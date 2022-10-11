Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple

PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being driven a 34-year-old Garden City man going east “t-boned” the vehicle, according to authorities.

The 71-year-old driver, Jackie Dillard, and his passenger, Donna Lynn Dillard, 69, from Oklahoma, were both killed.

According to the crash logs, the semi-driver had no apparent injuries. The crash happened at 6:44 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.