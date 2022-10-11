ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Tracking storms in Middle Tennessee

Davis Nolan reports live on I-40 in the News 2 Storm Tracker as strong storms move into the area. Davis Nolan reports live on I-40 in the News 2 Storm Tracker as strong storms move into the area. Unattended baby rescued from Nashville hotel fire. Unattended baby rescued from Nashville...
WKRN

Baby found in hotel during fire

The Nashville Fire Department responded to the call of a hotel fire and found a baby inside one of the rooms. The Nashville Fire Department responded to the call of a hotel fire and found a baby inside one of the rooms. Belmont student killed in storm. A 22-year-old girl...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Storm damage across Middle Tennessee

Strong storms moved through Middle Tennessee, leaving behind some damage. Strong storms moved through Middle Tennessee, leaving behind some damage. Black MTSU pledges faced racial discrimination, threats …. A former Middle Tennessee State University student is taking a fraternity to court, alleging he was subjected to racist hazing that included...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Storms knock tree into woman's bedroom

A woman in Fairview had her home severely damaged by storms Wednesday. A woman in Fairview had her home severely damaged by storms Wednesday. Investigation into unlawful photography of minor …. A 20-year-old Smyrna man was arrested Thursday in connection with allegations involving unlawful photography of a minor. Difference between...
FAIRVIEW, TN
wgnsradio.com

18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022 in Woodbury This Weekend

(WOODBURY, TN) – The 18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022, will be hosted by Bean’s Diesel Performance this Saturday, October 15th starting at 8am in Woodbury, TN. Blackout in the Country brings thousands of diesel enthusiasts from different parts of the Southeast and the United States into Cannon County and middle Tennessee.
WOODBURY, TN
WKRN

Shoes for children experiencing homelessness in Middle Tennessee

When things like housing are too much to afford, even smaller expenses like shoes are out of reach, especially for families experiencing homelessness. Shoes for children experiencing homelessness in Middle …. When things like housing are too much to afford, even smaller expenses like shoes are out of reach, especially...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Lawsuit over TWRA investigation

The lawsuit involves a camera found on private property and the 4th Amendment. The lawsuit involves a camera found on private property and the 4th Amendment. Storm damages mobile home, downs trees in Fairview. Storm damages mobile home, downs trees in Fairview. Storm damages mobile home in Fairview. Storm damages...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

2 Gives Back: MNPD Cold Case Unit

As part of our community recognition efforts, News 2 this week is honoring the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department’s Cold Case Unit for their tireless work to solve some of the hardest cases and bring answers to grieving families. News 2 Gives Back is sponsored by Trevecca Nazarene University and...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Ministry distributes free shoes to Nashville kids

Dolly Parton donation strategy: ‘I just give from …. Dolly Parton donation strategy: ‘I just give from my heart’. Nonprofit hosts wedding dress sale in Murfreesboro. Nonprofit hosts wedding dress sale in Murfreesboro. Suspect charged after teen injured in shooting. Suspect charged after teen injured in shooting. Parking...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Cheatham County seeing high number of fentanyl overdoses

The use of fentanyl is on the rise, as well as its often-deadly consequences. A parking lot, a gas station, or even a park are just some of the places in Cheatham County where an overdose can occur. Cheatham County seeing high number of fentanyl overdoses. The use of fentanyl...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Humphreys County bus crash

No one was hurt after a Humphreys County bus went into a ditch during storms Wednesday. No one was hurt after a Humphreys County bus went into a ditch during storms Wednesday. Storm damages mobile home, downs trees in Fairview. Storm damages mobile home, downs trees in Fairview. Storm damages...
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Thief follows Amazon delivery driver, then steals packages

The American Red Cross is assisting residents displaced by a two-alarm fire at an Antioch apartment complex. One person showed up at the hospital after being shot after a fight in Bellevue Thursday afternoon. Thursday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Marius Payton and Lisa Spencer...
NASHVILLE, TN

Community Policy