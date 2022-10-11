ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

houstonpublicmedia.org

Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says

Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Following the Money Trail

This week on Party Politics, Co-hosts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jeronimo Cortina discuss the dollar amounts Texas candidates are raising and spending on campaigns, the frustrations over redistricting in Houston City Council, the new allegations against Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, and Kacey Musgraves’ in-concert dig at Ted Cruz, among other stories.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston home sales stumble as housing market continues to cool

Houston home sales stumbled again in September, declining for the sixth consecutive month as the local housing market continues to cool. The Houston Association of Realtors reports sales were down 17% last month compared to September of 2021. Year-to-date home sales are down 5.1% compared to last year. Mortgage rates...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston ranks second in residents behind on rent in U.S. according to survey

Houston ranked second in metro areas in the number of people behind on paying rent, according to a new report. According to MyEListing.com, about 21% of Houston-area residents are behind on rent, which is a drop from 2021 and 2020; both years indicated 23% of residents were behind. The commercial real estate listing site said the data was provided by the U.S. Census Bureau.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Substantially sinking suburbs, and travel host Rick Steves (Oct. 14, 2022)

On Friday’s show: Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city's northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Also this hour: From the Texans allowing fans to trade in their Deshaun Watson jerseys...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston-area roofing business owner arrested in Florida for allegedly doing unlicensed repair work after Hurricane Ian

The owner of a Houston-area roofing company is facing criminal charges in Florida for allegedly doing unlicensed business there in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Terence Duque, 48, the owner of Rosenberg-based Duque Roofing, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with engaging in contracting business without certification during a state of emergency, a felony, according to online court records in Charlotte County in southwestern Florida. Duque bonded out of jail that same day and is scheduled to appear before a Florida judge on Nov. 7, court records show.
FLORIDA STATE

