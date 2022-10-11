Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Authorities find missing Gainesville man
Gainesville Police say they have safely located William Rafferty, 38, who was reported missing on Wednesday. Gainesville Police are searching for a critical missing adult. William Rafferty, 38, was last seen on Wednesday around 5:35 p.m. in the area of Atlanta Highway and West Park Drive. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue shorts, and no shoes.
accesswdun.com
Wrong-way driver on GA 400 caused multiple crashes, charged with DUI
A wrong-way driver is blamed for a multi-vehicle accident on GA 400 early Monday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the driver also faces DUI charges. On Monday around 4:20 a.m., a Dahlonega woman driving a 1998 Ford Explorer got on GA 400 driving north in the southbound lanes. Virginia Jarrard’s vehicle hit an oncoming Honda Civic head on just south of the Burnt Stand Road intersection. Both drivers were in the left, southbound lane when the cars crashed.
Customer shot after suspect opens fire into McDonald’s in DeKalb County, witnesses say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was shot inside a busy McDonald’s location in DeKalb County on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened near the 2600 block of Wesley Chapel Rd. around 2 p.m. NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene...
wuga.org
Lawrenceville man arrested in downtown shooting
A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting Saturday in Athens that left two people injured. Athens-Clarke County police were called to the 200 block of West Clayton Street about 2:15am on reports of a fight. Officers found a 30 year old man bleeding from his head and lying on the sidewalk in front of the Tropical Bar with a 22 year old woman standing nearby who had been shot in the hand. Both victims are expected to survive.
WXIA 11 Alive
GBI searches for woman missing since April in Barrow County
Cherish Brooke Rande, 38, was reported missing to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office by her mother on April 21. However, she lived in Barrow County.
Police searching for man they say shot woman found dead at Gwinnett construction site
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a shooter they believe killed a woman found dead at a construction site in Gwinnett County last week. Breana Rogers was found dead next to an abandoned car that had been crashed near a construction site on Stone Mountain Highway near Glenn Club Drive.
nowhabersham.com
Woman killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer in Lula
The Georgia State Patrol has released the name of the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Lula. 48-year-old Cindy Elaine Flanagan died when the Honda Accord she was driving crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming tractor-trailer head-on, troopers say. The accident happened around 6 p.m. on...
Suspect identified after woman is found dead in Gwinnett County construction site
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police say they have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a woman who was found at a construction site in Gwinnett County. Police said on Friday, they found a woman dead in the driveway of a construction site on Stone Mountain Highway near E. Park Place Blvd. just after 7 p.m.
Police search for missing 13-year-old Lithonia girl
The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for your help finding a 13-year-old girl named Keosha who has been missing since Saturday. According to police, Keosha was last seen near Stone Meadow Road in Lithonia. She is 5’3, and weighs about 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
2nd arrest made in shooting death of Jefferson High football standout
Two suspects have been arrested in South Carolina in connection with the killing of a 17-year-old boy shot Wednesday night outside a Gwinnett County mall.
accesswdun.com
Dahlonega man charged in alleged forgery attempt
A Dahlonega man has been charged after he allegedly submitted two forged surety bonds to a construction company in North Georgia. According to a press release from the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire, Ernest Warren, 48, was charged with two counts of forgery on Sept. 29. The...
Drug agents report fentanyl haul in Hall Co
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies recovered more than $170 thousand worth of fentanyl tablets found at a Gainesville shipping hub. Drug agents say the fentanyl was being shipped from California to Oakwood. There are, so far, no reports of any arrests. From WSB TV…. Agents found...
WXIA 11 Alive
911 calls shed light on moments before shooting of high school football star outside Gwinnett mall
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Calls to 911 released on Friday to 11Alive give insight into the moments before a high school football star was shot and killed outside a Dave & Buster's in Gwinnett County on Wednesday night. The Jefferson community is in mourning after the incident this week,...
Charges dropped against man who spent 6 months in jail for an armed robbery he didn’t commit
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man who spent six months in the DeKalb County Jail for a crime he did not commit will not have to go to trial. Channel 2′s Mark Winne spent Friday morning putting together a story about two law students whose work they believe proved their boss’ client was innocent of the armed robbery he was accused of.
‘Everybody’s protector:’ Girlfriend, sister of murdered football player say they want answers
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers accused of murdering a high school football star in Gwinnett County are expected to arrive back in Georgia Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside the Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill...
This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned
Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
Atlanta-area doctor, pharmacist plead guilty to supplying illegal prescriptions
A gynecologist and a pharmacist pleaded guilty to operating an Atlanta-area “pill mill” that supplied illegal prescripti...
Debbie Collier: Slain Georgia woman's husband on video working during suspected time of death, source says
Slain Georgia office manager Debbie Collier's husband Steven was seen on video working at the time she disappeared, according to a law enforcement source.
Debbie Collier murder: Georgia woman revealed black eye after 2020 'fall'
Slain Georgia woman Debbie Collier posted a series of selfies after she said she "face planted" on a sidewalk in December 2020 — long before she went missing under mysterious circumstances and was found dead in the woods 60 miles from her Athens home. "Look what I did to...
