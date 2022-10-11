ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

OIS in North Las Vegas ends with man dead

By Mitch Kelly
 3 days ago

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – A man was shot and killed by North Las Vegas Police on Monday after they were called to the scene of a man with a gun.

Police first received a call around 5:30pm about a man who was wearing a Michael Myers-style Halloween mask and walking around with a gun near MLK and Carey. The caller to 911 said the man had pulled a gun on him.

Shortly after the first call to police, they received a second 911 call saying that the same man pointed a gun at a customer at a minimart in the area.

Officers arrived shortly after, and once they located the man, ordered to put the gun down. Police say the man repeated refused their commands, then pulled a firearm from his waistband. One of the officers on scene then fired their weapon, striking the man.

A North Las Vegas Police spokesman said they planned to release body cam footage of the shooting as soon as possible.

The man who was shot has not been formally identified.

