Athens, GA

Phys.org

Scientists reveal protein mechanism behind tuberculosis pathogen success

Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb), the causative agent of tuberculosis (TB), remains a leading infectious threat to public health worldwide. It is estimated to have infected 2–3 billion people and causes ~1.5 million deaths each year. Now, a group of Chinese scientists has described a previously undefined pathway by which Mtb...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: One in three infected, unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection

A prospective seroprevalence study in the Catalan population underlines the need to get vaccinated despite having been infected, and confirms that hybrid immunity (vaccination plus infection) is more robust and long-lasting. The study has been published in BMC Medicine. Both infection and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 contribute to building a population's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Dr. Fauci: A new, more dangerous Covid variant could emerge this winter

Dr. Anthony Fauci has a sober warning for Americans: Don't be surprised if a new, more dangerous Covid variant emerges this upcoming winter. "We should anticipate that we very well may get another variant that would emerge, that would elude the immune response that we've gotten from infection and/or from vaccination," Fauci said at an event with the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

HIV: How 175 British children were infected with disease

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, according to documents from the national archives seen by BBC News. Some of the families affected are giving evidence at a public inquiry into what has been called the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.
WORLD
contagionlive.com

Bivalent SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Might Offer Better Omicron Protection

Interim data show a bivalent vaccine that contains the Omicron variant may be more effective. A bivalent booster vaccine against COVID-19 that contains the Omicron variant appears to provide superior protection against the variant without additional safety concerns, according to new interim data. The report adds evidence to the case...
PHARMACEUTICALS
News-Medical.net

Antibody response to COVID-19 vaccine not associated with time of day of vaccination

A study in Japan finds antibody response to the Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine does not vary depending on the time of day when the dose was received. Many physiological and behavioral functions including the immune system exhibit circadian rhythms. Several studies have investigated if the immune response to COVID-19 vaccines varies depending on the time of day when the dose was received, but results were dependent on type of vaccine, participants' age and sex. Now, a study conducted by scientists at Hokkaido University and colleagues in Japan has found no association between antibody response to COVID-19 vaccine and time of day of vaccination. They do add to the body of literature that could ultimately guide vaccination optimization. The findings were published in the Journal of Biological Rhythms.
WORLD
NBC Bay Area

Stanford Scientists, Doctors Concerned Over New Omicron Subvariant

Stanford scientists say a concerning omicron subvariant is now in the Bay Area. The new subvariant called the BA2.75.2 is being closely monitored because the body’s immune systems may not recognize it. The Clinical Virology Lab at Stanford University detected one case of it and several other cases also...
STANFORD, CA
contagionlive.com

Moderna’s Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Elicits Superior Antibody Responses

Moderna’s new bivalent COVID-19 booster, which includes 25 micrograms each of messenger RNAs from the Wuhan-Hu-1 and Omicron B.1.1.529 variants of SARS-CoV-2, elicited antibody responses that were superior to those elicited by the original vaccine. Moderna’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine containing the Omicron variant elicited superior neutralizing antibody responses against...
INDUSTRY
The Hill

Nasal COVID vaccine fails to offer desired protection in testing

A recent clinical trial has found less-than-promising results for a nasally administered version of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, with immune responses observed in only “a minority of participants.”. University of Oxford researchers found in their phase one clinical trial that not only were antibody responses seen in only a...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

‘It’s very good news’: New drug could be a ‘game-changer’ for those with chronic coughs

A new drug designed to ease chronic coughs could be a “game-changer” for the thousands of Britons who struggle with chronic coughing each day. Professor Surinder Birring of King’s College Hospital in London, has led a global trial that found Gefapixant reduces a person’s coughing by up to 60 per cent, with 70 per cent of those who take it saying it offers relief.
HEALTH

