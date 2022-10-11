Read full article on original website
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Vodafone (VOD.L) is speeding up talks with a handful of financial investors to sell a slice of its wireless towers unit as it hopes to agree a deal by Nov. 15 in conjunction with its half-year earnings, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.
