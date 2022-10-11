ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Ready, set, go get a great deal on Apple, Samsung, Fossil smartwatch during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale

By Jen McCaffery
Popular Science
Popular Science
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WoHkN_0iUKCeWz00

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you have yet to invest in a smartwatch, they offer a range of tools—all from your wrist. They range from sophisticated satellite tracking systems to real-time information on the health of your heat and lungs, to the ability to answer calls, texts, and get the news and weather in real time.

Fortunately, you can save hundreds on smartwatches as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale . But today’s the last day of the shopping event, don’t wait on these deals. From the recently released Apple Watch Series 8 to tried-and-tried models, there are plenty of options for everyone in your family.

Apple Watch Series 8 $349 (was $399)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FI5Fx_0iUKCeWz00

Apple

Check Price

If you have been eyeing the new Apple Watch Series 8 , you can currently save $50 off the regular price for both the 41mm and 45mm versions in white or black. This is the first big discount we have seen on this new model and these typically sell out quickly so don’t hesitate if you’re looking to get one. The 41mm model will cost you $349 and the larger 45mm version checks in at $379 .

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm Smartwatch $269.99 (was $399.99)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hhmTN_0iUKCeWz00

Check Price

Smartwatches generally track health metrics like heart rate, but if you’re one of those people who can’t get enough of the data and want to drill down into your metabolic health in real time, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is for you. In addition to your body mass index, this watch can measure your basal metabolic rate, and skeletal muscle, track your sleep, and monitor your heart for irregularities. You can also participate in group challenges in a variety of sports and use Google Pay and Maps right from your wrist.

Fossil Women’s Gen 5E 42mm Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch $169 (was $249)

If you’d prefer a smartwatch that resembles a traditional timepiece and will still track your steps every day, the Fossil Women’s Gen 5E Smartwatch is a solid choice. Made of stainless steel, the watch is customizable with thousands of different faces. Answer texts and calls, ask Alexa about the news and weather, and track your heart rate and other important health metrics all in one device. On sale as part of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Smartwatch deals, this watch also charges fairly quickly, reaching 80 percent within 50 minutes.

More Amazon Prime Early Access Sale smartwatch deals:

Fitness tracker deals:

More Amazon Prime Early Access deals:

Comments / 0

Related
techunwrapped.com

Galaxy S22 +: great price on the 256 GB model of the Samsung smartphone

During a limited-time promotional offer, Orange and Sosh are offering their respective customers the Galaxy S22+ for less than 660 euros. The price of the Samsung smartphone is obtained through an immediate discount, a cashback offer and a trade-in bonus. Like the Samsung Galaxy S22 from Orange and Sosh, the...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2: Save £70 on the Apple Watch series 7 in the Prime Early Access Sale

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is underway, and if you’ve been waiting to pick up an Apple Watch on the cheap, now’s your chance. Amazon has just dropped a deal on the Apple Watch series 7.There are thousands of discounts on tech, TVs and home appliances , with more being slashed across the two-day shopping event all the time, and we’ve already spotted a tasty deal on last year’s flagship Apple Watch.While the series 7 isn’t Apple’s latest smartwatch, we aren’t expecting to see any deals on the Apple Watch series 8 or Apple Watch ultra until next year at the earliest, seeing as...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Samsung Health#Electronics Deals#Prime Early Access Sale#Apple Watch Series
xda-developers

Grab these Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals on Amazon before they’re gone

Google’s new Pixel 7 series and Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models are getting all the attention right now. But if you’re not interested in any of those phones and you’d rather buy a Samsung flagship then you might want to grab your credit card. For its Prime Early Access sale, Amazon is offering huge discounts on both Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra that you shouldn’t miss. You can save up to $310 on these phones right now, which is simply amazing if you’re in the market to buy a new flagship phone for the holidays.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
ETOnline.com

Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 10 Saturday Amazon Deals: New Price Drops on Breville Espresso Machines, Pet Supplies, and More

Hey everyone — the weekend has officially arrived, and we’ve been hitting the virtual pavement and rounding up the best Amazon deals for you. Below, you’ll find our selection of the top Saturday Amazon deals, including huge savings on pet supplies, white-noise sleep machines, and Sony portable Bluetooth speakers. Today’s must-have deal is here to supercharge your mornings. The Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine is Amazon’s #1 best-selling automatic espresso machines, and it’s $150 off today. Better still, you can get up to 24 bags of coffee beans free with the purchase of this machine before October 3. The Breville Barista...
SHOPPING
Android Police

Don’t miss 50% off Fire TV sticks before the Prime Early Access Sale ends

Your TV has started to feel sluggish, probably because its hardware and software cannot keep up with all newer apps and services. But instead of throwing your old TV away, you can add a Fire TV Stick to give it a new lease of life. And you’re in luck right now because Amazon is running some excellent deals on all its Fire TV sticks for the Prime Early Access Sale, offering up to 50% off across its 4K and HD dongles.
ELECTRONICS
Popular Science

How to make your Apple Watch battery last longer

Like its predecessor, the Apple Watch 8 reportedly offers around 18 hours between charges, which means that if you’re a power user, you might have find an outlet before the day is out. The newly released Apple Watch Ultra does twice as good, with 36-hour battery life, according to...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

October Prime Day: Up to $100 off the iPad 10.2 and iPad Mini

Shoppers who have been planning to buy a new iPad don’t need to wait for Black Friday if they want to enjoy discounts, as Prime Day iPad deals have returned in Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Here are two options that you should consider — a $60 discount for the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 2021 Apple iPad that lowers its price to $269 from $329, and a $100 discount for the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 2021 Apple iPad Mini that brings its price down to $399 from $499. If you’re interested in either of these offers, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase right away because they may end at any moment.
TECHNOLOGY
Popular Science

Popular Science

54K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy