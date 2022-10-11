Read full article on original website
SOUTH HAVEN EAT & DRINK
SOUTH HAVEN THINGS TO DO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Deputies arrest Sparta man after Ottawa County chase
Several law enforcement agencies were able to track down and arrest a man in Ottawa County after a chase, according to the sheriff’s office.
whtc.com
Police Chase Begun in Jenison Ends in Arrest of Wanted Suspect
WYOMING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 15, 2022) – A 37-year-old Sparta man will be spending the rest of the weekend in the Ottawa County Jail after a Saturday afternoon arrest west of Grand Rapids. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, the suspect pulled away from a prowl car...
WWMT
Jury finds woman guilty of murder in South Haven homicide case
PAW PAW. Mich. — A jury in Van Buren County found a 24-year-old woman guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Shondell Newell Thursday. Tiah Sutton was also found guilty of possessing a firearm in a vehicle and possession of carrying a firearm during commission or attempted commission of a crime of murder or manslaughter.
Women in deadly purse snatching in Grand Rapids area seek early release from prison
KENT COUNTY, MI – They were young – Eboni Spight was 18, Monika McCain, 21 – when they targeted 81-year-old Margaret Herrema in a Meijer parking lot. They had already stolen four or five purses in previous days. Spight parked next to Herrema, who was loading groceries....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man accused of making ghost guns in Kalamazoo County sentenced to prison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Kalamazoo County man was sentenced to prison for creating ghost guns in a subterranean workshop. Zachary Grosser, 29, was sentenced Oct. 14 to a total of 12 years in prison, according to court records in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Michigan. He...
95.3 MNC
Warrant issued for man charged in shooting death dating back to July 2021
A man has been charged in Elkhart County with one count of murder in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in July of 2021. That’s when Deontae Harris was killed. Police were called to the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue in Elkhart on the evening of July...
abc57.com
Charges filed in fatal shooting of Deontae Harris
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Sherman Whitener Jr has been charged with one count of murder in the fatal shooting of Deontae Harris in July 2021, according to court records. Elkhart Police responded to the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue on July 8 just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting with injuries.
Man accused of driving drunk, killing Western Michigan student headed toward jury trial
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of driving drunk during a crash that killed a Western Michigan University student is headed toward a jury trial. Angel Hostiguin, 22, is charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and one count of failing to stop at an accident resulting in serious impairment or death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMTCw
Woman on trial for 2021 murder in South Haven testifies in her own defense
PAW PAW, Mich. — Closing arguments wrapped up Wednesday, and the jury deciding the fate of a 24-year-old woman charged with open murder received the case. Tiah Sutton, 24, is charged with open murder in the death of Shondell Newell, 43, following a dispute near Elkenburg Park July 8, 2021.
95.3 MNC
Man sentenced to 86 years in prison for killing Elkhart native Amanda Blackburn
Larry Jo Taylor Jr., the man convicted of murdering Elkhart native Amanda Blackburn, will be in prison for the next 86 years. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office sentenced Taylor on Friday, Oct. 14. Taylor was convicted last month of multiple crimes, including murder, multiple counts of burglary, criminal confinement, and more.
WWMT
Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Walker police officer was chasing an armed suspect when bodycam footage shows the Kentwood man pointing a gun at the officer. When Ottawa County deputies tried to talk to Robert Gallup, 36, Sept. 9 about an incident that happened in Walker, Gallup, dressed in a white shirt and grey jeans, hopped over a deck railing and took off running, according to bodycam footage recorded by the Walker Police Department.
Fox17
Family of GR mother killed says Tamiqua Wright was pregnant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family of Tamiqua Wright says the mother of five was pregnant when she was shot and killed by the passenger of her car in the early morning hours Tuesday. It all happened near the intersection of 44th and Eastern at around one in the morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
Three Rivers Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect
THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - A search is underway for an armed robbery suspect in Three Rivers. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of W. Michigan Avenue for reports of an armed robbery at a business. The suspect took money from the business and then fled the scene on a bicycle.
WWMT
Kalamazoo man faces 12 years in prison for illegally making, selling 'ghost guns'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over 40 firearms were illegally made and sold as "ghost guns" in West Michigan - meaning they were untraceable to authorities. U.S. District Judge Jane Beckering sentenced the man responsible, Zachary Grosser, 29, of Kalamazoo County, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Friday. 'Steps Towards Healing:'...
WWMT
Bus driver rescues toddler left outside after Kentwood car theft, dashcam video shows
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A bus driver was on her normal route when the bus's dashcam caught her rescuing a toddler left alone in Kentwood. The 2-year-old was inside a car that was allegedly stolen by a 16-year-old boy near 48th Street and Marlette Avenue in Kentwood Oct. 4, according to the Kentwood Police Department and the Combined Auto Theft Team.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer dies from cancer, bus crashes in ditch & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. A Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer passed away Saturday after a battle with leukemia. The department released through a Facebook post Sunday morning that PSO Christian Smith, was called home. Full story: Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer...
WWMT
Man robs Three Rivers business, flees on bicycle
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — The search for a man accused of robbing a business is now over, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. THREATS: Bedford Township supervisor says she fears for her safety after death threats. The armed robbery happened around 11:10 a.m. Friday morning, at a business...
WNDU
Attempted Niles kidnapping did not happen, authorities say
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Police Department has ended an investigation into an alleged kidnapping after determining it did not happen on Thursday. On Oct. 3, a 9-year-old reported that a man wearing a ski mask, driving a red pickup truck, attempted to abduct him in the 1300 block of Hickory Street.
Judge orders jail for man’s ‘outrageous’ act of spiking woman’s water with anti-freeze substance
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man’s decision to slip an anti-freeze component into a co-worker’s water bottle was “nothing short of outrageous,” a judge said in sentencing the man to jail. Johnny Jesus Castellanos, 49, was ordered to serve 90 days in jail for aggravated stalking...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police searching for person in connection with criminal activity
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual they say is a person of interest in criminal activity in the area. If you recognize this person or have any other related information, please call 574-258-1684 or send police a message on...
Comments / 0