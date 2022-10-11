ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

whtc.com

Police Chase Begun in Jenison Ends in Arrest of Wanted Suspect

WYOMING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 15, 2022) – A 37-year-old Sparta man will be spending the rest of the weekend in the Ottawa County Jail after a Saturday afternoon arrest west of Grand Rapids. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, the suspect pulled away from a prowl car...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Jury finds woman guilty of murder in South Haven homicide case

PAW PAW. Mich. — A jury in Van Buren County found a 24-year-old woman guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Shondell Newell Thursday. Tiah Sutton was also found guilty of possessing a firearm in a vehicle and possession of carrying a firearm during commission or attempted commission of a crime of murder or manslaughter.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Paw Paw, MI
Crime & Safety
City
South Haven, MI
South Haven, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Paw Paw, MI
abc57.com

Charges filed in fatal shooting of Deontae Harris

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Sherman Whitener Jr has been charged with one count of murder in the fatal shooting of Deontae Harris in July 2021, according to court records. Elkhart Police responded to the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue on July 8 just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting with injuries.
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Man sentenced to 86 years in prison for killing Elkhart native Amanda Blackburn

Larry Jo Taylor Jr., the man convicted of murdering Elkhart native Amanda Blackburn, will be in prison for the next 86 years. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office sentenced Taylor on Friday, Oct. 14. Taylor was convicted last month of multiple crimes, including murder, multiple counts of burglary, criminal confinement, and more.
ELKHART, IN
WWMT

Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Walker police officer was chasing an armed suspect when bodycam footage shows the Kentwood man pointing a gun at the officer. When Ottawa County deputies tried to talk to Robert Gallup, 36, Sept. 9 about an incident that happened in Walker, Gallup, dressed in a white shirt and grey jeans, hopped over a deck railing and took off running, according to bodycam footage recorded by the Walker Police Department.
WALKER, MI
WNDU

Three Rivers Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - A search is underway for an armed robbery suspect in Three Rivers. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of W. Michigan Avenue for reports of an armed robbery at a business. The suspect took money from the business and then fled the scene on a bicycle.
THREE RIVERS, MI
WWMT

Man robs Three Rivers business, flees on bicycle

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — The search for a man accused of robbing a business is now over, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. THREATS: Bedford Township supervisor says she fears for her safety after death threats. The armed robbery happened around 11:10 a.m. Friday morning, at a business...
THREE RIVERS, MI
WNDU

Attempted Niles kidnapping did not happen, authorities say

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Police Department has ended an investigation into an alleged kidnapping after determining it did not happen on Thursday. On Oct. 3, a 9-year-old reported that a man wearing a ski mask, driving a red pickup truck, attempted to abduct him in the 1300 block of Hickory Street.
NILES, MI

