A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting Saturday in Athens that left two people injured. Athens-Clarke County police were called to the 200 block of West Clayton Street about 2:15am on reports of a fight. Officers found a 30 year old man bleeding from his head and lying on the sidewalk in front of the Tropical Bar with a 22 year old woman standing nearby who had been shot in the hand. Both victims are expected to survive.

ATHENS, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO