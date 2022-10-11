Motorcyclist took to hospital after being ejected from bike
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 23-year-old Fort Riley man was taken to Ascension Via Christi-Manhattan Hospital after the Kansas Highway Patrol reported he failed to negotiate a turn on McDowell Creek Road in Riley County Monday afternoon just before 1 p.m.2 people hit by car in southwest Topeka
The man’s bike, which failed to negotiate a turn, entered a west ditch, hitting an embankment.
The man, who was wearing a helmet and gloves, was ejected from his bike and suffered only suspected minor injuries.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 0