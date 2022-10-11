Science Hill continued to roll through the opposition as the Lady Hilltoppers mercy-ruled West Ridge 9-0 Tuesday night in the semifinals of the District 1-AAA girls soccer tournament at Indian Highland Park. The Lady ‘Toppers (13-3-2) will next take on Dobyns-Bennett (15-4-0) in the championship game at 6 p.m. on Thursday, also at D-B. The Lady Indians survived a determined effort from Daniel Boone, finally subduing the Lady Trailblazers 3-1.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO