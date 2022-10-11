Henderson Fire Department responds to duplex fire

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Crews from the Henderson Fire Department were called to a fire at a duplex in Henderson on Monday evening. The intersection of 12th and Green was closed for several hours while the fire was put out and investigators searched for a cause.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Not many details have been released at this time, Eyewitness news will update this story as more information becomes available.

