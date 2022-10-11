ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Strengthening system in Gulf of Mexico could become season's next tropical depression

By Cheryl McCloud, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 3 days ago

A tropical depression could form within the next day or two in the  southwestern Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Chances for tropical development increased to 60 percent over the next 48 hours, as of the 8 a.m. advisory.

A system in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is forecast to move slowly northwest over the next day or two.

Conditions later in the week are expected to hinder development after that.

Your guide to preparing for the 2022 hurricane season in Florida

Track all active storms

Excessive rainfall forecast

The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season will be Karl.

The Hurricane Center issued its last advisory on former Hurricane Julia Monday afternoon after it crossed Central America and dissipated.

Julia was the 18th named tropical system in the East Pacific Ocean this season and is only the second system on record to pass from the Atlantic basin to the Pacific basin with at least tropical storm in intensity, according to AccuWeather .

The other system was Bonnie, earlier this season.

Revised seasonal forecast: Atlantic hurricane season off to slow start. But top forecasters still expect above-normal activity

WeatherTiger prediction: Since 2017, a ludicrous 101 named storms have formed. Expect more this hurricane season

Here's the latest update from the NHC as of  8 a.m. Oct. 11:

What's out there and where is it

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I2obw_0iUKCGXf00

A broad area of low pressure over the Bay of Campeche is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms. Surface pressures are falling in the region, and radar from Mexico indicates the system is becoming better organized.

How likely is it to strengthen?

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for further development, and a tropical depression could form within the next day or two while the system moves slowly northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

After that time, increasing upper-level winds are likely to hinder additional development while it meanders in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance this afternoon, if necessary.

  • Formation chance through 48 hours: medium, 60 percent.
  • Formation chance through 5 days: medium, 60 percent.

Who is likely to be impacted?

It's too early at this time to determine if there will be any impact to the U.S. from the system in the Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless of formation, heavy rainfall is expected over portions of southern Mexico during the next couple of days.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared during what's expected to be an active hurricane season.

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AGxPg_0iUKCGXf00

Although the season has gotten off to a quiet start, the peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

Weather watches and warnings issued for your area

If you can't see any local weather warnings here, you'll need to open this story in a web browser.

Tropical forecast over next five days

See the National Hurricane Center's five-day graphical tropical weather outlook below.

Excessive rainfall forecast

What's out there?

Systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWhG6_0iUKCGXf00

What's next?

We will continue to update our tropical weather coverage daily. Download your local site's app to ensure you're always connected to the news. And look at our special subscription offers here.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Strengthening system in Gulf of Mexico could become season's next tropical depression

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week as Tropical Depression 9 takes shape

Tropical Depression Nine developed in the central Caribbean on Friday morning, and it could become the next named tropical storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season later on Friday or Saturday morning. It is likely to become the first threat from a major hurricane to the United States this season after it makes the trek from the Caribbean into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, putting Florida in harm’s way, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Tropical system in Caribbean could become next major hurricane to strike the US

Meteorologists are closely watching a tropical system - currently dubbed “Invest 98L” - with the potential to build into a major storm in the Caribbean or Gulf Coast region next week.The storm has a high chance of forming into cyclone in the next five days as it moves through the southern Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC). If so, it will likely be called Hermine or Ian from the official list of hurricane names.While the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season got off to a slow start, Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico earlier this week and is now tracking...
ENVIRONMENT
Talk Radio 960am

Tropical Storm Karl Has Formed In The Gulf of Mexico, But Is It A Threat To Louisiana?

The National Hurricane Center is advising that Invest 93L, which originally spun off Hurricane Julia, has reached tropical storm strength. Tropical Storm Karl, as it is now referred to, is swirling around the southwestern part of the Gulf of Mexico, and is expected to cause a lot of localized heavy rainfall and flflash flooding. The storm formed very quickly on Tuesday, starting as Invest 93L as it hit the Gulf and quickly reached Tropical Storm strength.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
NOLA.com

Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf of Mexico ahead landfall in Mexico: See path

Tropical Storm Karl is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its anticipated landfall in southern Mexico, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday. Karl does not pose a threat to Louisiana, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Slidell said, but it could mean rain for south Louisiana on Wednesday. It's good news because about 90% of the state is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Tropical Storm Julia expected in Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Eleven formed today in the Atlantic Ocean. It is not expected to threaten any land. “Some slight strengthening is possible today, and the depression could become a short-lived tropical storm.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Warnings#Atlantic Hurricane#The Gulf Of Mexico#Accuweather
Outsider.com

New Tropical Depression Heading Toward Gulf Could Develop Into Major Hurricane

A tropical depression in the central Caribbean could develop into a major hurricane as it churns towards the Gulf of Mexico and a possible Florida landfall. The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring the system all week. The tropical system became strong enough to earn depression status early Friday. And it could reach tropical storm status as soon as today. If it does, you can call it Tropical Storm Hermine.
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Another tropical depression formed on Tuesday over the Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Depression 12 formed late Tuesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, far out over the Atlantic Ocean, just west of the Cabo Verde Islands. The newly formed tropical depression is one of two new significant candidates for tropical development in the Atlantic basin this week, and although neither budding storm poses any immediate threat to the United States, at least one will drift westward across the Caribbean Sea and bears watching for potential adverse conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Karl to Hit Mexico with Heavy Rains

Recent weather updates showed that Tropical Storm Karl could unleash torrential rain and strong winds in parts of Mexico, especially the south-central coast starting late Friday. Residents nearby should stay updated with the weather and listen to the announcement of their local authorities. Based on the National Hurricane Center's recent...
ENVIRONMENT
Naples Daily News

Tropical Storm Karl starting to move southeast toward Mexico. NHC watching new tropical wave

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two systems, including Tropical Storm Karl in the Gulf of Mexico. Karl was starting to move after being stationary in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Sustained winds remain at 50 mph, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Karl is forecast to weaken before landfall. The latest track...
ENVIRONMENT
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy