How a federal border became a dividing line for Nooksack citizenship
Disenrollment from Indigenous nations in the United States isn’t a traditional practice, but it has become increasingly common. An estimated 10,000 Indigenous people have been disenrolled from their nations in the past two decades, according to David Wilkins, a citizen of the Lumbee Tribe who co-wrote the book Dismembered: Native Disenrollment and the Battle for Human Rights.
Immigrant Relief Fund opens long-delayed third round of aid
Following months-long delays, undocumented immigrants can now apply for Washington’s third round of COVID-19 relief funding. The application process, which opened Sept. 19, has seen tens of thousands of submissions from those ineligible for the federal aid that many U.S. citizens leaned on to soften the pandemic’s financial blows. Each approved applicant can expect to receive at least $1,000.
Mossback's Northwest: Songs for justice at the Canadian border
In this moment of political turmoil, claims of censorship and cancellation abound. These modern concerns are largely aimed at media companies and big tech. But one story from Washington state history is a reminder of another time when the government actively suppressed the free speech of some who sought to speak — and in this case sing — their beliefs.
'Rape has become a weapon' for Haiti gangs, says UN
As Haiti reels from a cascade of crises, the United Nations has released a grim report accusing the country's powerful gangs of using rape as a tool of intimidation and control.
