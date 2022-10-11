Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Lakers, Hoptown both seek first district win, state playoff berth
MURRAY — Head Coach Chris Champion’s Calloway County Lakers have struggled to an 0-7 overall record and stand at 0-2 in Class 4A District 1. Despite the winless campaign so far, hope is still alive for Champion’s young squad to earn a KHSAA playoff berth with the Hopkinsville Tigers coming to town.
Lady Devils Roll To District Title Again
Only one team had defeated Tennessee High this season entering Thursday night. Anne Marie Konieczny and Tanna Bookhamer helped Greeneville do it again. With Thursday’s 5-0 win over Tennessee High at Fox Field, the Lady Devils claimed another District 1-2A tournament championship – Greeneville’s 18th consecutive district crown dating back to 2005. Konieczny and Bookhamer scored two goals apiece for the Lady Devils (10-10), who return to Fox Field on...
Lady Eagles upend DC for 2-0 win
The Ohio County High School girls soccer team will play for a regional title for the second consecutive year after capturing a 2-0 victory against Daviess County in the 3rd Region Tournament semifinals Tuesday night at Apollo High School’s Eagle Stadium. The Lady Eagles (13-6) will advance to face...
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: District 1-AAA soccer semifinals
Science Hill continued to roll through the opposition as the Lady Hilltoppers mercy-ruled West Ridge 9-0 Tuesday night in the semifinals of the District 1-AAA girls soccer tournament at Indian Highland Park. The Lady ‘Toppers (13-3-2) will next take on Dobyns-Bennett (15-4-0) in the championship game at 6 p.m. on Thursday, also at D-B. The Lady Indians survived a determined effort from Daniel Boone, finally subduing the Lady Trailblazers 3-1.
