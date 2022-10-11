Read full article on original website
D.C. attorney general opens probe into relocation of migrants
District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine has opened an investigation into whether southern border state governors misled immigrants as part of what he called a "political stunt" to transport them to Washington.
NBC26
Federal judge hears lawsuit on Biden student loan forgiveness program
A federal judge in Missouri will soon decide whether to temporarily stop President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program from moving forward. It's unclear when District Judge Henry Edward Autrey will make his decision, but he told both parties after hearing the motion on Wednesday that he'd have an answer to them soon, CNN and Missouri Independent reported.
Low water level on Mississippi River hurts US grain shipping
A lack of rainfall in the central United States has brought the mighty Mississippi River to its lowest depth in years, causing headaches for shippers and squeezing farmers who rely on the busy waterway to take their product to the Gulf of Mexico. US Department of Agriculture (USDA) figures show that about two-thirds of US sea-based grain exports last year departed from the Gulf of Mexico, most often after being shipped by barge down the Mississippi River.
