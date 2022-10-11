ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabela’s to host hiring event for seasonal workers in Greenville

By Bethany Fowler
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Cabela’s will host a hiring event for seasonal workers Wednesday and Thursday in Greenville.

The hiring event will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Cabela’s located at 1025 Woodruff Road.

Cabela’s is looking to fill 14 positions in several retail departments.

If you are interested in applying but can not attend the hiring event, you can contact the store directly.

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C.

