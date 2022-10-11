XPENG X2 Completes First Global Public Flight in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--

XPENG AEROHT, the largest flying car company in Asia and an affiliate of XPENG, today conducted the first flight of its electric flying car, the XPENG X2, at Skydive Dubai.

It is XPENG X2′s first public display after completing the specific operations risk assessment and achieving a special flying permit from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA). This first flight was witnessed by over 150 attendees, including representatives from the Chinese Consulate in Dubai, the Dubai International Chamber of Commerce, the DCAA, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, the Dubai World Trade Centre and global media. Today’s first flight followed a keynote introduction to the X2 and the Future of Mobility by Vice Chairman and President of XPENG, Brian Gu, on the opening day of GITEX at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The public flight took place at Skydive Dubai, located adjacent to The Palm, offering excellent airspace conditions and panoramic views of the cityscape to provide the historic flight with a breathtaking backdrop.

Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President of XPENG, commented: “XPENG X2′s public display in Dubai represents a significan t milestone for XPENG AEROHT and the international achievement of flying cars. Dubai is a world-renowned ‘City of Innovation’, which is the reason we decided to hold the X2 first public flight event here. Today’s flight is a major step in XPENG’s exploration of future mobility.”

The XPENG X2 first public flight was highly supported by the Dubai International Chamber of Commerce. The Dubai Chamber has been deeply involved in the whole process since the launch of the project, providing strategic consulting to XPENG AEROHT. Acting President and CEO Hassan Al Hashemi attended the event and cited in his speech: ” The first global public flight of the X2 flying car will change the game of future mobility. The flying car is the epitome of ambition, innovation and future-oriented vision that has always inspired Dubai and its leadership. Today, we witnessed a historic moment that will define the next 50 years .”

XPENG Flying Car at GITEX GLOBAL

GITEX GLOBAL 2022, one of the world’s largest tech shows, kicked off on October 10th at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The 42nd edition of the event features 5,000 companies and 100,000 attendees from 170 countries, converging the most advanced companies and best minds to dive deep into diverse technology topics including future mobility. The XPENG X2 flying car, exhibited at the XPENG AEROHT pavilion Za’abeel Hall 3, turned the heads of thousands of visitors on the first day of the GITEX international event.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of Events Management at Dubai World Trade Centre, GITEX GLOBAL’s organizer, commented: “GITEX has played host to pivotal moments over the years. Today, we are proud to support the first public flight of the pioneering flying car XPENG AEROHT X2 in partnership with the Dubai International Chamber. Electric flying cars are the future of travel, and it is incredible to witness history in the making today.”

About the XPENG X2 Electric Flying Car

The XPENG X2 is the fifth-generation flying car independently developed and manufactured by XPENG AEROHT. For the first time, the X2 adopts an enclosed cockpit with a minimalist teardrop-shaped design and a sci-fi appearance that takes high-efficient aerodynamics into account to achieve the ultimate in-flight performance. In order to reduce weight, the XPENG X2 has a complete carbon fiber structure.

The XPENG X2 is a two-seater flying car. It does not produce any carbon dioxide emissions during flight and is a step forward in the pursuit of urban green transportation. It will be suitable for future low-altitude city flights and is perfect for short-distance city journeys such as sightseeing and medical transportation.

The XPENG X2 is equipped with two driving modes: manual and autonomous. During the autonomous flight, passengers can enjoy a safe and intelligent flying experience with simple start, return and landing operations at the touch of a button.

Making the XPENG X2 Dubai Flight a Reality

The XPENG X2 successfully completed the specific operations risk assessment, working in partnership with the DCAA, which granted it permission to make its first public flight in Dubai. A professional XPENG AEROHT team collected the technical information from the X2 R&D team, and with reference to the international standard model, formulated the operation concept and manual of the X2 demonstration flight, and assessed the operation risk. With the assistance of the Sanad Academy and the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, the risk mitigation plan has been developed to ensure that the X2 first public flight was carried out safely.

During the test, the XPENG X2 received appraisal from the DCAA reviewers for the stability, as well as the standardization of the entire flight operation process. The XPENG X2′s completion of the assessment is the first time China’s manned autonomous flying vehicle has completed its operational risk assessment overseas. XPENG AEROHT thus has become the first company to pass the assessment in Dubai in the specific weight class.

XPENG AEROHT To Announce Further Updates On the Sixth-Generation Flying Car at 1024 XPENG Tech Day

XPENG AEROHT will release the crucial achievement of R&D progress of the sixth-generation flying car, including the configuration, exterior design, and air driving method on this year’s 1024 XPENG Tech Day (Oct.24th, 2022).

Equipped with both manual and automatic flight driving modes, this next-generation electric flying car, which is able to drive in the air and on roads, represents a true transformation from two-dimensional to three-dimensional mobility. As well as meeting daily travel demands, it can trigger the folding deformation system to achieve vertical take-off and landing for a low-altitude manned flight.

About XPENG AEROHT

XPENG AEROHT, an affiliate of XPENG, is the largest flying car company in Asia. Integrating intelligent vehicles and modern aviation, we are dedicated to producing the safest intelligent electric flying car for individual users. In the future, we will provide products and solutions in the field of 3D transportation.

Established in 2013, the company has accumulated 15,000 safe manned flights. It has won multiple industrial design awards including the Red Dot Award, IF Award, and IDEA Design Award.

XPENG AEROHT raised over US$500 million for its Series A capital funding on October 19, 2021. The funding round is led by IDG Capital, 5Y Capital and XPeng Inc. with participation by a consortium of renowned investors, including Sequoia China, Eastern Bell Capital, GGV Capital, GL Ventures and Yunfeng Capital.

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading tech company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets intelligent mobility solutions. We explore the diversity of mobility including electric vehicles (EVs), electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and robotics. We focus on creating a future of mobility that uses thoughtful and empathetic intelligence to improve the driving experience.

XPENG is committed to in-house R&D, with almost 40% of our employees working in R&D-related areas helping to develop our expanding product portfolio. The Company has created a full-stack Advanced Driver Assistance System (XPILOT), as well as an intelligent operating system (Xmart OS) for an enhanced in-car experience. XPENG has also developed core vehicle systems for enhanced driving capabilities, including powertrains and advanced electronic architecture.

XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China with multi-regional offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Silicon Valley, and San Diego. In 2021, the Company established its European headquarters in Amsterdam, along with other dedicated offices in Copenhagen, Munich, Oslo, and Stockholm. XPENG’s EVs are manufactured at the fully-owned plant located in Zhaoqing, China. To further expand our production capacity, two new self-owned intelligent EV manufacturing bases in Guangzhou and Wuhan are under construction now.

