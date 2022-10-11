ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarence, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Rochester in Focus: Oct. 16, 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, hear about the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester, a place that’s full of real-life superheroes — kids battling major medical challenges — and dedicated staff working tirelessly to create a comfortable home-away-from-home for those kids and their families to stay while they receive critical treatment.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Hunter survives grizzly bear attack in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A nearly 700-pound grizzly bear charged out of thick brush southeast of Glacier National Park, attacking and injuring a bird hunter before the man shot the animal, Montana wildlife officials said Wednesday. The 51-year-old Washington state man, whose name and hometown were not released,...
CHOTEAU, MT
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: What happened to the Clock of Nations?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Where is it? That’s what a lot of you want to know about a piece of Rochester’s history. You asked Pat Taney to find out what happened to the Clock of Nations for this week’s Good Question report. It was first a...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarence, NY
Business
Erie County, NY
Business
County
Erie County, NY
City
Clarence, NY
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
City
Buffalo, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Erie County, NY
Industry
Local
Minnesota Industry
City
Buffalo, NY
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County announces first-ever Veterans Day Parade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County is holding its first-ever Veterans Day Parade. It’ll be held Saturday, November 12 at the corner of South Goodman and Highland Avenue. It will then proceed to the Gary Beikirch Memorial Park. The announcement was made on Wednesday. Several local officials were in...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Car crashes into porch of Del Monte Street home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A car crashed into the front porch of a house on Del Monte Street in Rochester on Thursday night. Rochester police responded just before 11:15 p.m. and said the car was heading westbound when it went off the road and hit the porch. The driver, a...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Tops presents Grupo Cultural Latinos en Rochester with donation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Tops is giving back in a big way to some important local organizations. Thursday, the company gave a $7,000 check to Grupo Cultural Latinos en Rochester. The non-profit serves our local Hispanic communities. “Our organization is always working on...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

A goodbye to News10NBC anchor Brennan Somers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Brennan Somers had his final sign-off on Friday morning. What’s next for him? Here is Brennan’s final good question and a message from his family and the News10NBC Today family. Let’s answer a good question about change. We’ve answered hundreds of good questions in...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#The Great Pumpkin Farm#Italian
WHEC TV-10

Local pediatrician: Viruses among kids sprouting earlier than in years past

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The 2022 flu season is barely three weeks old, and pediatricians across the country say they’re seeing more young children being admitted to the hospital for serious respiratory illnesses. News10NBC talked to one local pediatrician who says these viruses are sprouting earlier than in years...
KIDS
WHEC TV-10

$1.4 million in proposed funding awarded to Foodlink

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday afternoon, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced $1.4 million in proposed funding for Foodlink. It would be used to expand food access to families in our community. Foodlink’s proposal is one of almost 40 projects selected as part of Bring Monroe Back, the county’s plan to use federal funds to bounce back from the pandemic.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Winds of change are blowing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Our well-advertised cold front is through, and we’ll see much drier weather into the weekend, along with a brighter sky, but that doesn’t mean our weather will be tranquil. As is typical in the fall months, we’ll be battling some wind over the next...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WHEC TV-10

Tops on Upper Falls Boulevard opens after renovations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Renovations at the Tops Supermarket at Upper Falls Boulevard were officially completed on Tuesday. The supermarket had remained open while it went through a remodel. There was a ceremony to celebrate its new look. The newly redesigned store will offer enhanced services, new decor, and an...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Looking for Snow?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We can hear the “moans and the groans” as soon as the News 10NBC First Alert Meteorologists start talking about some winter weather. But we have to start the conversation if you live in Western New York. So it may be time to take...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: An indispensable view from above

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Why do we need to see the satellite images and why do we need to see the clouds?. The very simple answer is the tropical weather and specifically hurricanes. These satellites are indispensable when it comes to locating these large storms. When searching the oceans we know there is nobody out there to tell us that a major hurricane is coming.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

More young children in the ER after catching strains of flu at school

ROCHESTER, N.Y. More and more young children are ending up at the emergency room after catching the different strains of flu that are currently going around. Most of the spread is traced back to the start of the new school year. News10NBC talked to the medical director of pediatrics at Rochester Regional Health who says RSV is on the rise.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Get ready to pay (a lot) more to stay warm this winter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The New York State Public Service Commission says it expects the state’s utilities will have adequate supplies of natural gas and electricity to meet the demand of residential and commercial customers in New York State, but with global commodity costs of natural gas, heating oil, and propane continuing to rise, customers will have to pay more for it this winter, compared to last.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WHEC TV-10

Noem: No special legislative session for food tax repeal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday she would not call a special legislative session to have lawmakers consider repealing the state’s tax on groceries ahead of the November election, despite calls to do so from a handful of Republican lawmakers as well as her Democratic challenger.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy