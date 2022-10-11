Read full article on original website
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Gulfton is one of Houston’s warmest neighborhoods. A new nature-based plan aims to change that
Sandra Rodríguez stood on the corner of a busy intersection in southwest Houston's Gulfton neighborhood, gesturing at the vast array of concrete. "This is a perfect location to really show the lack of trees, the lack of shade, and the amount of traffic," she said. Next to a gas...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston’s New Magnolia Brewing Co. earns Great American Beer Festival silver medal for its light lager
Shayn Robinson said gaining a foothold in an increasingly competitive craft beer market has not been easy for New Magnolia Brewing Co., which he opened in the months leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic. It had to temporarily close its tap room in the Heights area, along with restaurants, bars...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Following the Money Trail
This week on Party Politics, Co-hosts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jeronimo Cortina discuss the dollar amounts Texas candidates are raising and spending on campaigns, the frustrations over redistricting in Houston City Council, the new allegations against Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, and Kacey Musgraves’ in-concert dig at Ted Cruz, among other stories.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston home sales stumble as housing market continues to cool
Houston home sales stumbled again in September, declining for the sixth consecutive month as the local housing market continues to cool. The Houston Association of Realtors reports sales were down 17% last month compared to September of 2021. Year-to-date home sales are down 5.1% compared to last year. Mortgage rates...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston ranks second in residents behind on rent in U.S. according to survey
Houston ranked second in metro areas in the number of people behind on paying rent, according to a new report. According to MyEListing.com, about 21% of Houston-area residents are behind on rent, which is a drop from 2021 and 2020; both years indicated 23% of residents were behind. The commercial real estate listing site said the data was provided by the U.S. Census Bureau.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Substantially sinking suburbs, and travel host Rick Steves (Oct. 14, 2022)
On Friday’s show: Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city's northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Also this hour: From the Texans allowing fans to trade in their Deshaun Watson jerseys...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department clarifies messaging about collection delays, says they’re ‘nothing new’
The director of Houston's Solid Waste Management Department said recent posts on its Facebook page mischaracterized its ability to collect yard waste this week and might have caused confusion among impacted city residents. An Oct. 7 post, along with a pair of subsequent posts early this week, said a staffing...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston-area roofing business owner arrested in Florida for allegedly doing unlicensed repair work after Hurricane Ian
The owner of a Houston-area roofing company is facing criminal charges in Florida for allegedly doing unlicensed business there in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Terence Duque, 48, the owner of Rosenberg-based Duque Roofing, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with engaging in contracting business without certification during a state of emergency, a felony, according to online court records in Charlotte County in southwestern Florida. Duque bonded out of jail that same day and is scheduled to appear before a Florida judge on Nov. 7, court records show.
houstonpublicmedia.org
NAACP says Juan Delacruz not guilty verdict in Pamela Turner death unjust, wants him fired
Houston's NAACP is calling for Baytown Police Officer Juan Delacruz to be fired after he was cleared of charges in the shooting death of Pamela Turner. NAACP President James Dixon says the justice system ignored several key factors that would have convicted Delacruz. A jury on Tuesday found him not guilty in the 2019 deadly shooting.
