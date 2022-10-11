Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News
Ask 100 Pittsburgh Steelers fans from around the country and all 100 would say it's time to move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada. His second season in charge of the offense has been arguably worse than the first. He struggled to put Mitchell Trubisky in position to succeed and did the same against the Buffalo Bills this weekend with Kenny Pickett.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Matthew Stafford News
The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 season with aspirations of winning back-to-back Super Bowls. Unfortunately, the team has struggled on the offensive side of the ball this season. Following an upset loss to the Dallas Cowboys last weekend, the Rams sit at 2-3 on the year. Most of the...
Brittany Mahomes Admits She's 'Jealous' Of The Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Relationship
Who has Patrick Mahomes' heart? Some may say his wife, Brittany. Others might argue it's his superstar tight end who just caught 4 touchdown passes on Monday Night Football. Regardless, Brittany Mahomes has taken notice of the close bond between the quarterback and tight end and voiced her ...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Davante Adams 'Permanently Banned' From Kansas City Establishment
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing a potential suspension after he shoved a photographer who walked in front of him as Adams was walking into the locker room. The worker has reportedly filed a police report against Adams, according to a report from TMZ Sports. He allegedly...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Former Steelers QB’s son arrested in fatal hit and run
Former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister’s 21-year-old son was arrested Wednesday for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred last weekend. According to the New York Post, Walter Andrew Brister IV surrendered to Baton Rouge, La., police Wednesday. He has been booked on a charge of felony hit-and-run for the incident, which happened near the LSU campus late Saturday.
Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React
Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
Buccaneers' Carl Nassib, First Openly Gay NFL Star, Says 'I'm Not Hiding'
The linebacker emphasized that he doesn't want his sexuality to be the focus: 'I don't think that straight players are thinking, 'Oh, I'm straight and I'm playing this game' " NFL star Carl Nassib is speaking candidly in a new interview about the impact of being the first openly gay active player in the league. The 29-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker — who came out publicly in June 2021 — talked to Men's Health for their November cover story about his first year since coming out. In his...
Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground
Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Dolphins Announce Official Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Vikings Game
Earlier this Wednesday morning, it was reported that Tua Tagovailoa will throw during practice. However, it's unlikely he'll suit up for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Well, moments ago, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tagovailoa will not play this weekend. McDaniel added that Tagovailoa has not...
Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer
Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation for the first time in his NFL career this week
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation this week for the first time in his NFL career. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted on Wednesday morning that Mahomes, for the first time as an NFL player, is a home underdog this week in the Chiefs’ matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Cardinals Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Arizona Cardinals decided to part ways with a wideout that's seen action in all five games this season. On Tuesday, the team announced that they've released Andre Baccellia, who they signed to the active roster on Saturday. He played 12 snaps and saw some special teams reps in the...
Ex-Eagles star STILL doesn’t think team is a Super Bowl contender
There’s no denying that the Eagles are doing well so far this season. After beating the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Philadelphia is 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when the Eagles advanced to Super Bowl XXXIX. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The strong start has...
Giants’ Eli Manning says what impresses him the most about surprising 4-1 start
The New York Giants are looking good. Sunday featured a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers across the pond, allowing the Giants to improve to 4-1. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning went on the Jim Rome Show to talk about his...
Don’t be fooled, the Dallas Cowboys offense is a disaster
In the wake of the Dallas Cowboys current four-game win streak, we seem to have lost sight of the current state of the Dallas offense. The Dallas Cowboys offense has been nothing sort of abysmal this season. Dallas may be 4-1, and just one win away from taking the top...
San Francisco 49ers Are Releasing Veteran Running Back This Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are making a significant roster cut this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise is releasing veteran back Marlon Mack. Mack, who found brief success as the lead back in Indianapolis during 2018 and 2019, had a brief stint in Houston this season before ...
