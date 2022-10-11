Read full article on original website
Amie Just: 4 Husker football takes, including the need for change on the O-line
Two weeks in a row, we’re coming at y’all after a win. Can the Huskers make it three? Nebraska heads to Purdue this weekend in search of its first three-game win streak since 2016. Before then though, there are several fixes to make and things to address. Here...
Fred Hoiberg relives Minnesota Timberwolves glory days at Big Ten media days
MINNEAPOLIS — The memories poured from Fred Hoiberg’s microphone as local reporters asked about the glory days. Eighteen years earlier in the same building, Hoiberg grabbed six rebounds in 20 minutes to help his Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Sacramento Kings in seven games to reach the franchise’s first conference finals. One year later, local doctors found an enlarged aortic root in his heart, a discovery that Hoiberg says saved his life. That’s why, in the 12 years since he left Minneapolis, his family has never sold their lake home in Minnesota.
Husker Hot Topic: Is Mickey Joseph the frontrunner for Nebraska’s head coaching job?
Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly feature that poses a burning question about the Nebraska football team. On the "Life in the Red Podcast," Luke Mullin and Jordan McAlpine will discuss a topic heading into that week's game, and a transcription of the conversation will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on gameday.
