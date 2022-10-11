Read full article on original website
restonnow.com
Fairfax County plans to let outdoor dining continue beyond pandemic
The end of Fairfax County’s state of emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic won’t mean the end of expanded outdoor dining. At a land use policy committee meeting last week, the Board of Supervisors indicated strong support for permanently relaxing the county’s permitting rules to let restaurants and other food and drink service establishments set up temporary outdoor dining areas.
restonnow.com
County board approves funds for hiring bonuses, school stadium bathrooms
Fairfax County has officially allocated millions of unspent revenue from the previous year’s budget for items like restrooms for school stadiums and a boost of the county’s hiring program. At a Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday (Oct. 11), the board voted 7-1 to allocate $7.5...
restonnow.com
Reston’s Lake Anne fountain repairs delayed by at least two months
It may be a while before Lake Anne’s fountain is functional again. Repairs are expected to take at least two more months to complete due to supply chain issues, according to Reston Association. “The repair facility is basically rebuilding the motor/working parts. It had to be done at their...
restonnow.com
Donation drive for winter coat closet returns to Reston this month
Continuing a tradition set by former Hunter Mill District Supervisor Cathy Hudgins, an annual winter coat closet will return to Reston from Oct. 17 through Nov. 10. Conducted in a partnership with nonprofit Cornerstones, the drive will provide residents with free winter hats, coats, gloves, mittens and scarves. Residents are...
restonnow.com
County approves 18-month waiver of fees for installing electric vehicle chargers
Fairfax County will waive fees for permitting and installing electric vehicle chargers for at least the next year and a half. The Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Tuesday (Oct. 11) to waive all county-imposed permit, installation and signage fees for electric vehicle chargers for a trial period of 18 months. The waiving of fees will go into effect alongside the release of the new Planning and Land Use System (PLUS) on Oct. 31.
restonnow.com
Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse to open next month in Reston
Reston will officially welcome a new steakhouse next month. Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse is set to open at Reston Station on Nov. 1, the company announced yesterday (Thursday). A grand opening party is slated for that day from 5:30-8 p.m. The 11,000-square-foot steakhouse will be located at 1902 Reston...
restonnow.com
Aging Well: Bridge builds brain benefits
This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. Whether you engage in a weekly game of bridge with friends, or compete in tournaments to earn masterpoints, playing the game pays off “in spades” when it comes to maintaining and even improving cognitive health.
