KCTV 5

Kansas City man urges buyers beware when considering long-term care insurance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Francis and Dorothy Schmidt are planners. The couple has been married for nearly 60 years and carefully planned for their future. Years ago, he bought a long-term care insurance policy to protect them in case either of them ever needed to move into a facility. Francis faithfully paid the premium for 26 years.
KMBC.com

With food and energy costs up, Kansas Citians are looking for assistance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The impact of the economy is being felt throughout the Kansas City metro. The cost of power is on the list of things that continue to cost more. The days of getting a gallon of gas for the change in your pocket feel long gone. After today’s report on inflation, living that cheap isn’t coming back anytime soon.
KMBC.com

Man concerned about mail service along Kansas City street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Walk down the sidewalk along a portion of East Eighth Street in Kansas City's historic northeast neighborhood and you are bound to run into a burned-out car full of trash. Just across the street along the sidewalk, the trash problem is not much better. "(It's)...
NewsBreak
Awesome 92.3

The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today

You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
KCTV 5

Midwest Innocence Project fights for information regarding KCKPD

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Midwest Innocence Project is fighting for information currently under a protective order in the Lamonte McIntyre civil case. Investigators spent more than a decade looking into allegations of police corruption connected to the KCKPD. “There’s just mountains and mountains and mountains of information, some...
