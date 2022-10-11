ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News

Ask 100 Pittsburgh Steelers fans from around the country and all 100 would say it's time to move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada. His second season in charge of the offense has been arguably worse than the first. He struggled to put Mitchell Trubisky in position to succeed and did the same against the Buffalo Bills this weekend with Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Matthew Stafford News

The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 season with aspirations of winning back-to-back Super Bowls. Unfortunately, the team has struggled on the offensive side of the ball this season. Following an upset loss to the Dallas Cowboys last weekend, the Rams sit at 2-3 on the year. Most of the...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
State
New York State
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Former Steelers QB’s son arrested in fatal hit and run

Former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister’s 21-year-old son was arrested Wednesday for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred last weekend. According to the New York Post, Walter Andrew Brister IV surrendered to Baton Rouge, La., police Wednesday. He has been booked on a charge of felony hit-and-run for the incident, which happened near the LSU campus late Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React

Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
DALLAS, TX
Person
Wink Martindale
People

Buccaneers' Carl Nassib, First Openly Gay NFL Star, Says 'I'm Not Hiding'

The linebacker emphasized that he doesn't want his sexuality to be the focus: 'I don't think that straight players are thinking, 'Oh, I'm straight and I'm playing this game' " NFL star Carl Nassib is speaking candidly in a new interview about the impact of being the first openly gay active player in the league. The 29-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker — who came out publicly in June 2021 — talked to Men's Health for their November cover story about his first year since coming out. In his...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL
#The New York Giants#American Football#Nfl Week 6 Power Rankings#New York Jets#The Green Bay Packers#Titans#The Miami Dolphins#Tua Tagovailoa
Indy100

Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer

Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals decided to part ways with a wideout that's seen action in all five games this season. On Tuesday, the team announced that they've released Andre Baccellia, who they signed to the active roster on Saturday. He played 12 snaps and saw some special teams reps in the...
NFL
