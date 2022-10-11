Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Bruno Mars Is Withdrawing Silk Sonic From 2023 Grammys Consideration
Silk Sonic is closing the door on the 2023 Grammys. Bruno Mars announced that he and bandmate Anderson .Paak are withdrawing their debut album, "An Evening With Silk Sonic," from consideration for music's biggest night. "We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully,...
NBC San Diego
First Mexican-Born Woman in Space Describes Her Journey
Katya Echazarreta made history as the first Mexican-born American woman to earn a ticket to space. The 27-year-old born in Guadalajara, Jalisco in Mexico says it was a dream come true years in the making. “Even before I could speak I was making drawings or pointing out stars and pointing...
Comments / 0