WKRN
4 arrested after fentanyl-laced meth, pistols found in Jeep
Four people were taken into custody after drugs and guns were located in a parked vehicle. 4 arrested after fentanyl-laced meth, pistols found …. Four people were taken into custody after drugs and guns were located in a parked vehicle. Christmas tree farm worries. Farmers say the drought is hurting...
WKRN
Low river levels in Tennessee
Canoe and kayak businesses struggling due to low river levels because of little rain the last few months. Canoe and kayak businesses struggling due to low river levels because of little rain the last few months. Convicted felon found with drugs, gun. A convicted felon was found with guns, magazines...
WKRN
Nurse robbed in parking lot; Search for suspects
Surveillance images of two people accused of robbing a nurse have been released by Metro Police Department. Surveillance images of two people accused of robbing a nurse have been released by Metro Police Department. Convicted felon found with drugs, gun. A convicted felon was found with guns, magazines and drugs...
WKRN
Traffic stop leads to pursuit and standoff
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Mt. Juliet Police Department to alert them about a suspect that fled a traffic stop in Lebanon. The car was later spotted on I-40 West with a flat tire. Traffic stop leads to pursuit and standoff. The Wilson County Sheriff’s...
WKRN
Tracking storms in Middle Tennessee
Davis Nolan reports live on I-40 in the News 2 Storm Tracker as strong storms move into the area. Davis Nolan reports live on I-40 in the News 2 Storm Tracker as strong storms move into the area. Unattended baby rescued from Nashville hotel fire. Unattended baby rescued from Nashville...
WKRN
Cutting down crime in Midtown area
Suspects caught on camera in Mt. Juliet car break-in. No one was hurt after a Humphreys County bus went into a ditch during storms Wednesday. News 2 followed the storms through Middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon. Threat from strong storms. Severe storms rolled through Middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon, bringing strong winds...
WKRN
Robert Paxton — J.T. Moore Middle Prep
News 2 presents The Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. This week we honor Robert Paxton, a science and 8th grade coding teacher at J.T. Moore Middle Prep in Nashville. Students love how he uses multiple ways to teach coding which helps them to program the robots being built. Many also appreciate his kindness and support when they struggle with personal situations.
