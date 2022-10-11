Read full article on original website
KENS 5
A taste of fall is in store for San Antonio. Here's what to expect.
SAN ANTONIO — It's no joke San Antonio needs rain and luckily one of two cold fronts this week bring good chances to the Alamo City. In addition, the second front will send a near 15-degree drop in high temperatures for a taste of fall weather. This cooler weather will be welcomed after an October mini-heatwave with San Antonians experiencing temperatures in low 90s over the past couple days.
tpr.org
Second cold front brings best rain chances since August
A second cold front is expected to push through the San Antonio area to start next week, dropping daytime highs by 20 degrees and triggering some rain showers. A cold front blew into San Antonio without much impact before sunrise on Thursday, outside of dropping the high into the low 90s and blowing out some humidity.
KSAT 12
24 years ago, the tragic flood of ‘98 came through San Antonio
The 500-year flood — that’s what we saw back on Saturday, Oct. 17, 1998. Simply put, a “500-year flood” describes the odds of a massive flood happening. A 1-in-500 chance… or a 0.2% chance. A lot better than hitting the lottery, but still not a good bet.
KSAT 12
New walking trail on the city’s Southside is a step towards connecting San Antonio greenspaces
SAN ANTONIO – A new walking trail on the city’s Southside is what developers call the first step at connecting the city’s green spaces. The Madla Greenway, a one-mile loop, is located right next to Texas A&M San Antonio off of University Way. It’s open to the public from dusk to dawn.
San Antonio has some of the nation's worst drivers, according to new report
Other Texas cities including Houston, El Paso and Dallas also made the top 10.
MySanAntonio
These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
Chipotle to open new San Antonio location with drive-thru pickup lane
The first five customers get free merchandise.
Chick-fil-A to open $1.2M San Antonio-area location, first in Cibolo
It will be the first location in Cibolo.
2M Smokehouse the lone San Antonio spot on list of Texas' top rib spots
Plus some more great barbecue spots in San Antonio and the Hill Country.
[VIDEO] This Haunted Car Wash in San Antonio Has Gone Viral on TikTok
Check out this new way to get frightened in San Antonio! It's a Car Wash tunnel that transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. It's a pretty cool idea. Not only do you get scared, but you also get a fresh, clean car. The place is called Super Sudz at 6780 Bandera Road in San Antonio. The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine, and more. Check out the video below.
KSAT 12
Early-morning fire spreads to second building at North Side construction business, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that damaged more than one building at a North Side construction business early Friday morning. The fire broke out around 4:15 a.m. at a lot owned by Guido Brothers Construction on Breeden Avenue, not far from San Pedro Avenue and Jackson Keller Road.
San Antonio opens third L&L Hawaiian Barbecue restaurant near Lackland AFB
SPAM musubi has come to the Lackland area.
KENS 5
San Antonio resident becomes overnight millionaire after playing Texas Lottery
TEXAS, USA — A San Antonio resident just won $1 million playing the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Pit Stop Food Mart #30 on 1530 West Loop 1604 North. The winner elected to remain anonymous. This was the first of eight...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio named as one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving
SAN ANTONIO - This is not a good list to be on. San Antonio is one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving, analysis shows. In fact, four of those five are Texas cities: Austin, El Paso, and Houston join San Antonio. Las Vegas comes in...
KSAT 12
Map shows average home value for San Antonio and surrounding areas based on ZIP codes
A map of ZIP codes for San Antonio and the surrounding areas provides insight into average home values as the housing market starts to cool down. Whether you’re buying, selling or just curious about the real estate market in your area — the map shows the average value for a single-family home in ZIP codes where the information is available.
San Antonio man reportedly stabbed several times outside Southside bar
The man was taken to a hospital.
Texas Family Lets Baby Foxes Live In Backyard 'As Long As They Don't Bite'
"They were here before I was. I mean, I can't say no."
Alleged imposter saying he's related to Erik Cantu appears on San Antonio TV station — twice
The alleged imposter, who gave his name as Jesus Salazar, reportedly gave misleading information about Cantu's health.
San Antonio's Luther's Cafe closure is expected to be temporary
Luther's Cafe closed during business hours last week.
Texas Monthly taps 5 San Antonio-area taquerias among best in state
San Antonio taquerias know what's up.
