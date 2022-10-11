Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says he reached out to Kanye West to express his concerns about the antisemitic tweet that led to the rapper's account being locked
Elon Musk says he had spoken to Kanye West about the musician's antisemitic tweet. West was reportedly locked out of his Twitter account after he posted the tweet. Musk tweeted on Tuesday, saying that he had expressed his concerns to West. Elon Musk says he has spoken to Kanye West...
Mark Zuckerberg defended the $1,500 price tag for Meta's new VR headset as 'break-even', adding that Apple charges 'as much as it can' for hardware
Mark Zuckerberg called out Apple for profiteering off its tech gadgets in a podcast interview on Tuesday.
I’ve tried Mark Zuckerberg’s new Meta Quest Pro VR face-tracking headset – it left me shocked
MARK Zuckerberg has unveiled a brand new virtual reality headset that can track your eyes and face. The high-end Meta Quest Pro is the latest set of VR goggles to come out of Facebook's parent company – and I've already tried it. For months, we've been hearing about a...
Even Mark Zuckerberg is confused as to what's going on in the Elon Musk-Twitter saga
Mark Zuckerberg said it's "really unclear" how the saga between Twitter and Elon Musk will play out. In 2022, Musk has gone from planning to buy Twitter to ditching it to offering to buy it again. Zuckerberg and Musk have traded jabs in the past and have a longstanding feud.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says 'very smart' Elon Musk should 'clean up Twitter' and remove bot accounts
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC he hopes tech billionaire Elon Musk "cleans up Twitter." He expressed concerns about the number of spam accounts on the site. Musk cited bot accounts when he backed down from his Twitter takeover deal earlier this year. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that tech...
Business Insider
How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger
To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
Business Insider
How to turn off active status on Facebook to appear offline
You can turn active status on or off on the Facebook website, mobile app, and Messenger mobile app. When your active status is turned off, you will appear offline even when you're online. You can also choose to appear offline only for certain people that you select. Facebook may be...
Elon Musk claims whistleblower burned 10 notebooks as part of a Twitter order to destroy sensitive information about the company
A whistleblower said he destroyed notebooks and computer files at Twitter's request, per a court filing. Elon Musk requested sanctions against Twitter on October 3, alleging it destroyed evidence. The filing was made public on Monday, but filed the day before Musk made a U-turn on the purchase. Elon Musk...
Engadget
All Facebook and Instagram users in the US can now show off their NFTs
Instagram's NFT feature is now also supported in 100 countries around the world. The home security hogging all the awards. Meta is done rolling out support for non-fungible tokens or NFTs in the US. The company first started giving select creators in the country the option to display their tokens on Facebook and Instagram earlier this year. But now everyone in the US can display their collections on both platforms, whether they're NFTs they've created and are selling or something they've purchased from creators. Those who have both social media apps can also cross-post their digital collectibles from either app so they don't have to share them twice.
Meta warns 1M Facebook users about Android, iOS apps used to steal login information
Meta's security researchers discovered over 400 Android and iOS apps this year designed to steal Facebook login information and compromise users' accounts.
How to make Facebook private and remove your account from search engines
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
The Verge
Did Mark Zuckerberg’s little dance actually show us real metaverse legs?
During Meta’s Connect conference on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerberg made a huge announcement: the avatars in the company’s Horizon VR app will be getting legs soon. To demonstrate this groundbreaking technical achievement, Zuckerberg’s digital avatar lifted each leg in the air, then did a jump, while Aigerim Shorman’s avatar kicked into the air.
The Verge
Why Meta’s CTO is bullish on VR
One mild sunny day last week, I made my first visit to Meta’s campus in Burlingame, CA, to experience the company’s latest big swing in its efforts to build a metaverse. The centerpiece of the day, as well as Tuesday morning’s keynote address at the Connect conference, is the Meta Quest Pro: a $1,499 standalone mixed reality headset, shipping October 25th, that the company hopes will spur a new wave of adoption by professionals and businesses.
Facebook Parent Unveils $1,500 VR Headset, To Partner With Microsoft On Office, Xbox Gaming For Quest Devices
Meta Platforms Inc META and Microsoft Corporation MSFT announced a tie-up on Tuesday amid a high-profile virtual reality launch from the Mark Zuckerberg-led company. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant said its Microsoft 365 apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook will be available on Meta’s Quest devices.
The Verge
Meta’s Instant Articles for Facebook will be going away
Meta will be ending support for its Instant Articles format in the Facebook app next year, Axios reports. The quick-loading article format first launched in 2015, but Meta is moving away from it as part of a broader pullback from news-focused products. The company has told its media partners that in six months (or April 2023), Facebook will no longer support Instant Articles, according to Meta spokesperson Erin Miller. After support ends, news links on Facebook will take a user to a publisher’s mobile site.
TechRadar
Incognito Mode's name is wrong, and even Google employees know it
Even Google employees know that Chrome’s Incognito Mode isn’t as private as the name implies. The Google Chrome feature allows users to hide their browsing history from other people using the same device, however, it doesn’t hide their data from the websites they visit or Google itself. You’d be forgiven for thinking that Incognito Mode is more private than it really is though; the company is facing a $5bn lawsuit over the confusion, and even its own Marketing Chief knew the flaws of the name it has been revealed.
Mark Zuckerberg believes we could have hologram meetings in the next 5 years
Meta CEO said hologram meetings might be a reality in 5 years in an interview with Stratechery's Ben Thompson. Zuckerberg said he wants to build more interactive experiences in the metaverse. Zuckerberg hopes these experiences will foster human connection in the workplace. Mark Zuckerberg predicted that meetings with hologram avatars...
Apple Insider
Zuckerberg takes on Apple, AI takes on Steve Jobs, and Ask Apple Developer launches
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — If you only listen to one podcast, listen to this week's AppleInsider Podcast. But, if you listen to two, you've got to check out the show that uses AI to make it sound as ifSteve Jobs is alive again.
First big move to a virtual workplace
Meta this week rolled out the most advanced, widely available virtual reality glasses ever — and found a rival/partner to bring them into your home office: Microsoft. Why it matters: You need to pay close attention to Meta — and others — who are trying to will into existence the metaverse, which is basically a 3D virtual world.
The Verge
Microsoft takes the gloves off as it battles Sony for its Activision acquisition
Microsoft isn’t happy with Sony and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority. The UK regulator signaled an in-depth review of Microsoft’s $68.7 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard last month, and the CMA has now published its full 76-page report (PDF) on its findings. The CMA says it has concerns that Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal could lessen competition in game consoles, subscriptions, and cloud gaming, but Microsoft thinks the regulator has simply been listening to Sony’s lawyers too much.
