Cabela’s to host hiring event for seasonal workers in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Cabela’s will host a hiring event for seasonal workers Wednesday and Thursday in Greenville.

The hiring event will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Cabela’s located at 1025 Woodruff Road.

Cabela’s is looking to fill 14 positions in several retail departments.

If you are interested in applying but can not attend the hiring event, you can contact the store directly.

