Queens girl, 17, fatally shot in chest at Brooklyn high-rise

By Adam Warner
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 17-year-old girl from Queens was fatally shot in Brooklyn on Monday night, police said.

The teen, identified as Raelynn Cameron, was shot at a high-rise apartment building on Eldert Lane, near Linden Boulevard, in East New York.

Police said Cameron, of Far Rockaway, was shot in the chest just before 11 p.m.

The girl was taken from the scene by ambulance and pronounced dead at a hospital. Photo credit Citizen App

EMS rushed her to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting weren’t immediately known.

A trail of blood reportedly led to the sixth floor of the building, although it’s unclear where exactly the victim was shot.

No arrests had been reported as of Tuesday.

