Athens, GA

accesswdun.com

Authorities find missing Gainesville man

Gainesville Police say they have safely located William Rafferty, 38, who was reported missing on Wednesday. Gainesville Police are searching for a critical missing adult. William Rafferty, 38, was last seen on Wednesday around 5:35 p.m. in the area of Atlanta Highway and West Park Drive. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue shorts, and no shoes.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Wrong-way driver on GA 400 caused multiple crashes, charged with DUI

A wrong-way driver is blamed for a multi-vehicle accident on GA 400 early Monday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the driver also faces DUI charges. On Monday around 4:20 a.m., a Dahlonega woman driving a 1998 Ford Explorer got on GA 400 driving north in the southbound lanes. Virginia Jarrard’s vehicle hit an oncoming Honda Civic head on just south of the Burnt Stand Road intersection. Both drivers were in the left, southbound lane when the cars crashed.
DAHLONEGA, GA
wuga.org

Lawrenceville man arrested in downtown shooting

A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting Saturday in Athens that left two people injured. Athens-Clarke County police were called to the 200 block of West Clayton Street about 2:15am on reports of a fight. Officers found a 30 year old man bleeding from his head and lying on the sidewalk in front of the Tropical Bar with a 22 year old woman standing nearby who had been shot in the hand. Both victims are expected to survive.
ATHENS, GA
Athens, GA
Georgia Traffic
nowhabersham.com

Woman killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer in Lula

The Georgia State Patrol has released the name of the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Lula. 48-year-old Cindy Elaine Flanagan died when the Honda Accord she was driving crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming tractor-trailer head-on, troopers say. The accident happened around 6 p.m. on...
LULA, GA
#Linus Traffic Condition#Traffic Accident
accesswdun.com

Dahlonega man charged in alleged forgery attempt

A Dahlonega man has been charged after he allegedly submitted two forged surety bonds to a construction company in North Georgia. According to a press release from the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire, Ernest Warren, 48, was charged with two counts of forgery on Sept. 29. The...
DAHLONEGA, GA
WGAU

Drug agents report fentanyl haul in Hall Co

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies recovered more than $170 thousand worth of fentanyl tablets found at a Gainesville shipping hub. Drug agents say the fentanyl was being shipped from California to Oakwood. There are, so far, no reports of any arrests. From WSB TV…. Agents found...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned

Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA

