Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Oct. 16, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, hear about the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester, a place that’s full of real-life superheroes — kids battling major medical challenges — and dedicated staff working tirelessly to create a comfortable home-away-from-home for those kids and their families to stay while they receive critical treatment.
WHEC TV-10
Hunter survives grizzly bear attack in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A nearly 700-pound grizzly bear charged out of thick brush southeast of Glacier National Park, attacking and injuring a bird hunter before the man shot the animal, Montana wildlife officials said Wednesday. The 51-year-old Washington state man, whose name and hometown were not released,...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: What happened to the Clock of Nations?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Where is it? That’s what a lot of you want to know about a piece of Rochester’s history. You asked Pat Taney to find out what happened to the Clock of Nations for this week’s Good Question report. It was first a...
WHEC TV-10
State DOT is hiring plow drivers and other vacant positions before start of snowfall
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is hiring ahead of the start of the snowfall. The DOT is looking to fill more than 600 open positions across the state, including plow drivers, highway maintenance workers, mechanics, and engineers. You can apply here. A DOT official...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County announces first-ever Veterans Day Parade
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County is holding its first-ever Veterans Day Parade. It’ll be held Saturday, November 12 at the corner of South Goodman and Highland Avenue. It will then proceed to the Gary Beikirch Memorial Park. The announcement was made on Wednesday. Several local officials were in...
WHEC TV-10
Car crashes into porch of Del Monte Street home
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A car crashed into the front porch of a house on Del Monte Street in Rochester on Thursday night. Rochester police responded just before 11:15 p.m. and said the car was heading westbound when it went off the road and hit the porch. The driver, a...
WHEC TV-10
Tops presents Grupo Cultural Latinos en Rochester with donation
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Tops is giving back in a big way to some important local organizations. Thursday, the company gave a $7,000 check to Grupo Cultural Latinos en Rochester. The non-profit serves our local Hispanic communities. “Our organization is always working on...
WHEC TV-10
A goodbye to News10NBC anchor Brennan Somers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Brennan Somers had his final sign-off on Friday morning. What’s next for him? Here is Brennan’s final good question and a message from his family and the News10NBC Today family. Let’s answer a good question about change. We’ve answered hundreds of good questions in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
Local pediatrician: Viruses among kids sprouting earlier than in years past
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The 2022 flu season is barely three weeks old, and pediatricians across the country say they’re seeing more young children being admitted to the hospital for serious respiratory illnesses. News10NBC talked to one local pediatrician who says these viruses are sprouting earlier than in years...
KIDS・
WHEC TV-10
$1.4 million in proposed funding awarded to Foodlink
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday afternoon, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced $1.4 million in proposed funding for Foodlink. It would be used to expand food access to families in our community. Foodlink’s proposal is one of almost 40 projects selected as part of Bring Monroe Back, the county’s plan to use federal funds to bounce back from the pandemic.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Winds of change are blowing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Our well-advertised cold front is through, and we’ll see much drier weather into the weekend, along with a brighter sky, but that doesn’t mean our weather will be tranquil. As is typical in the fall months, we’ll be battling some wind over the next...
WHEC TV-10
HS Football Thursday Roundup: Hilton & Webster Schroeder come away winners
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Four Section V Class A1 teams were in action ahead of a busy Thursday night slate. Hilton (6-1) defeated Brighton (5-2), 35-20. Elsewhere on the west side, undefeated Webster Schroeder (7-0) visited Gates Chili (1-6) and came away with a 35-18 win.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
Tops on Upper Falls Boulevard opens after renovations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Renovations at the Tops Supermarket at Upper Falls Boulevard were officially completed on Tuesday. The supermarket had remained open while it went through a remodel. There was a ceremony to celebrate its new look. The newly redesigned store will offer enhanced services, new decor, and an...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Looking for Snow?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We can hear the “moans and the groans” as soon as the News 10NBC First Alert Meteorologists start talking about some winter weather. But we have to start the conversation if you live in Western New York. So it may be time to take...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: An indispensable view from above
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Why do we need to see the satellite images and why do we need to see the clouds?. The very simple answer is the tropical weather and specifically hurricanes. These satellites are indispensable when it comes to locating these large storms. When searching the oceans we know there is nobody out there to tell us that a major hurricane is coming.
WHEC TV-10
More young children in the ER after catching strains of flu at school
ROCHESTER, N.Y. More and more young children are ending up at the emergency room after catching the different strains of flu that are currently going around. Most of the spread is traced back to the start of the new school year. News10NBC talked to the medical director of pediatrics at Rochester Regional Health who says RSV is on the rise.
WHEC TV-10
I-390 exit for Avon-Lima closed on Tuesday and Rush-Scottsville closed on Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is briefly closing the ramps at exits 10 and 11 on I-390 this week. This is to do some paving projects in that area to improve the road. The Avon-Lima exit closed at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and will stay shut down until 6 p.m.
WHEC TV-10
Get ready to pay (a lot) more to stay warm this winter
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The New York State Public Service Commission says it expects the state’s utilities will have adequate supplies of natural gas and electricity to meet the demand of residential and commercial customers in New York State, but with global commodity costs of natural gas, heating oil, and propane continuing to rise, customers will have to pay more for it this winter, compared to last.
WHEC TV-10
Michigan State U. President Samuel Stanley Jr. is resigning, three years after he was hired in wake of Nassar scandal
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State U. President Samuel Stanley Jr. is resigning, three years after he was hired in wake of Nassar scandal. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WHEC TV-10
Noem: No special legislative session for food tax repeal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday she would not call a special legislative session to have lawmakers consider repealing the state’s tax on groceries ahead of the November election, despite calls to do so from a handful of Republican lawmakers as well as her Democratic challenger.
Comments / 0