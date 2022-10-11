ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Greystone

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Greystone, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old German Shepherd/pit mix who’s been at the shelter for four months. He is very pleasant and easy going. He also loves other dogs and is very patient with the...
Dancer is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!

The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Dancer as their Pet of the Day for Thursday October 13. Reach out to LAS to adopt Dancer at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Dancer!
Cole is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!

The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Cole as their Pet of the Day for Tuesday October 11. Reach out to LAS to adopt Cole at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Cole!
Lubbock’s Happy’s Shaved Ice to Open a New Location

This place's name really is perfect because it does make you happy. If you love going there, this news will make you even happier. Lubbock know and loves Happy's Shaved Ice, Bubble Blends & Lemonades. No matter the time of the year, they're always busy. If you live in Wolfforth,...
FMX 94.5

8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas

If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
Beloved pediatrician dies after stroke

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing. Dr. Glenn Boris was a beloved pediatrician in Lubbock for more than 30 years, and he was an inspiration all of his life. You may remember, he shared his personal story of recovering...
Camp Mary White to host Blue Jean Brunch Saturday, Oct. 15

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Blue Jean Brunch will be held on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 from 10am to 12:30pm at beautiful Art Canyon, located at 16716 CR2040. All proceeds go towards serving the mission of the Friends of Camp Mary White, Inc. a 501c3, which provides girls and women rustic outdoor experiences which foster confidence, independence, and leadership.
Everything you need to know about the Lubbock road bond

LUBBOCK, Texas — In this year’s midterm election, the City of Lubbock will ask voters to approve a $200 million bond to fund major street improvements. The ballot measure comes one year after voters rejected the original bond the city proposed to fund street improvements in 2021. City...
SkyGardens: Now selling home grown West Texas flowers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here in West Texas it’s common to see a cotton field or a corn field, but something you might not see on your everyday commute is a flower farm. SkyGardens is just that, rows of beautiful flowers right in the middle of a cotton patch. It’s a new business, but with a rich history.
The St Joseph annual Sausage Festival in Slaton offers more than just sausage

SLATON, Texas—Head over tot Slaton this weekend for two days of Oktoberfest celebrating at the annual St Joseph Sausage Festival. You can enjoy a sausage dinner, Slaton Bakery pretzels, auctions, activities for the whole family and more. All the activities will be on Saturday and Sunday, October 15 to 16 at 21st Street and Division Street in Slaton. For more information: slatonsausage.com, Facebook: St Joseph Slaton Oktoberfest & Sausage Sales.
Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location Is Now Under Construction

Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. Stop by any Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night and you're bound to end up on a waitlist. The current location of Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock remodeled in an attempt to shove in more tables, but it didn't help reduce the lengthy wait. Lubbock just loves Texas Roadhouse. Soon, Lubbock will have a brand new Texas Roadhouse to enjoy.
