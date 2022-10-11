Read full article on original website
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
dailycoin.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gets Accepted by Google Cloud via Coinbase Commerce
Technology giant Google has announced a partnership with Coinbase to let Google Cloud customers pay for services in 10 cryptocurrencies. This includes top cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), but also both popular dog-themed tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) & Shiba Inu (SHIB). Hence, the popular dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) might just receive the boost it needs to get back to winning ways.
PETS・
PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change
PayPal (PYPL) is in trouble. The financial services platform has been in a major decline since the beginning of the year. Its stock price has fallen 52.2% since January. The market value has decreased by nearly $114 billion during that period to $104.3 billion. Profitability concerns surrounding fintech have grown...
Aviation International News
Cryptocurrency Comes to the Charter Market
Its reputation may be tarnished in the financial and investment worlds, but cryptocurrency remains well-suited for charter transactions, according to a legion of boosters, as the digital coins’ quick, low-fee transfers and blockchain traceability make it ideal for such payments. Many of these advocates note that despite charter’s “ready...
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
NBC New York
Cryptocurrencies Continue Higher, With Bitcoin Looking at a Test of $20,000
Cryptocurrencies continued to climb on Friday as investors sought to extend the previous day's rally. Bitcoin was higher by more than 1% at $19,652.00, and ether gained more than 3% to trade at $1,328.80. Both assets are on pace for their fourth down week in the last five. Crypto jumped...
cryptopotato.com
Blockchain Technology Company Tradestrike Launches Innovative Crypto Wallet
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 11th October 2022]. The mobile wallet will enable millions of crypto investors worldwide to manage their portfolio of digital assets. The digital app comes with fiat on and off-ramp, an intuitive portfolio tracker, and an industry-leading interface tailored to the needs of retail investors.
cryptoglobe.com
$TRX and $XRP Could Soon Start Outperforming $BTC, Popular Crypto Analyst Suggests
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has recently suggested that based on their charts, both TRON ($TRX) and the $XRP token could soon start outperforming the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) ahead of the release of economic data this week. In a series of tweets shared with their over 500,000 followers on the...
Benzinga
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $41M Worth Of Ethereum Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $41,463,791 of Ethereum ETH/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 0xb3aba05486a34bfd2bc91864df930266b2753d81. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Abnormally large cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
binbits.com
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders can raise capital with any currency, including fiat cash, Bitcoin,...
u.today
Lightning Network Rival and Bitcoin Scaling Solution ‘Softnotes’ Starts Community Presale!
Softnotes are a revolutionary new Bitcoin scaling solution network and have the power to finally transform Bitcoin into the ‘Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System’ that Satoshi envisioned. October 12 2022, Illinois, US: Softnotes overcome all the scaling issues of the Lightning Network that have thwarted its progress in El...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Coinbase Partners With Google To Offer Crypto Services
Coinbase and Google have entered into a new partnership that will enable some users to pay for Google’s cloud services using digital currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether. The partnership was announced by Google. The new payments experience will help Google Cloud’s customers and partners by enhancing the...
CNBC
Crypto exchange Coinbase gets regulatory approval in Singapore
U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase received a key regulatory license in Singapore as it ramps up expansion overseas, the company said on Tuesday. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country's central bank, granted Coinbase an in-principle approval to provide regulated digital token products and services in the island state. Coinbase's...
protocol.com
America’s oldest bank becomes a HODLer
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: institutional crypto buy-in, Apple’s savings account, and another Tornado Cash lawsuit. America’s oldest bank is dipping its toes into the finance world’s newest trend. But BNY Mellon’s announcement that it will begin holding crypto assets for its customers comes a week after the Treasury Department warned about big banks and investment firms dabbling in digital assets.
dailyhodl.com
Exchange Giant Coinbase Adds Support for Ethereum-Based Blockchain Video Game Altcoin As Markets Stumble
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is listing the utility and governance token of Illuvium (ILV), an open-world fantasy battle game built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. According to the announcement by the largest crypto exchange in the US, consumers should only trade ILV on the ETH network. “Coinbase will add support for...
NBC New York
Beyond Meat to Cut 19% of Its Workforce as Sales, Stock Struggle
Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory filing. The company also said several top executives were leaving. Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory...
ffnews.com
BlueSnap Partners with BitPay to Offer Cryptocurrency Acceptance and Payout
BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses, today announced a new partnership with BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. This product partnership will give businesses the ability to accept and get paid out in up to 15 different cryptocurrencies and seven fiat currencies globally, and supports BlueSnap’s mission to help businesses across the globe increase their revenue and reduce costs.
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase Achieved Milestone by Obtaining Singapore License
Singapore has granted cryptocurrency licenses to around 15 applicants. Coinbase recently declared the expansion of its services in Australia with two new features. The most prominent centralized cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, announced that it has obtained an “In-Principle Approval (IPA)” which the central bank introduced for cryptocurrency companies last year. With a Major Payments Institution license from the Singapore Monetary Authority (MAS), Coinbase can provide regulated services to individuals and organizations in the country.
dailyhodl.com
$43,000,000,000,000 Financial Giant BNY Mellon To Offer Bitcoin (BTC) Services to Wealthy Clients: Report
US banking giant Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is set to offer Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto custody services. Earlier this year, BNY Mellon CFO Emily Portney stressed the importance of mainstream financial institutions obtaining clear definitions of what is permitted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) before offering crypto investment services to their clients.
