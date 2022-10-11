Read full article on original website
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
3 arrested for burglary of Fond du Lac Co. business, eyewitness provided ‘crucial information’
EMPIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – An eyewitness at arriving work helped to provide identifying information that led to the arrest of three suspects allegedly involved in a burglary at a Fond du Lac County business. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 5 am...
seehafernews.com
Three Arrested for Burglary in Fond du Lac County, Stolen Items Remain Unfound
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department recently arrested three people for burglary, however, the items they stole have not been found. Deputies were sent to Sabel Mechanical on County Highway H in the Town of Empire at around 5:00 Monday morning after receiving a call from an employee.
dailydodge.com
Fond Du Lac Authorities Arrest Three In Connection To Burglary At Empire Business
(Empire) Fond du Lac County authorities arrested three people Wednesday in connection to a burglary at a business in the town of Empire. Sheriff’s officials received a call from an employee of Sabel Mechanical, which is located at W3150 Highway H, that a suspicious vehicle was parked nearby just before 5am.
wiproud.com
Officials investigating two children’s deaths in Wisconsin
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials are investigating the death of two children in Manitowoc County. According to the Department of Children and Families (DCF), the first case was on October 1, when a 1-year-old died from alleged maltreatment. The second incident reported by the DCF was on October...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Authorities Search For Vehicle Involved In Manitowoc County Hit and Run
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public to help locate the owner/operator of a Ford pickup truck in reference to a hit and run over the weekend in the Township of Manitowoc Rapids. The incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. Saturday evening on County Highway...
wxerfm.com
Charges Pending After Crash, Stolen Truck Near Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WHBL) – A Waldo man is in the county jail after a hit and run crash that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says 39 year old Brock Bodwin was driving on County P when his vehicle hit a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup got out of his vehicle to check for damage, and Bodwin jumped in the man’s truck and took off.
WBAY Green Bay
Two child deaths under investigation in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Manitowoc County are investigating the deaths of two children just days apart. According to the Department of Children and Families website, the first investigation involves the death of a one year old boy. It happened on October 1st and was reported to the DCF’s Division of Safety and Permanence on October 3rd.
seehafernews.com
Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty in Appleton Shooting Case
A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to a shooting that took place earlier this year in Appleton. With the guilty plea, 20-year-old Johnathan Yang was convicted on a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Injury. The incident occurred on February 13th in the early morning hours. Police reports indicate callers reported...
IN THIS ARTICLE
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Looking for Suspect in Overnight Hit and Run
The Green Bay Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run last night. The incident occurred in the 400 block of South Webster Avenue just after 10:00 p.m. Officers learned that a 55-year-old man was hit by a vehicle while he was attempting to...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Police Officer and His K-9 Companion Have Hero Cards to Give Out
The Two Rivers Police Department is now issuing “Hero Cards” to the public. Police Chief Brian Kohlmeier says they look just like any other baseball or sports card. “Officer Andy Lade and our K9 Xanti have their own card,” he revealed. “If you see Andy and Xanti out and about, assuming they are not in the middle of something…I think he would be more than willing to hand out a card to you.”
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Man has life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash. Police say the victim, a 55-year-old man, has life-threatening injuries. At about 10 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 400 block of South Webster Avenue. A witness reported that...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Nestor Daniel Lopez, 22, Green Bay, possession of THC (2nd+ offense) on 3/19/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, Court sentences defendant to thirty (30) days Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, court deems the sentence time served. Court imposes costs of $518 to be paid by 12-06-2022 or 10 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPMATTERS
Three responsible for ‘significant meth distribution’ in Wisconsin sentenced to federal prison
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people responsible for ‘significant methamphetamine distribution’ in Manitowoc County have been sentenced to federal prison. According to a Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the Manitowoc Metro Drug Unit identified the three subjects distributing methamphetamine within Manitowoc County.
seehafernews.com
10th Street Bridge Incident Report Released
The Manitowoc Police Department released the incident report for an unusual incident on the 10th Street Bridge on October 4th. Just before 10:00 that morning, an officer was dispatched to the bridge for the report of a disabled vehicle on the span while it was being lifted. When he arrived,...
seehafernews.com
AG Kaul Visits Green Bay to Promote $115 Million Police Expansion
Attorney General Josh Kaul was in Green Bay yesterday to promote a proposed law enforcement budget expansion. He explained that the $115 million would go toward school safety, mental health programs, and combating the opioid and meth epidemics. The proposal comes as he says he is looking to focus on...
WBAY Green Bay
DNR responds to dairy farm discharge near Lomira Creek in Fond du Lac County
LOMIRA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says Clover Hill Dairy Farm near Lomira is working to remove polluted water from a stream that leads to Lomira Creek. The pollution comes from a discharge of feed leachate -- which comes from the fermentation process to preserve corn...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton Police Chief talks about crime and safety concerns
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas joined Local 5 in the studio for Thursday morning’s community update. On the show, Chief Thomas discussed a recent Marquette Law School poll on crime and safety concerns, and he talks about how these issues are important to many people.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan County Teams Investigating Early Morning House Fire
The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department along with numerous local and area fire departments are investigating an early morning house fire. The call came in reporting the fire just before 3:30 this morning (October 11th). Crews from eight fire departments arrived on the scene on Abbott Drive near County Road...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Arrested Following Fentanyl Overdose Death
A Green Bay man is facing charges after the death of a 38-year-old man in July. The Green Bay Police Department responded to a home on South Point Road where they located the deceased man. An autopsy found a mix of drugs in his system, including fentanyl. His death was...
seehafernews.com
Brown County Judge Denies Motion to Blame Another Individual in Body Burning Case
The defense’s strategy took a major hit in the murder of Jason Mendez-Ramos. They had submitted a motion to shift the blame for the September 2021 killing onto another individual, who was reportedly a witness to the crime and is set to take the stand once the trial begins.
Comments / 2