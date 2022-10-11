ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawnee County, OK

Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dV7Jz_0iUKAw6P00

PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being driven a 34-year-old Garden City man going east “t-boned” the vehicle, according to authorities.

The 71-year-old driver, Jackie Dillard, and his passenger, Donna Lynn Dillard, 69, from Oklahoma, were both killed.

According to the crash logs, the semi-driver had no apparent injuries. The crash happened at 6:44 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 15

Related
People

4 Close Friends Still Missing Since Leaving for a Weekend Bike Ride in Oklahoma

Police — who believe two of the men had cell phones with them that now go straight to voicemail — say there are no signs of foul play "at this point" in the investigation Authorities are searching for a group of four men who have not been seen since going out for a bike ride over the weekend in Oklahoma. On Wednesday, the Okmulgee Police Department announced that four friends — Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29 — have been missing...
OKMULGEE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Garden City, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Pawnee County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
City
Pawnee, OK
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas, OK
Garden City, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Accidents
County
Pawnee County, OK
Garden City, KS
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Garden City, KS
State
Oklahoma State
KSNT News

Deer collisions kill 6, injure 622 in 2021, KHP says

KANSAS (KSNT) – It is peak deer season and the Kansas Highway Patrol is warning drivers to keep an eye open. The closer we get to peak mating times, the more crashes are expected. “As the breeding season for deer approaches and last year’s offspring disperse to find new home ranges, deer movement will soon […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Kansas#Traffic Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Kia Sorento#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KRMG

Two taken to the hospital after rollover accident

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after a accident in north Tulsa Thursday morning, Tulsa police said. Police responded to 56th Street North between Lewis and Highway 75 around 7 a.m. The woman told police she saw something in the road...
TULSA, OK
KAKE TV

Decorated ex-Kansas police officer charged with rape

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A former southwest Kansas police officer who was chosen as the state's Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2021 now faces charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery. The Ford County attorney's office said a grand jury returned the indictment against Guillermo Gutierrez on...
DODGE CITY, KS
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Sept. 30-Oct. 13

Those booked in the Kay County Detention Center Sept. 30-Oct. 13 include:. Garriett Ackerman, 27, BIA contract. Austin Dean Allen, 38, Ponca City, burglary. Aaron Xavier Amador, 22, Ponca City, aggravated assault and battery and conspiracy. Toy Baker, 47, Blackwell, burglary. Dillynn William Ball, 27, Ponca City, obtaining property under...
PONCA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Oklahoma

Even though it is true that Oklahoma is not as famous as other states in the country, there is no doubt that it has a lot to offer and those that live here or have visited this beautiful state at least once, can absolutely confirm this. If you live in Oklahoma or you plan on visiting it soon, I have put together a list of four beautiful places in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Severe storms return to Oklahoma on Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After extreme storms introduced heavy rain, tornadoes, and hail to Oklahoma on Monday, we’ll have one good day earlier than we brace for one more potential spherical of extreme climate. According to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service, Oklahoma skilled three tornadoes...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing Tulsa man found

TULSA, Okla. — A man who went missing has been found. Authorities issued an endangered missing advisory after Vernard Smith, 57, went missing. Smith was last seen Saturday in the area of 1100 East Apache Street. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced on Sunday that Smith was located. ©2022 Imagicomm...
TULSA, OK
KSNT News

KSNT News

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy