KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Greystone
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Greystone, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old German Shepherd/pit mix who’s been at the shelter for four months. He is very pleasant and easy going. He also loves other dogs and is very patient with the...
everythinglubbock.com
Dancer is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Dancer as their Pet of the Day for Thursday October 13. Reach out to LAS to adopt Dancer at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Dancer!
everythinglubbock.com
Cole is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Cole as their Pet of the Day for Tuesday October 11. Reach out to LAS to adopt Cole at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Cole!
Lubbock’s Happy’s Shaved Ice to Open a New Location
This place's name really is perfect because it does make you happy. If you love going there, this news will make you even happier. Lubbock know and loves Happy's Shaved Ice, Bubble Blends & Lemonades. No matter the time of the year, they're always busy. If you live in Wolfforth,...
8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas
If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
Milk-gate: Lubbock radio personality’s doorbell video goes viral
If you're on TikTok, there's a good chance you've seen ‘milk-gate.’ It involves a Lubbock Police Department (LPD) officer, a local radio personality and a plastic bag - with milk inside.
fox34.com
Beloved pediatrician dies after stroke
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing. Dr. Glenn Boris was a beloved pediatrician in Lubbock for more than 30 years, and he was an inspiration all of his life. You may remember, he shared his personal story of recovering...
fox34.com
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Oct. 13
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday, Oct. 13.
KCBD
Camp Mary White to host Blue Jean Brunch Saturday, Oct. 15
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Blue Jean Brunch will be held on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 from 10am to 12:30pm at beautiful Art Canyon, located at 16716 CR2040. All proceeds go towards serving the mission of the Friends of Camp Mary White, Inc. a 501c3, which provides girls and women rustic outdoor experiences which foster confidence, independence, and leadership.
Where is the water going? Lubbock residents asked to participate in flooding survey
Lubbock residents were asked to take part in a flood questionnaire survey to better understand flooding issues and to voice their concerns.
everythinglubbock.com
Everything you need to know about the Lubbock road bond
LUBBOCK, Texas — In this year’s midterm election, the City of Lubbock will ask voters to approve a $200 million bond to fund major street improvements. The ballot measure comes one year after voters rejected the original bond the city proposed to fund street improvements in 2021. City...
Lubbock family says motorcycle rider left behind wife, baby
One person was killed after a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle at 66th Street and Indiana Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
KCBD
SkyGardens: Now selling home grown West Texas flowers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here in West Texas it’s common to see a cotton field or a corn field, but something you might not see on your everyday commute is a flower farm. SkyGardens is just that, rows of beautiful flowers right in the middle of a cotton patch. It’s a new business, but with a rich history.
These 40 Lubbock Restaurants Have Great Daily Specials
Looking to go somewhere with food deals? You won't believe some of the awesome ones Lubbock restaurants have to offer. They're all listed below. 55 Places in Lubbock Where You Can Get Free Stuff on Your Birthday. 22 Lubbock Restaurants Out-of-Towners Need to Try.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock man suffered spine injury in Sunday shooting, family is hopeful he will walk again
LUBBOCK, Texas— Isaiah Riojas, 22, was seriously injured in a shooting at a residence in East Lubbock early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. His mother said, as of Thursday afternoon, he is in critical condition at University Medical Center. Veronica Gonzales, Isaiah’s mother, told EverythingLubbock.com her...
Lubbock motorcycle community shares frustrations over safety after loss of one of their own
LUBBOCK, Texas – The motorcycle community mourned the loss of one of their own after 51- year-old Tim Atwood lost his life in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday afternoon. “You couldn’t have asked for a better man, I’m hurt, I’m hurt for his family, I’m hurt for his extended family, the club that he rides […]
everythinglubbock.com
The St Joseph annual Sausage Festival in Slaton offers more than just sausage
SLATON, Texas—Head over tot Slaton this weekend for two days of Oktoberfest celebrating at the annual St Joseph Sausage Festival. You can enjoy a sausage dinner, Slaton Bakery pretzels, auctions, activities for the whole family and more. All the activities will be on Saturday and Sunday, October 15 to 16 at 21st Street and Division Street in Slaton. For more information: slatonsausage.com, Facebook: St Joseph Slaton Oktoberfest & Sausage Sales.
Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location Is Now Under Construction
Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. Stop by any Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night and you're bound to end up on a waitlist. The current location of Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock remodeled in an attempt to shove in more tables, but it didn't help reduce the lengthy wait. Lubbock just loves Texas Roadhouse. Soon, Lubbock will have a brand new Texas Roadhouse to enjoy.
KCBD
Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market accepting SNAP benefits for final weekend of 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - People who receive SNAP benefits now have a chance to use them at the Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market, though time is running out. The last weekend of the market will be Saturday, Oct. 15, but visitors will be allowed to use their SNAP benefits as a kind of trial run for next year.
If You’ve Never Experienced Lubbock Local Drag, You’re Missing Out
I've watched a lot of RuPaul and I've seen many RuPaul performers here in Lubbock (Detox, Derrick Barry, Miz Cracker, Kameron Michaels, etc.). I really love drag looks, drag performances, and drag queens in general. Drag has arguably been an art for thousands of years, but it's currently experiencing more...
