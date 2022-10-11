OIS in North Las Vegas ends with man dead
Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – A man was shot and killed by North Las Vegas Police on Monday after they were called to the scene of a man with a gun.
Police first received a call around 5:30pm about a man who was wearing a Michael Myers-style Halloween mask and walking around with a gun near MLK and Carey. The caller to 911 said the man had pulled a gun on him.
Shortly after the first call to police, they received a second 911 call saying that the same man pointed a gun at a customer at a minimart in the area.
Officers arrived shortly after, and once they located the man, ordered to put the gun down. Police say the man repeated refused their commands, then pulled a firearm from his waistband. One of the officers on scene then fired their weapon, striking the man.
A North Las Vegas Police spokesman said they planned to release body cam footage of the shooting as soon as possible.
The man who was shot has not been formally identified.
Comments / 0