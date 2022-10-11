ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's When & How Much Gas Rebates Will Land In California

At least 20 other states also provide financial aid to their citizens, and California is not the only one that has created stimulus checks and rebates to help residents deal with inflation. Despite the fact that gas prices have decreased since reaching a record high in June, drivers in California continue to pay the most per gallon of petrol on average, per data from AAA. California has a higher average gas price than the rest of the country ($6.33 vs. $3.92), at $6.33 a gallon.

As part of Governor Gavin Newsom's strategy to provide financial aid to numerous working families who have been severely impacted by rising gasoline costs, some 23 million Californians are set to receive an "inflation relief" check in the coming days.

The governor stated earlier this year that the checks are a component of a $17 billion relief package that also halted the state's sales tax on diesel fuel and gave additional aid to help households with rent and energy expenses.

