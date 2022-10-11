ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'Special moment for women's boxing' - relive Shields v Marshall

It proved not only to be a historic night in London, it was a thriller, as the first all-female boxing card in the UK was topped by two pulsating world-title fights. The first saw Alycia Baumgardner beat Mikaela Mayer to become the unified super-featherweight champion. Claressa Shields then beat Savannah...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy