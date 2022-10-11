ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson Fire Department responds to duplex fire

By Olivia Pollard
 3 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Crews from the Henderson Fire Department were called to a fire at a duplex in Henderson on Monday evening. The intersection of 12th and Green was closed for several hours while the fire was put out and investigators searched for a cause.

Evansville Fire keeps crews busy overnight

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Not many details have been released at this time, Eyewitness news will update this story as more information becomes available.

Official calls Corydon structure fire “suspicious”

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Firefighters in Henderson battled a structure fire on Wilson Lane early Friday morning. Several departments responded, including Corydon, Cairo, Smith Mills, and Henderson City/County rescue. Corydon’s Civil Defense Fire and Rescue Chief told Eyewitness News while the cause of the fire is still being determined, the fire is “suspicious” in nature. […]
Henderson County fire officials shut down portion of Wilson Lane

Crews responded to an early morning fire in Henderson County, Kentucky early Friday morning. Corydon Civil Defense Fire and Rescue officials say Wilson Lane is closed from 5th Street to the 600 block as they work to put out a structure fire. Several agencies including Cairo Fire Department, Smith Mills...
Crews battle large field fire in Gibson County

Crews were at the scene of a large field fire in Gibson County, Indiana on Thursday. Officials with Haubstadt Fire Territory say they, along with the Fort Branch Fire Department and Scott Township Fire & EMS, were called to the fire around 1 p.m. According to HFT, the fire happened...
Evansville Fire Department averages 30 runs a day, officials say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — From newly released data, it seems the city has kept the Evansville Fire Department busy all month. Fire officials say the department responded to 926 runs throughout the month of September, averaging just a little over 30 runs a day. The running total for the year sits at 8,199, an amount […]
Evansville Fire award civilians and first responders alike

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Fire Merit Commission hosted an awards ceremony Wednesday in which first responders and civilians were honored. Officials gathered them at Civic Center for the ceremony, awarding them for their quick thinking and actions in the line of duty. One of the honorees, Tah Jarrel Fields, was recognized for helping […]
Large crack closes part of KY 1340 in Webster County

Commutes for some drivers in Webster County, Kentucky, could be impacted by emergency road repairs happening Thursday. Officials with Webster County Emergency Management and the Kentucky Transportation Department say a portion of KY 1340 is currently closed in Webster County due to a large crack in the roadway. We're told...
Update: Winslow water service restored

PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Five days have passed since the beginning of Winslow’s water outage earlier this week. Now, many days later, things are beginning to return to normal. Town officials say that the initial leak was caused when the towns shifted to the Pike-Gibson county water tower. Crews continued repairing the water main […]
Late night crash hospitalizes 4 in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities say a single vehicle accident sent four people to the hospital late Wednesday night. Dispatch tells us the crash happened at the intersection of Bayou Creek and Seminary Road. According to deputies, four people were involved but only one person had to be extricated from the vehicle. The Sheriff […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Temporary signals on Spottsville Bridge

SPOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), District 2, is advising that drivers on US 60 in Spottsville should be aware of the installation of temporary traffic signals on the new bridge on October 14. The contractor will be making preparations for the removal of the old truss. The work should last one […]
OPD looking for endangered runaway juvenile

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is looking for what they say is an endangered runaway. OPD says Aaliyah Graves has been missing from Owensboro since October 12, and she was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans. Police say Graves is 14, has brown eyes, black hair and is […]
Semi-truck behind outages in Union, Webster counties

UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some Webster and Union County residents found themselves without power earlier Tuesday afternoon. Kenergy posted to social media saying they were aware of the outages at 2:43 p.m. Officials say in total, Union County had 116 residents without power while only 28 Webster County residents were impacted. A little over […]
Evansville fires keep crews busy overnight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Crews with the Evansville Fire Department (EFD) were called to a home on the 400 block of North Second Avenue just around 11 p.m. Monday. The fire caused damage to two different structures. Crews were called back to the location early this morning after the fire reignited. Officials say the four […]
Portion of US 41 shut down as police arrest wanted suspect

A wanted suspect was hauled off to jail without incident after a portion of US 41 in Vanderburgh County was shut down. According to Evansville police, Vanderburgh county authorities were contacted by the Gibson County Sheriff's Office in reference to a suspect who was wanted out of Gibson County and had been spotted in the area of 4300 US 41 North. The call for assistance went out around 7:30 Thursday night.
Slide repairs to shut down US 60 East in Hancock County

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — If you’re a Hancock County resident that takes US 60 every day, you might need to look for a new route on Thursday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it will be closing US 60 East on Thursday, October 13 for slide repairs. Officials tell us these repairs will be made between […]
