San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

A taste of fall is in store for San Antonio. Here's what to expect.

SAN ANTONIO — It's no joke San Antonio needs rain and luckily one of two cold fronts this week bring good chances to the Alamo City. In addition, the second front will send a near 15-degree drop in high temperatures for a taste of fall weather. This cooler weather will be welcomed after an October mini-heatwave with San Antonians experiencing temperatures in low 90s over the past couple days.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Second cold front brings best rain chances since August

A second cold front is expected to push through the San Antonio area to start next week, dropping daytime highs by 20 degrees and triggering some rain showers. A cold front blew into San Antonio without much impact before sunrise on Thursday, outside of dropping the high into the low 90s and blowing out some humidity.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
MySanAntonio

These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
LoneStar 92

[VIDEO] This Haunted Car Wash in San Antonio Has Gone Viral on TikTok

Check out this new way to get frightened in San Antonio! It's a Car Wash tunnel that transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. It's a pretty cool idea. Not only do you get scared, but you also get a fresh, clean car. The place is called Super Sudz at 6780 Bandera Road in San Antonio. The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine, and more. Check out the video below.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

