Fairfax County will waive fees for permitting and installing electric vehicle chargers for at least the next year and a half. The Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Tuesday (Oct. 11) to waive all county-imposed permit, installation and signage fees for electric vehicle chargers for a trial period of 18 months. The waiving of fees will go into effect alongside the release of the new Planning and Land Use System (PLUS) on Oct. 31.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO