Former Kansas City FBI analyst admits to taking classified documents home
A former analyst with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Kansas City admitted to taking classified documents related to national defense to her home.
KCTV 5
Kansas City man urges buyers beware when considering long-term care insurance
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Francis and Dorothy Schmidt are planners. The couple has been married for nearly 60 years and carefully planned for their future. Years ago, he bought a long-term care insurance policy to protect them in case either of them ever needed to move into a facility. Francis faithfully paid the premium for 26 years.
'It's gonna get rough': KC-area senior feels worst of inflation is yet to come
Inflation continues to go up and impact people across the county, but one of the more vulnerable spaces that needs the most help, our seniors.
KMBC.com
With food and energy costs up, Kansas Citians are looking for assistance
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The impact of the economy is being felt throughout the Kansas City metro. The cost of power is on the list of things that continue to cost more. The days of getting a gallon of gas for the change in your pocket feel long gone. After today’s report on inflation, living that cheap isn’t coming back anytime soon.
KMBC.com
Man concerned about mail service along Kansas City street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Walk down the sidewalk along a portion of East Eighth Street in Kansas City's historic northeast neighborhood and you are bound to run into a burned-out car full of trash. Just across the street along the sidewalk, the trash problem is not much better. "(It's)...
KCMO LGBTQ Commission investigates Midtown Costco over gender confirmation care
The Kansas City, Missouri, LGBTQ Commission issued a statement Thursday concerning an investigation into whether the Midtown Costco was denying customers gender confirmation care.
KCTV 5
KCPD trying to locate 13-year-old not seen since Wednesday morning (UPDATE: Found safe)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old who has not been seen since Wednesday morning. According to the police, Javontez Wilcox was last seen leaving his residence near 117th Terrace and Food Lane on Oct. 12 at 8 a.m. For...
KCTV 5
Lafayette County business owner sentenced for failing to pay $2 million in payroll, employment taxes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A business owner in Lafayette County, Missouri, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for failing to pay over $2 million in payroll and employment taxes over a four-year period. U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips sentenced 59-year-old Sandra Eller of Napoleon, Missouri, to 18 months...
KCTV 5
Avian flu hits turkey supply: Here’s what that means for your Thanksgiving
BONNER SPRINGS, Ks. (KCTV) -- It’s almost time to secure your turkey for your Thanksgiving feast, but weeks away from the big day, the U.S. is seeing low levels of turkey production. The avian flu has killed 5.4 million turkeys nationwide this year. That’s about 2.5 percent of all...
KMBC.com
Major food distributor for Kansas City charities struggling with large cuts in federal funding
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A major food distributor for people in need in our area is struggling with inflation and a significant cut in federal funding. Harvesters serves 760 member organizations in 26 counties in Missouri and Kansas. Those partner agencies then distribute food and other household items. True...
Wichita Eagle
KC Chamber of Commerce opposes Missouri amendment requiring more KCPD funding
The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce has taken a public position opposing an amendment to the Missouri Constitution that would require Kansas City to increase how much it spends on the police department. The measure, known as Amendment 4, will will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot statewide. If...
QuikTrip could soon operate urgent care centers in Kansas City
QuikTrip, known across the Midwest for its convenience store locations, may soon add urgent care centers to its list of offerings.
kcur.org
Jackson County sheriff won't let voter registration groups inside jail, citing a law that doesn't exist
Social justice and voting rights groups in Kansas City have been calling on Sheriff Darryl Forté to allow voter registration activities inside the Jackson County jail for several weeks. But as Missouri’s Oct. 12 deadline to register to vote approaches, Forté’s stance has left advocates confused and frustrated.
Kansas City police ask for public's help in locating missing man
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.
Man being investigated in Kansas City double homicide faces weapon charge
A Florida man being investigated for a shooting that left two people dead outside a Kansas City, Missouri home last week is being charged for illegally having a weapon.
Kansas City shelter rescues dozens of dogs from Puerto Rico
Kansas City's Wayside Waifs is accepting 28 dogs rescued from a damaged shelter in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona.
The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today
You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
KMBC.com
Shots fired at officers during pursuit through Independence and Kansas City, police say
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police said multiple people are in custody in several different locations after a police chase through parts of Independence and Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday. During that pursuit, which involved at least three different agencies, shots were fired at officers, police said. Independence Police said the...
KCTV 5
Midwest Innocence Project fights for information regarding KCKPD
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Midwest Innocence Project is fighting for information currently under a protective order in the Lamonte McIntyre civil case. Investigators spent more than a decade looking into allegations of police corruption connected to the KCKPD. “There’s just mountains and mountains and mountains of information, some...
4 in custody after shots fired at police during Kansas City chase
KANAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects after a high-speed chase on a Kansas City-area interstate. Just after 10:30a.m. Wednesday, police attempted to stop a vehicle at Truman and Menown they believed may have been involved in an armed disturbance earlier in the day, according to a media release from police.
