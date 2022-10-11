ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc County, WI

Comments / 2

Related
wiproud.com

Officials investigating two children’s deaths in Wisconsin

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials are investigating the death of two children in Manitowoc County. According to the Department of Children and Families (DCF), the first case was on October 1, when a 1-year-old died from alleged maltreatment. The second incident reported by the DCF was on October...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Manitowoc County, WI
Manitowoc County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wxerfm.com

Charges Pending After Crash, Stolen Truck Near Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WHBL) – A Waldo man is in the county jail after a hit and run crash that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says 39 year old Brock Bodwin was driving on County P when his vehicle hit a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup got out of his vehicle to check for damage, and Bodwin jumped in the man’s truck and took off.
PLYMOUTH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two child deaths under investigation in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Manitowoc County are investigating the deaths of two children just days apart. According to the Department of Children and Families website, the first investigation involves the death of a one year old boy. It happened on October 1st and was reported to the DCF’s Division of Safety and Permanence on October 3rd.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty in Appleton Shooting Case

A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to a shooting that took place earlier this year in Appleton. With the guilty plea, 20-year-old Johnathan Yang was convicted on a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Injury. The incident occurred on February 13th in the early morning hours. Police reports indicate callers reported...
APPLETON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Death
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Police Looking for Suspect in Overnight Hit and Run

The Green Bay Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run last night. The incident occurred in the 400 block of South Webster Avenue just after 10:00 p.m. Officers learned that a 55-year-old man was hit by a vehicle while he was attempting to...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Police Officer and His K-9 Companion Have Hero Cards to Give Out

The Two Rivers Police Department is now issuing “Hero Cards” to the public. Police Chief Brian Kohlmeier says they look just like any other baseball or sports card. “Officer Andy Lade and our K9 Xanti have their own card,” he revealed. “If you see Andy and Xanti out and about, assuming they are not in the middle of something…I think he would be more than willing to hand out a card to you.”
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Nestor Daniel Lopez, 22, Green Bay, possession of THC (2nd+ offense) on 3/19/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, Court sentences defendant to thirty (30) days Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, court deems the sentence time served. Court imposes costs of $518 to be paid by 12-06-2022 or 10 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
UPMATTERS

Three responsible for ‘significant meth distribution’ in Wisconsin sentenced to federal prison

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people responsible for ‘significant methamphetamine distribution’ in Manitowoc County have been sentenced to federal prison. According to a Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the Manitowoc Metro Drug Unit identified the three subjects distributing methamphetamine within Manitowoc County.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

10th Street Bridge Incident Report Released

The Manitowoc Police Department released the incident report for an unusual incident on the 10th Street Bridge on October 4th. Just before 10:00 that morning, an officer was dispatched to the bridge for the report of a disabled vehicle on the span while it was being lifted. When he arrived,...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

AG Kaul Visits Green Bay to Promote $115 Million Police Expansion

Attorney General Josh Kaul was in Green Bay yesterday to promote a proposed law enforcement budget expansion. He explained that the $115 million would go toward school safety, mental health programs, and combating the opioid and meth epidemics. The proposal comes as he says he is looking to focus on...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton Police Chief talks about crime and safety concerns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas joined Local 5 in the studio for Thursday morning’s community update. On the show, Chief Thomas discussed a recent Marquette Law School poll on crime and safety concerns, and he talks about how these issues are important to many people.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan County Teams Investigating Early Morning House Fire

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department along with numerous local and area fire departments are investigating an early morning house fire. The call came in reporting the fire just before 3:30 this morning (October 11th). Crews from eight fire departments arrived on the scene on Abbott Drive near County Road...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Man Arrested Following Fentanyl Overdose Death

A Green Bay man is facing charges after the death of a 38-year-old man in July. The Green Bay Police Department responded to a home on South Point Road where they located the deceased man. An autopsy found a mix of drugs in his system, including fentanyl. His death was...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy