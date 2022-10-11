Ready, set, go get a great deal on Apple, Samsung, Fossil smartwatch during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you have yet to invest in a smartwatch, they offer a range of tools—all from your wrist. They range from sophisticated satellite tracking systems to real-time information on the health of your heat and lungs, to the ability to answer calls, texts, and get the news and weather in real time.
Fortunately, you can save hundreds on smartwatches as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale . But today’s the last day of the shopping event, don’t wait on these deals. From the recently released Apple Watch Series 8 to tried-and-tried models, there are plenty of options for everyone in your family.
Apple Watch Series 8 $349 (was $399)
Apple
If you have been eyeing the new Apple Watch Series 8 , you can currently save $50 off the regular price for both the 41mm and 45mm versions in white or black. This is the first big discount we have seen on this new model and these typically sell out quickly so don’t hesitate if you’re looking to get one. The 41mm model will cost you $349 and the larger 45mm version checks in at $379 .
SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm Smartwatch $269.99 (was $399.99)
Smartwatches generally track health metrics like heart rate, but if you’re one of those people who can’t get enough of the data and want to drill down into your metabolic health in real time, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is for you. In addition to your body mass index, this watch can measure your basal metabolic rate, and skeletal muscle, track your sleep, and monitor your heart for irregularities. You can also participate in group challenges in a variety of sports and use Google Pay and Maps right from your wrist.
Fossil Women’s Gen 5E 42mm Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch $169 (was $249)
If you’d prefer a smartwatch that resembles a traditional timepiece and will still track your steps every day, the Fossil Women’s Gen 5E Smartwatch is a solid choice. Made of stainless steel, the watch is customizable with thousands of different faces. Answer texts and calls, ask Alexa about the news and weather, and track your heart rate and other important health metrics all in one device. On sale as part of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Smartwatch deals, this watch also charges fairly quickly, reaching 80 percent within 50 minutes.
More Amazon Prime Early Access Sale smartwatch deals:
- Garmin Forerunner 735XT, Multisport GPS Running Watch $129.99 (was $349.99)
- Fossil Men’s Gen 5E 44mm Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch $170 (was $279)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4S $187 (was $329.99)
- Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch $149.99 (was $249.99)
- Michael Kors Women’s Gen 5E 43mm Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch. $235 (was $350)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm Smartwatch $219.99 (was $349.99)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4S Smartwatch $187 (was $329.99)
- Polar Grit X Pro GPS Multisport Smartwatch $449.50 (was $499.95)
- Polar Ignite GPS Smartwatch $219 (was $229.95)
- Withings Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch (40mm) $159.95 (was $199.95)
- Polar Vantage V2 Premium Multisport Smartwatch $371.17 (was $549.95)
- TouchElex Smartwatch $47.99 (was $79.99)
- GRV Smartwatch for iOS and Android Phones $27.11 (was $39.99)
- SKG Smartwatch, Fitness Tracke r $39.99 (was $49.99)
- VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch $28.49 ($62.99)
- Ralehong Smartwatch for Kids $26.39 ($29.99)
Fitness tracker deals:
- Withings Pulse HR Water Resistant Health & Fitness Tracke r $79.95 (was $99.95)
- IOWODO X5 Fitness Tracker for Men Health and Fitness Smartwatch $39.99 (was $49.99)
- MorePro Fitness Tracker $40.79 (was $59.99)
- Amazfit Band 5 Activity Fitness Tracker $29.49 (was $39.99)
- Amazfit Band 7 Fitness & Health Tracker $39.99 (was $49.99)
- Amazfit Bip 3 Pro Smart Watch for Android iPhone $54.99 (was $69.99)
- Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker $44.99 (was $79.99)
More Amazon Prime Early Access deals:
- Save $120 on DJI’s Mini 2 drone during Amazon’s Early Access sale
- Amazon Prime Early Access smart TV deals: OLEDs and more
- Save on generators during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale
- Get deep discounts on robot vacuums during Amazon Prime Early Access
- Soak in these Amazon Prime Early Access deals on inflatable hot tubs
- Save $210 on the Garmin Forerunner 735XT during Prime Early Access
- The best Amazon Prime Early Access earbud deals
- The best Amazon Prime Early Access deals on 3D printers
- Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: modems and routers
- The best Amazon Prime Early Access deals on wireless chargers
- Focus on these Amazon Prime Day Early Access binocular deals
- These Amazon Prime Day Early Access telescope deals are stellar
- Amazon Early Access headphones deals: Noise-canceling and more
- Logitech Amazon Prime Early Access deals: Mics, mice, and more
- Apple deals for Amazon Prime Early Access: iPads, AirPods, and more
- Save $100 on 23andMe during the Prime Early Access Sale
- The best Amazon Prime Early Access deals on Kindles
- Save up to $1,000 on Sony OLED TVs during Amazon Prime Early Access
Comments / 0