Ready, set, go get a great deal on Apple, Samsung, Fossil smartwatch during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale

If you have yet to invest in a smartwatch, they offer a range of tools—all from your wrist. They range from sophisticated satellite tracking systems to real-time information on the health of your heat and lungs, to the ability to answer calls, texts, and get the news and weather in real time.

Fortunately, you can save hundreds on smartwatches as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale . But today’s the last day of the shopping event, don’t wait on these deals. From the recently released Apple Watch Series 8 to tried-and-tried models, there are plenty of options for everyone in your family.

If you have been eyeing the new Apple Watch Series 8 , you can currently save $50 off the regular price for both the 41mm and 45mm versions in white or black. This is the first big discount we have seen on this new model and these typically sell out quickly so don’t hesitate if you’re looking to get one. The 41mm model will cost you $349 and the larger 45mm version checks in at $379 .

Smartwatches generally track health metrics like heart rate, but if you’re one of those people who can’t get enough of the data and want to drill down into your metabolic health in real time, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is for you. In addition to your body mass index, this watch can measure your basal metabolic rate, and skeletal muscle, track your sleep, and monitor your heart for irregularities. You can also participate in group challenges in a variety of sports and use Google Pay and Maps right from your wrist.

If you’d prefer a smartwatch that resembles a traditional timepiece and will still track your steps every day, the Fossil Women’s Gen 5E Smartwatch is a solid choice. Made of stainless steel, the watch is customizable with thousands of different faces. Answer texts and calls, ask Alexa about the news and weather, and track your heart rate and other important health metrics all in one device. On sale as part of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Smartwatch deals, this watch also charges fairly quickly, reaching 80 percent within 50 minutes.

