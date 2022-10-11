Quinn Cook has experienced the highest of highs in his NBA career and after reaching the lowest of lows, the 29-year-old point guard has fallen back in love with basketball. With the start of the 2022-23 NBA season just around the corner, Cook currently is fighting for a Sacramento Kings role. In his nine minutes of action in Sacramento's 105-104 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night at Footprint Center, Cook, who scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and 1-of-3 from 3-point range, played an integral role in Sacramento's nail-biting victory.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO