ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US China Chip War: KLA Relaxes Chip Supply To China

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LT3tq_0iUKE6s400

U.S. chipmaker KLA Corp KLAC agreed to discontinue offering some supplies and services from Wednesday to China-based customers.

The embargo extended to South Korea's SK Hynix Inc HXSCL in compliance with recent U.S. regulations, Reuters reported.

The Biden administration launched a sweeping set of export controls to restrict China's progress in advanced chip manufacturing.

Shares in top Chinese chipmakers shed $7.7 billion in market value on October 10, as new U.S export controls restricted the sale of semiconductors made with U.S. technology unless vendors obtain an export license.

The controls also barred U.S. citizens or entities from working with Chinese chipmakers without explicit approval and limited the export of manufacturing tools that would allow China to develop its equipment.

China is KLA's most prominent geographic market, generating $2.66 billion in sales, or nearly 30% of its total revenue in the last fiscal year that ended in June.

KLA's legal department emailed China informing that it shall stop sales and service to "advanced fabs" in China for the technology of NAND chips with 128 layers or more, DRAM chips 18nm and below, and advanced logic chips.

KLA's top management instructed it to relax for a couple of months. KLA would also stop supplying China chip plants owned by Intel Corp INTC and SK Hynix, the world's second-largest memory chipmaker.

Along with Lam Research Corp LRCX and Applied Materials Inc AMAT, KLA is among the top U.S. toolmakers now required to halt shipments to wholly Chinese-owned factories producing advanced chips.

In September, the U.S. restricted sales of Nvidia Corp's NVDA high-performance AI chips for servers, the A100 and H100, to China and Russia, citing national security concerns.

The U.S. also urged Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD to stop exporting its MI250 chips to China.

Price Action: KLAC shares traded lower by 2.92% at $290.60 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Photo by Henrix_photos via Pixabay

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'

While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
CHARITIES
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un Vows To 'Hit And Wipe Out' Enemies, Says 'Tactical' Nuclear Drills Were Warnings For US And Its Allies

Kim Jong Un has vowed to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets after showcasing his country’s nuclear capabilities in recent missile launches. What Happened: North Korea said its recent barrage of missile launches was a “severe warning” in response to joint naval exercises carried out by South Korea and the U.S., which involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, the state media KCNA Watch reported.
WORLD
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kla#Advanced Micro Devices#War#Linus Business#Kla Corp Klac#Hynix Inc Hxscl#Reuters#Chinese#Intel Corp Intc#Lam Research Corp Lrcx
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing

Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Shin

What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths

And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
Discover Politics

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
Money

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
98K+
Followers
173K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy