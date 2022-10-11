The Two Rivers Police Department is now issuing “Hero Cards” to the public. Police Chief Brian Kohlmeier says they look just like any other baseball or sports card. “Officer Andy Lade and our K9 Xanti have their own card,” he revealed. “If you see Andy and Xanti out and about, assuming they are not in the middle of something…I think he would be more than willing to hand out a card to you.”

TWO RIVERS, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO