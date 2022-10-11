Read full article on original website
New poll illustrates the depth of Washington's political divide
By now we’ve become accustomed to a sharp partisan divide, even here in Washington. Last week’s Crosscut/Elway Poll illustrates how ingrained that has become. One striking finding is that Republican and Democratic voters do not seem to be participating in the same election. For Republicans, this is a...
Smiley's uphill battle to unseat 30-year incumbent Senator Murray
Patty Murray entered the U.S. Senate in 1993, has won re-election four times, has spent 15 years in national Democratic leadership and has chaired powerful committees on the budget and veterans affairs – currently the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee. In approaching the Nov. 8 general election...
Kent, Gluesenkamp Perez spar over immigration, Trump
It’s a Tuesday night at the RV Inn Style Convention Center in Vancouver, and congressional candidates Joe Kent and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez are dressed to look sharp. Kent, a former special forces combat veteran running as a Republican, left at home the plaid shirts he often wears at events in favor of a dark suit and tie. Gluesenkamp Perez, a Democrat who co-owns an auto shop and lives in one of Washington’s most rural counties, wore all white instead of the muted blue work clothes she wears at the business and on the campaign trail.
The SCOTUS power-plant ruling won't affect Washington — yet
In June the U.S. Supreme Court gutted the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate power plants, prompting widespread questions about the broader environmental implications. But in Washington, where lawmakers have doubled down on greenhouse-gas emission regulations in recent years and the only coal-fired power plant is expected to close...
US Capitol riot probe subpoenas Trump. Now what?
Lawmakers investigating last year's attack on the US Capitol pulled out their own version of the "October surprise" news jolt that often roils election years when they voted to compel testimony from Donald Trump. - Lawmakers could recommend that the Justice Department charge Trump or his allies for their roles in the attack on the Capitol and the plot to overturn the 2020 election.
Immigrant Relief Fund opens long-delayed third round of aid
Following months-long delays, undocumented immigrants can now apply for Washington’s third round of COVID-19 relief funding. The application process, which opened Sept. 19, has seen tens of thousands of submissions from those ineligible for the federal aid that many U.S. citizens leaned on to soften the pandemic’s financial blows. Each approved applicant can expect to receive at least $1,000.
How a federal border became a dividing line for Nooksack citizenship
Disenrollment from Indigenous nations in the United States isn’t a traditional practice, but it has become increasingly common. An estimated 10,000 Indigenous people have been disenrolled from their nations in the past two decades, according to David Wilkins, a citizen of the Lumbee Tribe who co-wrote the book Dismembered: Native Disenrollment and the Battle for Human Rights.
Trump refuses to say if he’ll testify in four-page letter response to Jan 6 committee subpoena vote
Donald Trump’s response to the House January 6 select committee’s authorisation of a subpoena compelling the ex-president to produce documents and give evidence does not say whether he would comply with the committee’s demands.In a 14-page document addressed to select committee chairman Bennie Thompson and topped with the official seal of Mr Trump’s government-funded post-presidential office, the twice-impeached ex-president instead attacked the panel’s legitimacy as he rattled off a now-familiar litany of grievances and conspiracy theories regarding the election he lost nearly two years ago. Four of the pages contain text, followed by 10 with images.After calling the 2020...
Mossback's Northwest: Paul Robeson at the Peace Arch
In this moment of political turmoil, claims of censorship and cancellation abound. These modern concerns are largely aimed at media companies and big tech. But one story from Washington state history is a reminder of another time when the government actively suppressed the free speech of some who sought to speak — and in this case sing — their beliefs.
Officials: Musk seeks US funds for Ukraine satellite network
The DoD has gotten a request from SpaceX, Tesla founder Elon Musk to take over funding for his satellite network that has provided crucial battlefield communications for the Ukrainian military
WA schools ask for more time to spend $2.6B in COVID relief
Superintendents across Washington state say deadlines to spend billions in federal education relief dollars risk cutting off key student supports just as they get off the ground. Washington K-12 schools have spent about half of $2.6 billion in combined relief, largely intended to help schools navigate immediate coronavirus-related challenges. Now...
Disenrolled from the Nooksack nation, families fear eviction
As a young girl, Elizabeth “Libby” James was placed in a residential school in British Columbia with her sisters, Louise and Emma Rose, in the late 1920s-early 1930s, according to their family’s oral histories. Missing home and desperate to flee the abuse they saw and experienced there, they jumped from a second-story window and ran away. When they finally made it home, their family decided to move so their children wouldn’t be taken from them again.
