Podcast: Providence Island
Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we step back in time to 1820, when a group of Black Americans set off to make a home in Africa. They landed on Providence Island, setting the stage for the development of the nation of Liberia.
Podcast: Navajo Code Talkers Burger King
Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we visit the Burger King in Kayenta, Arizona, which is home to a small museum dedicated to a group of Native American veterans who developed an unbreakable secret code during World War II.
Get Lost in the Catacombs With Our Latest Maze
Michelle Boggess-Nunley is a Grosse Pointe, Michigan-based artist who holds the Guinness World Record for the biggest hand-drawn maze. This is Michelle’s second original puzzle for Atlas Obscura. Check out her first here!. When I’m creating a maze, I often focus on real places. I dive into research of...
Best Video Film & Cultural Center
Despite the advent of streaming services putting most movie rental places out of business, independent video store Best Video in Hamden, Connecticut, has been able to stay afloat by turning into a non-profit center that hosts screenings, concerts, guest speakers, and other events. Best Video is a haven for any...
