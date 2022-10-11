Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
Leasing companies secure slots to convert aircraft for cargo
Several aircraft leasing companies on Thursday reserved production slots with aftermarket overhaul specialists to convert used passenger aircraft to cargo jets. The flurry of transactions illustrates that cargo operators continue to have an appetite for large and standard freighters even as demand for air shipping cools off in a murky economic environment.
freightwaves.com
Bison Transport acquires 2nd Maine-based carrier
Canadian carrier Bison Transport announced Wednesday it will be acquiring Pottle’s Transportation on Oct. 31. Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. Hermon, Maine-based Pottle’s operates a truckload fleet of more than 200 tractors and 750 trailers through the U.S. Northeast. It also has a logistics offering and provides yard management and warehousing services. The more than 60-year-old company is a second-generation family-owned business.
freightwaves.com
Maersk Air Cargo opens US bases with South Korea service set to debut
Maersk Air Cargo, the in-house airline of container shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk, plans to inaugurate scheduled airfreight service in the U.S. market this month from South Korea to Rockford International Airport in Illinois and Greenville-Spartanburg airport in South Carolina, FreightWaves has learned. Meanwhile, Maersk has opened a freight station near...
freightwaves.com
Cargolux orders 10 Boeing 777-8 freighters to replace older jumbos
Cargolux, a major all-cargo airline based in Luxembourg, has finalized an order with Boeing for 10 next-generation 777-8 freighters with options for six more aircraft, the companies announced Wednesday. The move keeps Cargolux in the Boeing camp after Airbus late last year introduced a rival large freighter based on its...
RELATED PEOPLE
freightwaves.com
Latest supply chain crisis could threaten global stash of food, energy
You probably do not spend much time thinking about barges. This is something that you ought to change. The barge industry is quite important. It’s crucial for moving aluminum, petroleum, fertilizer and coal, particularly on the Mississippi River and its tributaries. About 60% of the grain and 54% of the soybeans for U.S. export are moved via the noble barge. Barges touch more than a third of our exported coal as well.
freightwaves.com
2022 Shipper of Choice Profile: Shaw Industries
NYSE (Berkshire Hathaway parent company)BRK.B. As one of the largest private fleet operators in the country, drivers for Shaw Industries are experts at delivering carpet, laminate, tile and stone, synthetic turf and other specialty products to residential and commercial markets. The company’s 2022 Shipper of Choice award marks a back-to-back...
freightwaves.com
LTL survey ranks Peninsula No. 1 overall, Old Dominion top national carrier
Peninsula Truck Lines and Old Dominion Freight Line received top honors from consulting and research company Mastio. The firm’s less-than-truckload rankings for 2022 showed Peninsula was rated the highest overall for value and loyalty, with Old Dominion receiving the highest marks of any national carrier. This was the second...
Oil prices fall more than 3% on recession worries
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices plummeted more than 3% on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target.
IN THIS ARTICLE
freightwaves.com
Shipping lines still raking in billions despite sinking cargo demand
There’s no shortage of schadenfreude toward shipping lines these days. After making hundreds of billions in profits during the pandemic, there is gleeful talk of their looming comeuppance — of plummeting spot rates and carriers begging for business. But anyone expecting shipping lines to book losses anytime soon...
freightwaves.com
Bay and Bay sells tank trucking unit to Foodliner parent
Refrigerated carrier Bay and Bay announced it has sold its tank trucking unit to the McCoy Group, the parent of Foodliner and Quest Liner, which combine to make the largest food-grade bulk fleet in the U.S. Dubuque, Iowa-based Foodliner will run the operation out of the current location in Burnsville,...
freightwaves.com
Shappi utilizes travelers to deliver consumer goods to Ecuador
Latin American e-commerce logistics platform Shappi announced Wednesday it has raised $2 million in seed funding, led by past investor Sixers Innovation Lab with participation from Concrete Rose Capital, Ganas Ventures, Sweater Ventures and past investor Brickyard Capital. Since founding as Kargoo in 2018, Los Angeles-based Shappi has raised $3.2...
freightwaves.com
Warehouse rents near cargo airports skyrocket, report says
Rising expectations for fast delivery of high-value products has fueled demand for near-airport warehouses and forced tenants to pay substantial rent premiums compared to other industrial spaces in large metropolitan areas, according to a new report from CBRE. The Dallas-based commercial real estate services and investment firm found that average...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plane hits bird shortly after taking off from O'Hare airport; witnesses report engine fire
Witnesses around O'Hare airport told ABC7 they saw the plane's engine on fire and heard loud popping sounds shortly after the plane took off.
freightwaves.com
Truckload market loosens again as tender rejections touch new low
By now, most industry observers and analysts agree that the U.S. truckload market has slowed significantly, part of a broader goods normalization and hangover in our COVID-recovery. Multiple spot rate benchmarks have been falling for months; capacity metrics have loosened. Accepted contract loads (CLAV.USA) peaked in October 2021 and just took a sharper turn downward.
freightwaves.com
Buying local may boost business DEI initiatives
On May 25, 2020, George Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minnesota. The ensuing protests were part of the fallout. For many companies, it marked a turning point in how they approached diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within their organizations and their supply chains. Procurement diversity initiatives had...
freightwaves.com
Learnship unveils expedited English-learning program for logistics professionals
Germany-based language training company Learnship has unveiled its newest expedited English-learning program for logistics professionals: Sprint. For any international company, language barriers can consume countless hours, as well as much-needed revenue. Learnship’s new Sprint course seeks to close the language gap in as little as five weeks. The Sprint...
freightwaves.com
What’s next for TikTok after news of US fulfillment bid?
The massive social media platform is reportedly making an unlikely entrance into the U.S. fulfillment services market. More than a dozen job listings posted by TikTok over the past two weeks signal that the company is building its own fulfillment centers to handle orders from TikTok Shop, as first reported by Axios.
freightwaves.com
Breaking it all down
Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Newsletter presented by XPO. In this issue, is a Tesla Semi breaking down a big deal?; TikTok enters fulfillment; Amazon parks Scout; and more. Tesla Semi spotted … broken down. Prototypo — A video of a Tesla Semi broken down in Fremont, California,...
Recall alert: Abbott recalls select liquid infant formula
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Abbott launched a voluntary recall of certain lots of its Ready-to-Feed liquid formula on Friday, citing potentially improperly sealed bottles that could result in spoiled products. Stomach problems, such as vomiting and diarrhea, could develop in children who consume spoiled formula, Columbus, Ohio-based Abbott stated in...
freightwaves.com
FreightTech firm PayCargo awarded $11.6M in trademark case
A federal judge has ordered CargoSprint, an electronic payment and truck appointment platform for air freight logistics providers and cargo facilities, to pay larger rival PayCargo $11.6 million for trademark infringement and breach of contract related to a 2016 settlement between the companies. The dispute centered on CargoSprint founder Joshua...
Comments / 0