Parent investigates Danville school’s food provider selection
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One parent showed up to the Danville School Board meeting on Wednesday with a stack of paperwork. She claimed the process of picking a produce provider for the district was mishandled. “There were no bids presented at this board meeting on Sept. 7 and they went ahead and passed it, approved […]
Student charged for bringing .38 caliber revolver and three rounds of ammo to school
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A 16-year-old Centennial student has been charged after bringing a gun to school on Thursday. School staff discovered the gun when the student walked through a metal detector. The Champaign County State's Attorney's Office charged the student with one count of Unlawful Use of Weapons,...
Student arrested after gun found at Centennial High School
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A gun was found inside a student's backpack Thursday morning at Centennial High School. We're told the Evolv weapons detection system in the entryway of the school alerted officials to a metal object inside the backpack. A gun was found inside and immediately confiscated, according...
Conn: 'He's always been there.' Decatur church elder, childcare worker fighting kidney disease
Talk to Tim Shelley and you’ll hear about church, family, friends, work, food, music — just to name a few things. But you won’t hear much about diabetes, and even less about kidney failure. Shelley, 34, has been the Minister of Music at Love Fellowship Church for...
Student arrested after gun found in backpack at Illinois school
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Centennial High School was arrested on Thursday after a gun was discovered in their backpack. In a letter to Centennial parents, the Champaign School District said the school’s Evolv System detected a metal object in a backpack as students were arriving. Security staff and school administrators checked the […]
Community responds to Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County community continues to respond with shock and mourning to a shooting that left two Decatur police officers hurt Wednesday morning. Community members organized a prayer vigil on Wednesday evening at the Decatur Police Department. “I was an auxiliary officer with Decatur police for 11 years, so I know […]
‘We must stand together’: dozens hold vigil at Decatur Police Department
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – “That’s the only thing that’s going to draw us closer is love,” Shemuel Sanders said. Love is what brought this group together outside the Decatur Police Department Wednesday evening. “Us joining here together tonight is just one way of showing police officers who put their lives on the line every day […]
State Senator Rose Issues Statement On Shooting In Decatur
State Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) released the following statement:. “First, I would like to ask everyone to join me in praying for the speedy recovery of these officers, these heroes, who put their lives on the line for us every day. Please also pray for their families who are living out a nightmare right now.
We’re Here, We’re Queer, and We’re Going to Homecoming!
Flashing lights, music thumping, and people from all parts of the LGBTQ+ community were featured at Champaign County’s first-ever Queer Homecoming. The event was held at the end of Pride Fest on Saturday, October 1st from 7:30 pm- 2 am. The event took place at the Rose Bowl Tavern in Urbana and had a dance floor and band playing inside the venue. Outside there was much more seating available, a photo wall to give partygoers the opportunity to take pictures with friends, and a DJ.
Lawmakers react to Decatur police-involved shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Decatur-area lawmakers are grieving with their community after an officer-involved shooting left two police officers hospitalized. According to a release from the Decatur Police Department, a group of officers approached 32-year-old Jamontey Neal’s vehicle during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning before an officer noticed a gun in the car. […]
Charges filed in shooting of Champaign senior couple
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Thursday that charges have filed against three men in connection the shooting of a senior couple last month. The three men are 24-year-old Shamario Brown and 41-year-old Juvon Mays of Champaign and 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend of Urbana. They’ve each been charged with multiple Class X […]
15-year-old sentenced in connection to 2021 Urbana shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana teenager, Mekhi Davis, has been sentenced to serve a period of incarceration of 13 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, receiving a credit for the 433 days previously served. Davis was sentenced as an adult, and found guilty of with aggravated battery and discharging a firearm. The 15-year-old was […]
2 women charged with buying gun used to kill officer Chris Oberheim
PEORIA — Two women are accused of illegally purchasing the firearm that was used to kill Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim last year. A federal grand jury returned an indictment Oct. 4 charging Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal and Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis with conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct, according to a statement released Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Peoria.
Illinois and Indiana women charged with illegally buying gun used to kill Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim
URBANA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two women were indicted for charges related to the death of a Champaign police officer. According to a United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois press release, 28-year-old Ashantae S. Corruthers of Indianapolis, Ind., and 27-year-old Regina Lewis of Normal, Il. were indicted for conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct.
Central Illinois inmate dies; State Police investigating
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is investigating after an inmate died at the Champaign County Jail on Thursday. Sheriff Dustin Heuerman and State Police officials said that inmates at the jail alerted correctional officers around 11:30 a.m. that a female inmate in a different cell was possibly having a medical emergency. […]
Amber Oberheim responds to Decatur shooting
TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WCIA) — It’s been a year and a half since Amber Oberheim heard similar news. Oberheim’s husband, Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty in Champaign last year. He began his career with the Decatur Police Department. Oberheim spent time in Terre Haute, Indiana for the National Law Enforcement […]
Danville’s Mayor Williams Hoping Vermilion County Bobcats Season Can be Saved
The Vermilion County Bobcats hockey season is due to start very soon, but there are some disagreements between the team front office and the David S Palmer Arena Board. A lawsuit has been filed by team ownership claiming that problems at the arena were not adequately taken care of last season. The arena board released a counter-statement saying everything has been taken care of, and all is ready for the 2022-23 Bobcats season.
Women Charged With Acquiring Gun Used To Kill Champaign Cop
Two women have been charged with illegally purchasing and transferring the gun that was later used to kill a Champaign police officer. A federal grand jury returned the charges against 28-year-old Ashantae Corruthers of Indianapolis and 27-year-old Regina Lewis of Normal. Prosecutors say the women conspired with Darion Lafayette to purchase the gun and give it to him, since he could not purchase it himself because of his felony record.
Nursing home owner asks county to lift worker covenants so it can sell after only 3 years
The Champaign County Board Tuesday denied the request of the owner of a 243-bed nursing home in central Illinois who asked local officials to remove worker-protection covenants so it can sell the facility just three years after it bought it. The request comes after agreeing to keep the facility operating and current workers employed for 10 years.
Illinois Man Gives Cops Fake Name When His Real Name Is Clearly Visible
There are some people you shouldn't mislead and the top honor belong to the police. No matter the circumstances it's never a good idea to lie to law enforcement. If you do it proves one has a lot of confidence. An Illinois man learned the hard way to not a fake i.d. to a police officer, especially when your name is tattooed on your person.
