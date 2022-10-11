ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

NBC Sports

With Poole's blessing, Warriors placing trust in Draymond

SAN FRANCISCO – It’s a precarious trust that the Warriors are placing in Draymond Green, and they might not be willing to invest any trust without Jordan Poole’s approval. The wicked right-hand punch that landed on Poole’s face last week resulted in relatively soft punishment for Green,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr explains why Warriors waived Weatherspoon, Quinones

Letting go of players at any point is never easy, as Warriors coach Steve Kerr can attest to. Speaking with reporters Thursday after practice, Kerr explained how difficult it was for Golden State to release Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lester Quiñones. "Quinndary helped us win a championship last year," Kerr...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Sixers set to make roster cuts, waive Bassey and Joe

The Sixers intend to waive recent draft picks Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey, a source told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Thursday morning, confirming reports by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey and PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck. It was clear from the beginning of the preseason that both players were low...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Kerr provides update on Klay, Iguodala’s season-opener status

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors' 2022-23 NBA regular-season opener is only one week away, and a number of question marks still are hovering over the reigning champions. The good news is Klay Thompson took a big step forward Tuesday as he looks to be ready to roll on Oct. 18 at Chase Center against the Los Angeles Lakers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

How Cook rekindling love for basketball led to key Kings role

Quinn Cook has experienced the highest of highs in his NBA career and after reaching the lowest of lows, the 29-year-old point guard has fallen back in love with basketball. With the start of the 2022-23 NBA season just around the corner, Cook currently is fighting for a Sacramento Kings role. In his nine minutes of action in Sacramento's 105-104 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night at Footprint Center, Cook, who scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and 1-of-3 from 3-point range, played an integral role in Sacramento's nail-biting victory.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Protestor who stormed field last Monday night reportedly suffered concussion

Last Monday night, a trespasser looking for free publicity stormed the field at Levi’s Stadium, in violation of applicable state and/or local laws. He thereafter filed a police report after taking a big hit from Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. The hit subdued the trespasser. Via SI.com, the trespasser allegedly...
NFL
NBC Sports

Former NBA player Ben Gordon charged with assaulting son, police

NEW YORK — Former NBA player Ben Gordon is facing assault charges for allegedly punching his son at a New York airport. The alleged assault occurred Monday evening at LaGuardia Airport. According to the Queens district attorney’s office, witnesses including an American Airlines employee saw Gordon yell at his son and punch him several times in the face after the boy dropped a book on the ground.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

What makes Wiggins proudest from Warriors' championship run

Andrew Wiggins played a critical role in the Warriors’ playoff run to championship glory last season, nearly nabbing the NBA Finals MVP award in the process. And while there are too many memorable postseason moments for the 27-year-old to count, he shared with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke the aspect from those nine weeks that makes him the proudest.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Jackson III won't be in Chicago as his 2022 continues to unravel

Commanders cornerback William Jackson III isn't traveling with the team to Chicago for the club's Week 6 game, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Washington. The news was first reported by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Jackson was limited in Tuesday's practice with a back injury, one that he...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Steph's funny quip about 'quiet' Baldwin Jr., Warriors rookies

Warriors rookies and other young players on the team have the rare opportunity to learn from some of the game’s bests, including Steph Curry. On Monday, rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. talked about how much he’s already learned from Curry and Klay Thompson, adding that every day the Splash Bros tell him and teach him something new.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report hints at Celtics' plans to finalize roster, coaching staff

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That appears to be the Boston Celtics' motto with less than a week to go before Opening Night. The Celtics are "confident" in their current coaching staff and don't plan to add an outside assistant to join the staff of interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported Thursday.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Looney's great response to Kerr praising him as leader

Kevon Looney grew into an important role last season with the Warriors, but the way he’s stepped up off the court as a leader gained the respect of many, including his coach Steve Kerr. On Wednesday, Kerr raved about Looney’s leadership and spoke passionately about what the 6-foot-9 center...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Eagles' Jordan Davis battles bug in an epic showdown

Back in high school, Philadelphia Eagles rookie tackle Jordan Davis proved to be an excellent defender inside the classroom, according to Reddit. Redditor u/Dapper_Bed posted a video on Thursday to the r/Eagles subreddit which was recorded by his girlfriend who attended Mallard Creek High School in North Carolina with Davis. The video shows a young Davis hilariously saving his classmates from a bug that was flying around a ceiling light.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Watch Klay, Rocco's 'invigorating' boat ride to practice

If you’re commuting to San Francisco from anywhere else in the Bay Area, you understand the struggle. But even NBA champions have to get creative with their means of transportation, something Warriors star Klay Thompson is all too good at. From boating across the Bay to biking into playoff...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph reveals how much time he took off after Finals win

Basketball is a year-long sport, though the preparation for a specific season can be even longer than that, as Steph Curry can attest. Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke at Warriors Media Day, the 34-year-old explained just what it took to get ready for the upcoming season after winning the 2022 NBA Finals in June.
NBA
NBC Sports

Jermaine Johnson out for Jets Sunday

The Jets will be without one of their three first-round picks when they face the packers on Sunday. Head coach Robert Saleh said that defensive end Jermaine Johnson will miss the game. He has not practiced this week because of an ankle injury. Johnson has 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks...
NFL
NBC Sports

Watch Steph go bonkers after Pat Spencer's dunk vs. Blazers

Steph Curry: eight-time All-Star, four-time NBA champ, All-Pro hypeman. Curry joined the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast of the Warriors-Portland Trail Blazers game on Tuesday and was blown away by what he saw from Pat Spencer. Spencer, who signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Warriors in July, drove to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

