Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Phys.org
Scientists reveal protein mechanism behind tuberculosis pathogen success
Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb), the causative agent of tuberculosis (TB), remains a leading infectious threat to public health worldwide. It is estimated to have infected 2–3 billion people and causes ~1.5 million deaths each year. Now, a group of Chinese scientists has described a previously undefined pathway by which Mtb...
buckinghamshirelive.com
New Covid variant BF.7 spreading rapidly and could be dominant within weeks
Another new Covid subvariant has been detected and is now spreading rapidly around the world - already making up a quarter of new cases in some countries. BF. 7, also known as BA. 5.2.1.7, is now making up 25% of cases in Belgium and 10% of cases in Denmark, France and Germany.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19: One in three infected, unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection
A prospective seroprevalence study in the Catalan population underlines the need to get vaccinated despite having been infected, and confirms that hybrid immunity (vaccination plus infection) is more robust and long-lasting. The study has been published in BMC Medicine. Both infection and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 contribute to building a population's...
CNBC
Dr. Fauci: A new, more dangerous Covid variant could emerge this winter
Dr. Anthony Fauci has a sober warning for Americans: Don't be surprised if a new, more dangerous Covid variant emerges this upcoming winter. "We should anticipate that we very well may get another variant that would emerge, that would elude the immune response that we've gotten from infection and/or from vaccination," Fauci said at an event with the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism this week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
STD expert warns of an 'out of control' situation as gonorrhea and syphilis cases rise in the US
STD experts are warning of all-time-high cases of syphilis and gonorrhea. At a Monday conference, one expert called the situation "out of control." They say at-home tests, more condom use, and better STD clinics could help.
12tomatoes.com
Scientists Are Warning That Gas Stoves May Be Linked To Childhood Asthma And Adult Cancer
When it comes to cooking in the home, you really can’t do it without an oven. That being said, you do have choices and the primary choice is either to have an electric range or a gas stove. Did you realize that almost 40 million households in the United...
BBC
HIV: How 175 British children were infected with disease
At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, according to documents from the national archives seen by BBC News. Some of the families affected are giving evidence at a public inquiry into what has been called the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.
Up to one in 7,000 American teens suffered heart inflammation after their Covid vaccine, study suggests
Thousands of American teenagers may have suffered heart inflammation after getting a Covid jab, a study suggests. Researchers found up to one in 7,000 boys aged 12 to 15 years old developed myocarditis after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. The condition — which is mild for most but can cause a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
contagionlive.com
Bivalent SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Might Offer Better Omicron Protection
Interim data show a bivalent vaccine that contains the Omicron variant may be more effective. A bivalent booster vaccine against COVID-19 that contains the Omicron variant appears to provide superior protection against the variant without additional safety concerns, according to new interim data. The report adds evidence to the case...
COVID rebound after Pfizer treatment likely due to robust immune response, study finds
Oct 6 (Reuters) - A rebound of COVID-19 symptoms in some patients after taking Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid may be related to a robust immune response rather than a weak one, U.S. government researchers reported on Thursday.
News-Medical.net
Antibody response to COVID-19 vaccine not associated with time of day of vaccination
A study in Japan finds antibody response to the Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine does not vary depending on the time of day when the dose was received. Many physiological and behavioral functions including the immune system exhibit circadian rhythms. Several studies have investigated if the immune response to COVID-19 vaccines varies depending on the time of day when the dose was received, but results were dependent on type of vaccine, participants' age and sex. Now, a study conducted by scientists at Hokkaido University and colleagues in Japan has found no association between antibody response to COVID-19 vaccine and time of day of vaccination. They do add to the body of literature that could ultimately guide vaccination optimization. The findings were published in the Journal of Biological Rhythms.
NBC Bay Area
Stanford Scientists, Doctors Concerned Over New Omicron Subvariant
Stanford scientists say a concerning omicron subvariant is now in the Bay Area. The new subvariant called the BA2.75.2 is being closely monitored because the body’s immune systems may not recognize it. The Clinical Virology Lab at Stanford University detected one case of it and several other cases also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pfizer-BioNTech cites an increase in antibodies in first human results on updated booster
In the six weeks since the Food and Drug Administration authorized updated omicron boosters, it’s been unclear how much more protection the new version of the shot provides against infection. On Thursday, Pfizer and BioNTech provided an early glimpse at the findings from their ongoing study in humans, saying...
healio.com
Early data show Pfizer’s omicron booster ‘substantially’ boosted antibodies against BA.5
Early data from trials assessing the new Pfizer and BioNTech omicron-adapted booster vaccine show that the vaccine substantially increased protective antibodies against the BA.5 subvariant in adults. “While we expect more mature immune response data from the clinical trial of our omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine in the coming weeks, we...
contagionlive.com
Moderna’s Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Elicits Superior Antibody Responses
Moderna’s new bivalent COVID-19 booster, which includes 25 micrograms each of messenger RNAs from the Wuhan-Hu-1 and Omicron B.1.1.529 variants of SARS-CoV-2, elicited antibody responses that were superior to those elicited by the original vaccine. Moderna’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine containing the Omicron variant elicited superior neutralizing antibody responses against...
biopharmadive.com
Pfizer, BioNTech say updated COVID booster raised omicron antibody levels in trial
Pfizer and BioNTech on Thursday said their updated COVID-19 booster spurred higher levels of antibodies against the omicron variant among adults enrolled in a clinical trial, six weeks after the reformulated shot was first cleared by the Food and Drug Administration. The findings, which the companies described in a press...
Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) said on Wednesday data from studies in adults and adolescents showed that the booster dose of its COVID vaccine produced robust antibodies against several Omicron variants, including BA.1, BA.2 and BA.5.
Nasal COVID vaccine fails to offer desired protection in testing
A recent clinical trial has found less-than-promising results for a nasally administered version of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, with immune responses observed in only “a minority of participants.”. University of Oxford researchers found in their phase one clinical trial that not only were antibody responses seen in only a...
Phys.org
Researchers identify potential target for developing broad-spectrum antiviral therapies
Researchers have identified a promising strategy for development of broad-spectrum antiviral therapies that centers around promoting a strong immune response capable of stopping a number of viruses in their infectious tracks. Experiments in cell cultures and mice showed that blocking the function of a specific enzyme present in all cells...
‘It’s very good news’: New drug could be a ‘game-changer’ for those with chronic coughs
A new drug designed to ease chronic coughs could be a “game-changer” for the thousands of Britons who struggle with chronic coughing each day. Professor Surinder Birring of King’s College Hospital in London, has led a global trial that found Gefapixant reduces a person’s coughing by up to 60 per cent, with 70 per cent of those who take it saying it offers relief.
Comments / 0