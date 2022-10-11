MINNEAPOLIS — The memories poured from Fred Hoiberg’s microphone as local reporters asked about the glory days. Eighteen years earlier in the same building, Hoiberg grabbed six rebounds in 20 minutes to help his Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Sacramento Kings in seven games to reach the franchise’s first conference finals. One year later, local doctors found an enlarged aortic root in his heart, a discovery that Hoiberg says saved his life. That’s why, in the 12 years since he left Minneapolis, his family has never sold their lake home in Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO