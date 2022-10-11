ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

drgnews.com

Ringneck Roundup reception for hunters being held today in Pierre

South Dakota’s regular pheasant hunting season opener is tomorrow (Oct. 15, 2022). This year, Visit Pierre, Visit Fort Pierre and South Dakota Missouri River Tourism have partnered to host the Ringneck Roundup. Micah Honeywell with Visit Pierre says a welcome reception for local hunters and visiting hunters will be...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Pierre train bridge gets another one

The train bridge on South Pierre Street in Pierre has added another semi to its collection. Police Captain Bryan Walz says Maddux Zerr, age 22, of Jamestown, ND, attempted to travel north under the bridge yesterday (Oct. 13, 2022) evening when his semi-trailer became wedged underneath. Zerr was cited for...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Mock disaster drill happening this evening at Pierre Regional Airport

There’s going to be a lot of commotion at the Pierre Regional Airport for a few hours this evening (Oct. 13, 2022). Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) Coordinator for the airport Cory Hoffroggee says emergency responders from Pierre, Fort Pierre, Hughes County and Stanley County will be participating in a training drill.
PIERRE, SD
City
Pierre, SD
Pierre, SD
Government
drgnews.com

State Finals Snowfighter Roadeo tests skills, readies drivers for winter season

There was a roadeo in Pierre yesterday afternoon (Oct. 12, 2022), but this one involved snowplow drivers, plows and orange construction zone markers rather than cowboys, cowgirls, horses and bulls. Jason Humphrey is a Pierre Region Engineer for the South Dakota Department of Transportation. He says the State Finals Snowfighter...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

“Roadeo” course tests skills of SDDOT snowfighter team

There was a roadeo of a different kind earlier this week (Oct. 12, 2022) in Pierre. The South Dakota Department of Transportation held its State Finals Snowfighter Roadeo, pitting the top five snowplow drivers from each region of the state against each other in a friendly contest to see who scored the highest.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Pierre Competitive Cheer And Dance Completes Regular Season At ESD Event

YANKTON – In their last regular season event for 2022, Pierre Competitive Cheer was ninth and Competitive Dance was fifth Thursday at the ESD event at the Summit Activities Center. The Governors’ cheer score was 190. The dance score was 231.75, with a third-place finish in pom with 235.5...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

65+ mile per hour wind gusts clocked at Pierre, Vivian

It’s been a blustery few days across central South Dakota. Weatherology meteorologist Michael Karow says some gusts were clocked at over 60mph. He says the windy conditions will continue today (Oct. 14, 2022). Today’s forecast shows an expected high of 55 degrees with northwesterly winds at 20-25mp.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Both Pierre Teams Second At Roger Loecker Cross Country Invitational

HURON – Both Pierre Governor Cross Country teams were second Thursday in the Roger Loecker Invitational at Broadland Creek Golf Course. The boys scored 61 points, led by Jared Lutmer, who ran the course in 17:22.96 for second place, his third second-place finish of the season to go with two first-place finishes.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Governor Volleyball Sweeps Yankton

PIERRE – Pierre Governor Volleyball fought through some inconsistency Thursday in a three-set win over Yankton, 25-11, 25-16, 25-22 at the Riggs High Gym. Ayvrie Kaiser led Pierre (12-4) with 10 kills. Reese Terwilliger had eight kills, four aces and three blocks. Lily Sanchez notched five kills with two aces. Makayla Sherwood scored three blocks.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Stanley County Loses Regular-Season Finale, But Makes Playoffs

FORT PIERRE – Stanley County made the 9AA playoffs, but ran into a strong Faith team in the regular season-closer. Jess Harper threw four touchdown passes, including three to Rylan Palmer, as Faith ran past Stanley County 42-16 at Ole Williamson Field. The Longhorns raced to a 22-0 lead,...
STANLEY COUNTY, SD

