Carolina Beach, NC

WECT

Ocean Isle Beach plays host to N.C. Oyster Festival

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Ocean Isle Beach will play host to the 41st annual North Carolina Oyster Festival this weekend. The festival will kick off with a free community event from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The band, the Entertainers, will perform a concert at the event.
WECT

Cape Fear Museum invites community to free Family Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Museum will hold their free Family Day event on Saturday, October 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with special crafts and activities, per a museum announcement. “Make s’mores, check out a firetruck up close, participate in outdoor challenges, try on fire gear,...
WECT

Plans submitted for proposed hotel at Mayfaire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted for a hotel at the Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington. A developer submitted a proposal Thursday to the City of Wilmington for an Element by Marriott hotel. The hotel would be located at 1055 International Drive across from The Fresh Market. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

First Leland brewery opens for business

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Wrightsville Beach Brewery expands to Leland and will soon be serving beer on tap. According to owner Jud Watkins, his staff is trained and ready to serve customers. Brunswick Beer & Cider is Leland’s first brewery and is located on South Dickinson Drive. The establishment...
WECT

‘RACE: Are We So Different?’ exhibit comes to Whiteville museum

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Starting October 13 and running through the end of the year, the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville will be hosting a traveling exhibit called “RACE: Are We So Different?”. The exhibit will focus on eight different subjects, including understanding what race is...
The State Port Pilot

Oak Island paid parking talks continue; dunes surveyed

While its self-imposed decision deadline is almost three months away, Oak Island Town Council continued chipping away at the contentious issue of paid beach parking. On October 11, the majority of council agreed in concept with restriction on right of way parking during the same time as the tourist season, roughly April through September. One idea floated was to issue 72-hour passes for right of way parking. It’s not clear whether this would apply to owners of property adjoining the right of way.
WECT

Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to Duke Energy, power has been fully restored for customers in southeastern North Carolina. As of 4:38 p.m., the outage had been reduced to under 300 customers according to Duke Energy. An hour later, power has been restored to all but a few customers. The Wilmington Police Department also announced on Facebook that power has been restored.
whqr.org

"Nights in Rodanthe" is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series

Nights in Rodanthe is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series. The screening takes place at 4 pm this Sunday, October 16th at Stone Theatres. After the film, audience members will enjoy a Q&A with Tom Jones, Jr., who served as the Construction Coordinator for the film. In a nutshell, Jones built the sets for the movie, which was based on a book by Nicholas Sparks.
styleblueprint.com

Today’s Feel-Good Story: Saving Endangered Baby Turtles in NC!

We recently shared a guide to the Brunswick Islands, the six beaches that make up the 45-mile strip of coastline on North Carolina’s southernmost corner between the South Carolina line and the mouth of the Cape Fear River. A popular vacation spot, the Brunswick Islands aren’t just a destination for families or beach lovers. They’re also an important breeding ground for loggerhead turtles — with a result that’s so cute it deserves its own article. The best part? They welcome volunteers to contribute to the survival of these endangered baby turtles!
WECT

Ironman 70.3 triathlon to be held on October 15 in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Ironman 70.3 North Carolina triathlon will take place on Saturday, October 15 . Approximately 3,200 people are expected to participate in this year’s race. Including non-participants, the event is expected to bring over 7,000 visitors to Wilmington. The course starts at Wrightsville Beach and...
