Carlsbad shows up for International Balloon Fiesta

Carlsbad had a strong presence at the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta over the weekend.

Local XTO Energy and ExxonMobil employees celebrated ExxonMobil Day at the historic 50th Annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. ExxonMobil is the presenting sponsor of the Balloon Fiesta. Approximately 200 employees gathered to enjoy the sights, sounds, food, art and culture there.

According to ExxonMobil New Mexico Production manager Rick Cannon, XTO Energy and ExxonMobil also helped to sponsor the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce’s trip to the Balloon Fiesta, where they promoted Carlsbad and encouraged tourism to our great city.

“Over the past 50 years, Balloon Fiesta has grown into one of New Mexico’s most enchanting traditions,” ExxonMobil New Mexico production manager Rick Cannon told us. “The 50th anniversary Fiesta was truly spectacular. Our Carlsbad team had the most memorable experience celebrating the beauty and culture of New Mexico.”

This was another example of an instance where a business focused on Southeast New Mexico had a tremendous impact on New Mexico. Chevron was recently a major sponsor of the New Mexico State Fair. And, most importantly, funds generated in Eddy and Lea County continue to generate much of the state’s revenue for schools, highways and all other expenses.

***

We were saddened to recently learn of the passing of Jerry Stanley, who was a very active Carlsbad resident for many years. Jerry served on the Board of Solid Waste Commissioners, the Beautification Committee and on the Pecos River Committee. He wasn’t just a board member- he was a very active participant.

Jerry also advocated for the placement of signs highlighting important facts about New Mexico to support tourism and wrote important historical articles about the area. He frequently worked on issues with City administration and his insight was always valuable. We sincerely appreciate his contributions to this community and its residents.

***

Southeast New Mexico College is hosting its annual “Taste of Culture” from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 3 at the college. This popular event is a great way for people to experience a wide variety of foods from Carlsbad’s different communities. For more information, please call (575) 234-9414 or ssoto@senmc.edu

Congratulations to the large group of churches who came together to host the annual Fallapalooza at the beach. More than 200 volunteers worked for months to put together a free event for thousands of participants. It was the first time this event has taken place in a couple years, and a great way to return.

Sincerely,

Carlsbad Mayor Dale Janway