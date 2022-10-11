ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

Districting may be suitable for some cities, but I don't think it's right for Palm Desert

By Sabby Jonathan
 3 days ago
Districting may be suitable for some communities, but not for Palm Desert.

Palm Desert was an “at-large” city for over 45 years, where residents voted to elect all five councilmembers. An action was filed in 2019 under the California Voters’ Rights Act, and a settlement agreement was reached later that year. Under the settlement, the parties agreed to create a “Civic Center District,” known as District 1, which encompasses roughly 20% of the city’s population. The rest of the city, known as District 2, contains about 80% of the city’s population, and is currently represented by the remaining four councilmembers.

Measure B is an advisory measure that seeks to change that, asking voters whether the city should divide District 2 into four separate districts, with each of the four districts electing one councilmember.

Among other things, that means that each resident in District 2 would be able to elect just one councilmember, instead of four, as they currently do. Also, that means that each resident of District 2 would have only one councilmember accountable to them, instead of four. And remember, it takes three councilmembers’ votes to get things done.

I’m speaking as an individual about this topic, not in my councilmember capacity. I believe voters in District 1 are disadvantaged, as they only have one councilmember directly accountable to them.

One can understand, if not embrace, the benefits of districting in large communities such as Los Angeles with a population of roughly 4 million people and over 500 square miles. But Palm Desert has only 53,000 residents and is only about 27 square miles. So one might ask, in a small community such as Palm Desert, what would be gained by splitting District 2 in four?

The proponents of Measure B say that “Palm Desert is wonderful and successful thanks to residents, families, students, and businesses.” I agree! In fact, Palm Desert has been successful, and an amazing place to live, work, and play for 50 years. So why would we want to change that?

The proponents further state that in Palm Desert, “We solve problems as a team based on your votes.” Again, I agree! So if we are working as a team, and doing so successfully, why would we want to literally split up the team?

Proponents state that districting makes it less expensive to mount a campaign, thereby creating more access to those wishing to serve. That is simply not true. The evidence is in this very election, where some candidates in other cities are raising over $75,000 for campaigns in small districts, and a candidate for a local college district has raised over $100,000. That is twice what candidates in Palm Desert typically raise for at-large elections.

Palm Desert is an amazing community that welcomes all. Its leadership has historically worked together for the benefit of the entire city, and all of its residents. Let’s not split up the team. Let’s not create divisiveness. I urge Palm Desert residents to vote no on Measure B.

Sabby Jonathan is mayor pro tem of Palm Desert. His term is up this year and he is not seeking re-election. Email him at sabby.jonathan@gmail.com

