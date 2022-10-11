ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancel more noise & save more money with Amazon Early Access headphones deals

By Tony Ware
 3 days ago
You will love the Amazon Early Access Event if you’re an on-the-go audio gear connoisseur and Amazon Prime member. There are headphones on sale that are easy to use and even easier to love whether you’re commuting or communing with your favorite artists.

Instead of forcing you to hunt and peck through Amazon’s search listings, we’ve pulled out hit after hit for every type of headphones fan—from wireless active noise cancellation (ANC) headphones to wired audiophile options. (Looking for earbuds instead? Check out our guide to the best Amazon Prime Early Access earbud deals .) Here are just some of the note-perfect Amazon Early Access audio deals for users and situations of all kinds (prices subject to change and remember that you’ll need to have an active Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of the deals happening during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale , so sign up for a free 30-day trial if you haven’t already):

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless ANC Headphones $348 (Was $399)

Sony

If you want to look professional but still let your freq flag fly, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones offer a clean, contemporary design and the most customizable features of the wireless active noise cancellation headphones on the market today. Packed with sensors and paired to an app with layers on layers of toggles, the WH-1000XM5 has a consumer-friendly tuning with adjustable EQ—so you can crank all that bass in your face—it can change settings automatically based on your location and much, much more. And if you want a real audio oasis, this set has the strongest ANC you’re going to get, plus a comfortable build and 30-hour battery, and you’re going to get it for less if you act now.

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 – Silver Luxe $269 (Was $379)

Logitech for Creators Blue Mic

The Bose brand is synonymous with hyper-efficient active noise cancellation (the QuietComfort Earbuds II are worth checking out, sale or no sale) and the Headphones 700 are the flagship noise-cancelling headset. Offering 11 levels of isolation so you can dive into your favorite playlists and/or podcasts, these sleek headphones offer balanced sound and none of the pressurized feeling that old-school noise cancellation used to produce (at least not for us). They also feature touch-sensitive control panels, voice assistant compatibility, and the ability to pair with select Bose soundbars to allow for personal viewing parties.

Treblab Z2 ANC Workout Headphones $71.97 (Was $119.97)

Treblab

The Treblab Z2 wireless HD headphones pack a lot of features into a convenient package. Over-ear gym headphones with T-Quiet active noise cancellation and 40mm Neodymium magnet-backed drivers, they’re made to help you get and stay in the zone. Only 0.53 pounds and featuring IPX4 water- and sweat-resistant, equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 (including the aptX codec for more stability), these headphones deliver an energetic sound and 35 hours of comfortable playtime on a full charge.

Meze Audio 99 Classics Walnut Gold Wired Headphones $247 (Was $309)

Meze Audio

If you want headphones that over-deliver multidimensional details but cost less than a used car, the stylish, wood-finished 99 Classics over-ear closed-back headphones will appeal to those who want a transportive pair that are efficient and non-fatiguing and that offer a warmer sound signature. They’re not wireless or noise-canceling, but they are an affordable audiophile option with an impeccable pedigree, coming from Meze Audio—a Romanian headphones manufacturer that produces some of the most stylish, exactingly machined, naturally voiced, summit-tier planar magnetic headphones. But that’s not all. At some point during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, Meze Audio will offer 20% off additional items , so visit often to snag multiple highly resolving options and accessories.

Sennheiser HD 660 S Open-back Audiophile Headphones $299.95 (Was $499.95)

Sennheiser

Looking for an expansive listen with an expressive midrange? Sennheiser is one of the first names that come to mind when discussing reference-level open-back headphones with low harmonic distortion. A frequency response of 10 to 41,000 Hz covers allows the HD 660 S to achieve high-resolution transparency that’s more lifelike than purely analytical. And the wide, but still precise soundstage (plus the lightweight, comfortable wear) offers directionality that makes these Sennheiser headphones great for gaming when precise imaging is imperative. If you’re looking to hear more but spend less, the equally plush premium listening open-back HD 599 in Ivory or Black is only $89.95 (was $149).

If those models aren’t music to your ears, here’s our (play)list of more headphones deals not to skip during Amazon Early Access:

More Amazon Prime Early Access deals:

