WLOX
Opening of new Mississippi Veterans Home pushed back to 2024
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Veterans hoping to move into the state’s newest veterans home will have to wait a little longer. Officials now say the $64 million project won’t open until early 2024. A groundbreaking was held back in 2019 for the 100-bed Mississippi Veterans Home at...
Natchez Democrat
CWD Update: Additional positives detected, Louisiana receives DNA results
NATCHEZ — The first positives of the 2022-2023 deer season have been detected in North Mississippi right in the heart of the CWD hot zone and taken with Deer Management Assistance Program CWD tags. Louisiana received long awaited news with the return of DNA results from their first positive deer.
actionnews5.com
Mississippi River nears all-time low despite Mid-South rainfall
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite the wet conditions, we saw Wednesday, the river level in the Mississippi River here in the Mid-South continues to drop. The Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team says the Mid-South got 1 inch of rain Wednesday. Still, that wasn’t enough to bring the level...
desotocountynews.com
MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
wnax.com
Iowa State Fair Manager Announces Retirement
Gary Slater, Iowa State Fair CEO and Fair Manager, is retiring after 21 years in his position. Slater has spent his entire career working in leadership positions for large events including the Missouri State Fair, the World Pork Expo and the Iowa State Fair, where he has served as CEO and Fair Manager since 2001.
Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) has declared October 17-22, 2022, Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi. “When it comes to a severe storm, preparation could be the difference between life and death,” said Reeves. I encourage you to dedicate time this week to learn how to better prepare your family in […]
desotocountynews.com
Pace recognized as 2022 Mississippi STARS of Southern Manufacturing Award winner
Jocelin Pace, Team Leader at Toyota Mississippi, was recently recognized as the winner of the 2022 Mississippi STARS of Southern Manufacturing Award. The award was presented by Toyota Human Resources Senior Manager and Mississippi Automotive Manufacturers Association (MAMA) Board President Kevin Burgess at the 2022 Southern Automotive Conference held in Duluth, Georgia.
WOKV.com
Severed foot in bucket in Mississippi breaks open 2016 Louisiana cold case
Severed foot in bucket in Mississippi breaks open 2016 Louisiana cold case A severed foot found in Mississippi in 2019 has helped Louisiana police with a cold case. (NCD)
wnax.com
Northeast Nebraska Harvest Affected by Drought
Nearly a third of the Nebraska corn harvest is completed and the soybean harvest is more than half done with reported yields across the board. Tim Gubbels is the president of the Northside Grain Company at Laurel, Nebraska. He says farmers in his area were affected by the summer drought, and he talks about the soybean harvest in northeast Nebraska. Gubbels says dryland corn is being harvested and is starting to be delivered to the grain elevator. The Northside Grain Company official says he has not yet needed to start with any artificial drying. He says so far, he has only had fans blowing air on the grain. Gubbels says farmers have a lot of available on-farm storage capacity this year and have not needed to bring much grain to the country grain elevator. He says it may prove difficult to obtain corn and soybeans in the future, especially since he hasn’t had any farmers ask about forward contracting. Gubbels says his is concerned about the weather forecast for the next couple of days calling for strong winds that may have the dry corn ears fall from their stalks.
wnax.com
Iowa Land Sale Sets Record
A record has been set for the price of land per acre in Iowa. On Monday, a tract of 55 acres of tillable ground located in eastern Plymouth County sold for $26,250 per acre. Just a few months ago, land in the general neighborhood sold for $25,000 an acre. Auctioneer Bruce Brock says the ground is thought of as some of the best productive land within the area. Brock says historically prime land has always attracted high values, and this ground was no different. Brock says there were several people interested in the buying the land. The land auctioneer says the buyer intends to keep the ground as farmland. In the short run, Brock anticipates land values may level off, but for the long-term future he says land values will continue to go higher. Brock notes how land has continued to increase in value. He tells of his grandfather who was also an auctioneer and real estate dealer and had sold land at $60 an acre, 102 years ago.
Mermaids return to Mississippi Aquarium
GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Mermaids are making a trip to Mississippi for the next two weeks. Lily Rose and her sisters have been all over the world and meet up at aquariums to swim. Rose also says it also gives them opportunity to see families and raise awareness about protecting the sea and sea creatures. […]
wnax.com
Harvest Progress
Good weather has aided farmers with this year’s harvest. The nation’s corn harvest in the 18 top corn growing states is 31 percent complete which compares to the 39 percent harvested a year ago. The U-S Department of Agriculture reports the five-year average for corn harvested by this date is at 30 percent. Across the region, Minnesota farmers have harvested only 14 percent of this year’s crop compared to 34 percent at this time last year. Nebraska farmers are ahead of last year’s pace with having harvested 34 percent of their corn crop compared to a year ago at only 28 percent. Iowa is running five percentage points behind last year with 23 percent of the state’s corn crop harvested as of Sunday, October 9th. Last year at this time Iowa farmers had already harvested 28 percent of their corn crop. South Dakota is three percent behind last year with 28 percent of their corn harvested. A year ago, South Dakota farmers had already harvested 31 percent of the corn crop.
Mississippi receives $712M for infrastructure improvements
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced that Mississippi will receive $712.5 million. The funds will be used for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
Judge rules Mississippi lawmakers can’t funnel tax dollars to private schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Chancery Court ruled Mississippi lawmakers illegally tried to spend taxpayer dollars on private schools, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Mississippi. The ruling by Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin is a victory for Parents for Public Schools. The nonprofit group sued to block […]
WLBT
‘There’s not even 10 feet of water in the middle of the river’: Mississippi River water at historic low levels
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Between appearances at the state fair Friday, Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson studied the latest water level reports from the Mississippi River, 44 miles away. He spoke to WLBT about the effect of counting on a transportation channel that, right now, is historically shallow. “It’s extremely low,...
Natchez Democrat
Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease regulations
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana. The current CWD Control Area includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations are intended to reduce further spread of the disease. The regulations are...
ourmshome.com
That ‘little old band from Texas’ returns to Mississippi
That “little old band from Texas” returns to the state of Mississippi for the first time in over a year next month. The legendary rock and roll band ZZ Top will play The Lawn at Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg on Friday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
wcbi.com
Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Worth $202,000 Finds Winner
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 was hit last night for the Tuesday, Oct. 11, drawing by one player. The winning ticket is worth $202,787.29. The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26, and the winning ticket was purchased from Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in...
More riverboat casinos abandoning ship
More Louisiana riverboat casinos are giving up the ship, so to speak, and expanding on to dry land. Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino will be the next to do this, when they break ground next week on a 47,000 square foot casino.
