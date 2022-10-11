SB I-35 exit ramp in Norman closed due to semi rollover

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Crews were busy on Tuesday morning following a large wreck in Norman.

Around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to an accident along the southbound I-35 exit ramp to eastbound Robinson St.

When crews arrived at the scene, they realized a semi-truck had rolled over on the exit ramp.

As a result, the ramp was closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

