Following months-long delays, undocumented immigrants can now apply for Washington’s third round of COVID-19 relief funding. The application process, which opened Sept. 19, has seen tens of thousands of submissions from those ineligible for the federal aid that many U.S. citizens leaned on to soften the pandemic’s financial blows. Each approved applicant can expect to receive at least $1,000.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO