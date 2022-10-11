Motorcyclist took to hospital after being ejected from bike

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 23-year-old Fort Riley man was taken to Ascension Via Christi-Manhattan Hospital after the Kansas Highway Patrol reported he failed to negotiate a turn on McDowell Creek Road in Riley County Monday afternoon just before 1 p.m.

The man’s bike, which failed to negotiate a turn, entered a west ditch, hitting an embankment.

The man, who was wearing a helmet and gloves, was ejected from his bike and suffered only suspected minor injuries.

