Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
knsiradio.com
Event to Connect Homeless With Services Coming to St. Cloud
(KNSI) – A free event is coming to the River’s Edge Convention Center to help homeless people get in touch with help. Project Connect St. Cloud offers people access to government, non-profits and other agencies that provide services in the area. The event is on October 27th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Planning Commission Offers Zoning Recommendations for Businesses Selling THC and CBD Products
(KNSI) — St. Cloud’s Planning Commission approved zoning recommendations for how far businesses selling CBD and THC products will need to be from schools, parks, houses of worship and other similar businesses. The commission recommends a distance of a quarter mile from any school or other similar business...
redlakenationnews.com
State settles with Andersen Windows over 'refusal' to hire applicant with disability
Andersen Corp. is settling a discrimination claim alleging the company withdrew a job offer after learning of an applicant's disability, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. The window and door manufacturer based in Bayport, Minn., will pay the man $41,000 and adhere to several stipulations meant to "build...
Where I Would Take Someone I Hate in St. Cloud
There is a new trend on TikTok where users share where they would take someone they hate for a day out around their hometowns. I want in on this trend. Here is where I would take someone I hate around the St. Cloud area for a day. First of all,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bulletin-news.com
School segregation violates the Minnesota Constitution, whether done on purpose or not
If Minnesota students are attending substandard, racially divided schools, can the state declare “Oops, that was an accident” and overlook the issue? This legal challenge shouldn’t require legal assistance. That might not make sense. But that’s precisely how it functions, according to a recent court ruling.
knsiradio.com
Changes to St. Cloud Winter Parking Restrictions to be Discussed Next Month
(KNSI) — Changes could be coming to St. Cloud’s winter parking regulations. The city alternates daily between odd and even street parking from November 1st through the end of March, which residents have said is confusing. “Every year it comes up with people calling and complaining about it....
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Priest’s Prison Sentence Ends Next Week
(KNSI) — A St. Cloud priest sentenced to prison for sexually abusing a woman he was counseling will be set free next week. Father Anthony Oelrich is scheduled to be released from the Lino Lakes prison on Monday. He admitted initiating a sexual relationship with a woman who went to him for spiritual guidance.
MnDOT asks community to weigh in on future of I-94, with eye on righting history's wrongs
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Odds are you've driven on Interstate 94 between Minneapolis and St. Paul, as it has connected the two cities for more than half a century. Now, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says, when it comes to the road's future, what's next could be up to you.State leaders say the infrastructure is aging and will soon need repairs. As that begins, MnDOT is also looking to right some wrongs made when the freeway was originally built, including damages to historically Black areas the freeway cut through.MnDOT and other partners of the project are talking and listening to...
RELATED PEOPLE
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Wins Award For Innovation in Wastewater Treatment
(KNSI) – St. Cloud has been recognized for the fifth time with the Utility of the Future Today award. According to officials, the honor goes to communities that go above and beyond in innovative ways by thinking outside the box regarding wastewater and stormwater treatment. This year, St. Cloud...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Treatment Plant On Cutting Edge of Hydrogen Technology
(KNSI) – St. Cloud is once again named a Utility of the Future and the Public Services Department says it will continue to push the envelope. At a Friday press conference, Mayor Dave Kleis and Director Tracy Hodel announced this area will be a testing ground for potential new green energy technologies. Demonstration-grade equipment that process renewable natural gas from food waste and splits hydrogen from water will be installed with the help of a $1.09 million state grant. St. Cloud’s municipal system is the only one across all of Minnesota to receive funding.
willmarradio.com
Ellison says the state could sue N. Minneapolis businesses for criminal activity
(Minneapolis MN-) Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Tuesday his office, with the assistance of the Hennepin County Attorney and the Minneapolis City Attorney, has completed its investigation of Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station in Minneapolis and has determined that illegal public nuisances are ongoing at the properties. Attorney General Ellison, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, and Minneapolis City Attorney Kristyn Anderson have provided Merwin and Winner with official notices that unlawful public nuisance activity is occurring on their properties in violation of Minnesota law, and that a complaint for relief will be filed in district court in 30 days if they do not abate the nuisance conduct or reach an agreement for abatement with the Attorney General’s Office, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, and the Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office.
knsiradio.com
Drought Situation Stabilizes In Minnesota
(KNSI) – Drought conditions remained mostly stable across the State of Minnesota this past week. There are two pockets where extreme drought conditions exist. The D-3 designation is the second-worst classification on the scale used by the United State Drought Monitor. Extreme drought can be found in Southwest Minnesota, centered in Lyon County as well as a stretch from Sibley County to Ramsey County, including much of the Twin Cities metroplex.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Granite City Pet Hospital Plans New Location in South St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Granite City Pet Hospital is planning on moving to a new location in south St.Cloud. During Tuesday night's Planning Commission meeting, the board approved a Planned Unit Development for the business to move to the corner of Cooper Avenue South and 33rd Street South. The...
Ellison files lawsuit against two properties for unlawful nuisances
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced on Tuesday that his office would be pursuing legal action against Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station over unlawful and dangerous public nuisances.
Minnesota Brewery Truck Proves Company Has a Good Sense of Humor
Craft beers continue to grow in popularity across the country. It seems that there's a new brewery every other day and another flavor to try. For that reason it's important for any brewery to stay relevant and stay top of mind. Looks like one longtime Minnesota Brewery is helping to stay memorable by using a bit of humor on their delivery trucks.
knsiradio.com
Minneapolis Murder Suspect May Be Living in St. Cloud
(KNSI) — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a woman wanted in connection to a fatal shooting, and she may be living in the St. Cloud area. Erica Shameka Roberts has been charged after investigators said she was involved in the shooting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktoe.com
Minnesota Receiving Nearly 100-Million In Federal Funds
(St. Paul, MN) — The state of Minnesota is set to receive nearly one hundred million dollars in funding. The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the funding of eleven state plans yesterday under the State Small Business Credit Initiative. Minnesota’s funds will go toward operating six programs that provide loans and equity to small businesses and start-ups. The Treasury has approved 31 state plans overall so far under the SSBCI program, costing approximately four-point-eight billion dollars.
Here’s The Wage You Need To Make In Minnesota To Afford A 2 Bedroom Apartment
The cost of everything is up. Rent has been going up for years, even before the current inflation crisis we are facing. The cost of living now is higher than it's been in years, and according to some housing advocates, the wages are not keeping pace. The Minnesota Housing Partnership...
Will the Iron Range finally go red? Control of Legislature could hinge on 7 seats in northeastern Minnesota
The century-old Nick’s Bar in the small Iron Range city of Gilbert was dim and empty on a recent Saturday morning as DFL state Rep. Dave Lislegard gathered with six area political leaders interested in rekindling support for a party that’s been losing ground. The meeting captured the...
Twin Cities native becomes first Black woman director of UMN's School of Social Work
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Being in her office on the University of Minnesota campus is something Dr. Joan Blakey never imagined for herself growing up in St. Paul. "I grew up wanting to be a judge," said Dr. Blakey. "I've always felt a strong pull about justice." Dr. Blakey...
Comments / 0