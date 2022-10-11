Read full article on original website
In West Africa, a Budding Gallery Scene and a Thriving Fair Nurture Collectors
West Africa is now home to one of the most exciting art scenes on the continent—and with its rise comes that of a number of collectors based there. From Ghana to Nigeria to Senegal, these collectors actively support artists in their respective countries and invest in the local art ecosystem. What is most impressive about the area’s art-buying culture is the pace of its progress: there were not many active collectors of note there until recently. Some date the beginnings of that vibrant growth to the past 10 years, with the opening of commercial spaces like Gallery 1957 in Accra, Ghana;...
Sokari Douglas Camp laughs as she says she is "amazed that there is still money being spent on my work". The Nigerian-born artist is one of the world's most-prominent sculptors, and her giant steel creations have dominated spaces in leading galleries, museums and collections around the world. Her pieces has...
In this e-tour, we take you to Montreal, Canada. The second most populous city in Canada, Montreal is known as the Paris of North America. It’s an art lover’s paradise — a city where almost every street corner is a free, open-air museum strewn with paintings that tell stories of local history, culture and identity.
From the Pompidou to Frieze, Curator Camille Morineau Is Bringing Forgotten Female Artists to Light
While Frieze Masters is typically dominated by canonized male artists, this year its stars will be little-known female artists born between 1900 and 1951. These artists will appear in the London fair’s Spotlight section, which is being overseen by Camille Morineau, the founder of the Archives of Women Artists, Research, and Exhibitions (AWARE). “The keyword is ‘discovery,’” said Camille Morineau, whom Nathan Clements-Gillespie, the director of Frieze Masters, put in charge of the display. She soon put out a call for applications, and out of some 150 galleries, 26 were selected. Each of them will present a booth dedicated to one...
Huang Zijing, 19, is a medical student at Peking University, but he also practices the aleph-beys, the Yiddish alphabet. Huang took a class on Jewish culture last year at Peking — known as the Harvard of China — and became fascinated with klezmer music. Now he’s enrolled in the first Yiddish language course ever offered in China.
A young and vibrant city, Amsterdam is known for its rich heritage and picturesque locations. Iconic canals, famous museums, and upbeat nightclubs are the charm of this city. Also, home to some of the finest chefs in the world, this place is a paradise for foodies. Visit the enormous art museum Rijksmuseum, or see the work of Vincent van Gogh in the iconic technology-driven Van Gogh Museum.
