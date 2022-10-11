Read full article on original website
WZVN-TV
Medical examiner released names of 27 people killed by Hurricane Ian in SWFL
On Thursday, the medical examiner released the names of 27 of the 88 people in Southwest Florida who died in Hurricane Ians wrath. There are many more names and faces on the memorial wall at Centennial Park in Downtown Fort Myers that weren’t listed in this report as well.
Family remembers Fort Myers man who died during Hurricane Ian
"I’ve lost the last person to share all those memories from when we were kids," said Janet Link, Greg Strasser's sister.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach search and rescue mission has ended
The search and rescue mission is over on Fort Myers Beach. Crews found hundreds of people, and more than 500 residents were rescued, treated, or taken to the hospital. There were 540 people that stayed on the island during Ian. Fort Myers Beach Fire Chief Ron Martin said that 14...
cltampa.com
'The stench will stay with you for the rest of your life': Fort Myers keeps rebuilding after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian may have come and passed, but the effects it has left can still be felt in the community of Fort Myers. This week in the River District of downtown Fort Myers, many restaurants and shops are still boarded up, while others are under complete and total repair, with many having not a single update on when they will reopen, if they even can.
WINKNEWS.com
North Fort Myers man: Street ‘became’ Caloosahatchee River during Ian
A North Fort Myers resident who saw WINK News visiting Sunrise Drive on Tuesday morning asked anchor Annette Montgomery to go see East North Shore Drive, another site of major flooding during Hurricane Ian. Several street lights were out, and cars sat with their hoods and trunks open. Neighbors say...
WINKNEWS.com
‘Pirate of Fort Myers Beach’ drowned saving fiancée and dog from Ian
A man known as the “Pirate of Fort Myers Beach” is going to be remembered as a hero after losing his life while saving his fiancée and their dog by pulling them out of a flooded house during Ian. While it’s unusual for pirates to be role...
Update on road access to Bonita Beach
The City of Bonita Springs has issued an update on resident access to the Bonita Beach area, stating that residents will no longer need early access passes
WINKNEWS.com
How an 89-year-old man was rescued from debris on Fort Myers Beach
Amid all the damage from Hurricane Ian, there are stories of hope and survival. Stories that involve the community and the kindness of strangers. One Fort Myers Beach woman knows that all too well. “All the walls around us collapsed. There was still some frame left.”. She thought her...
WINKNEWS.com
Farmer Joe’s distributes food in Cape Coral, remains closed because of Hurricane Ian roof damage
Farmer Joe’s grocery store in Cape Coral looks fine from the outside, but Hurricane Ian wrecked parts of its roof. The store at 1401 SW Pine Island Road opened to packed crowds in January and has grown to about 400 employees. But Farmer Joe’s will be closed for weeks,...
fox35orlando.com
Dozens of looting arrests made in Lee County made since Hurricane Ian landfall
Five men have been arrested in Southwest Florida for stealing from a home in Fort Myers Beach, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Neighbors flagged down deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office who assisted in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Lee County after they thought something looked suspicious. The suspects allegedly had a "work" van with a magnetic sign with branding for a fake company, deputies said. All five of the suspects are said to be from Orlando.
This house sits on 35th street in Lehigh Acres
So Lee County building inspectors are overlooking all issues of safeguards to make certain lee county building companies are building to withstand a category 5 hurricane. These pictures are not the exception but the norm and building officials are forever looking the other way, why?. Lee county leaders are aware...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers industrial building sells for $4.9 million
Leah Rae Ligh, as trustee for the Wade, Shannon and WS Trusts and Daniel B. Light, purchased a 26,090 industrial building at 5570 Enterprise Parkway in Fort Myers from Interface Collaborative Group LLC for $4,962,000. Justin Thibaut, CCIM, and Alec Burke of LSI Companies Inc. represented the buyer, and Shawn Stoneburner and Gary Tasman of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
WINKNEWS.com
Residents hope there is a solution for the traffic onto Fort Myers Beach
Residents trying to return to Fort Myers Beach are having to wait in long lines of traffic to get back to their homes. It is the result of there being only one way on and off of the island. “It just sucks,” said Bob Anderson, who is upset about the...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents overjoyed to have power restored
Fifteen days without power is a lot to take. especially when you throw in the 90-degree temperatures that we often have this time of year. People were overjoyed when the power finally kicked back on in one Cape Coral neighborhood Thursday morning. Among them is Joshnon Tran, who recently moved...
WINKNEWS.com
Ian debris makes flooding issue in Cape Coral worse
Cape Coral now has power in most areas, but now it’s dealing with flooding issues because of the debris left behind by Ian. The county said throughout the rainy season, residents can expect localized flooding during and after thunderstorms. “Now they got the electricity on and the water’s on,...
Cape Coral issues emergency permits for families rebuilding from Hurricane Ian
The City of Cape Coral announced that for the next 5 months they are accelerating permits related to damages from Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
2 people killed in 5-vehicle crash on SR-70 in DeSoto County
On Thursday afternoon, two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash on SR-70 in DeSoto County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car was traveling east on SR-70, approaching Northwest Florida Avenue around 4:15 p.m., right behind an SUV driven by a 68-year-old man from North Palm Beach. An SUV driven by a 72-year-old man from Arcadia, a semitruck and a pickup truck were in a line traveling west on SR-70, west of Northwest Florida Avenue.
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis awards $2 million from Florida Disaster Fund to Ian first responders
Gov. Ron DeSantis and several other state and county officials are speaking about Hurricane Ian recovery at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. During the press conference, announced that $2 million from the Florida Disaster Fund would be awarded to Hurricane Ian first responders. Watch below or click here. Another...
LCEC provide update on power restoration efforts with Cape Coral City Leaders
Power restoration efforts continue tonight in Cape Coral as hundreds of customers remain left in the dark.
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water points of distribution
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water Points of Distribution (PODs) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
