SB I-35 exit ramp in Norman closed due to semi rollover
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Crews were busy on Tuesday morning following a large wreck in Norman.
Around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to an accident along the southbound I-35 exit ramp to eastbound Robinson St.Former Del City church payroll administrator pleads guilty to embezzling over $450k
When crews arrived at the scene, they realized a semi-truck had rolled over on the exit ramp.
As a result, the ramp was closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
