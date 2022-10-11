ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

NJ.com

Buccaneers’ Tom Brady gets new title: Team owner

Tom Brady seems to be always looking for more to do. That was proved when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback came out of retirement in the offseason, and it’s further displayed with his new business venture. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Brady is now part owner...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Rookie’s shocking quote shows how long Tom Brady has dominated

This week, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will be dueling against Tampa Bay Buccaneers legendary quarterback Tom Brady in a Sunday afternoon contest in Pittsburgh. The game will pit a rookie quarterback making just the second start of his NFL career against a seven-time Super Bowl champion. And one quote from Pickett perfectly encapsulates the stark contrast between the two signal-callers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
92.7 WOBM

Boys Soccer – VOTE: Week 4 Surf Taco Boys Soccer Player of the Week

Each week during the 2022 soccer season, Shore Sports Network will recognize some of the top performers in the Shore Conference over the calendar week and give the fans of the Shore Conference to vote for the overall winner for the Player of the Week. There will be eight candidates, including six Players of the Week from each of the Shore Conference divisions as well as two wild cards.
SOCCER
