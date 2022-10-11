Read full article on original website
Pierre/Fort Pierre Community Foundation and the Youth Philanthropy Fund application deadline is tomorrow
Tomorrow (Oct. 14, 2022) is the deadline for non-profit organizations in Pierre and Fort Pierre to apply for grant money from the Pierre Fort Pierre Community Foundation and the Youth Philanthropy Fund. Pierre/Fort Pierre Community Foundation Board President Becky Burke says one application form is used for both funds. She...
Ringneck Roundup reception for hunters being held today in Pierre
South Dakota’s regular pheasant hunting season opener is tomorrow (Oct. 15, 2022). This year, Visit Pierre, Visit Fort Pierre and South Dakota Missouri River Tourism have partnered to host the Ringneck Roundup. Micah Honeywell with Visit Pierre says a welcome reception for local hunters and visiting hunters will be...
Pierre train bridge gets another one
The train bridge on South Pierre Street in Pierre has added another semi to its collection. Police Captain Bryan Walz says Maddux Zerr, age 22, of Jamestown, ND, attempted to travel north under the bridge yesterday (Oct. 13, 2022) evening when his semi-trailer became wedged underneath. Zerr was cited for...
Mock disaster drill happening this evening at Pierre Regional Airport
There’s going to be a lot of commotion at the Pierre Regional Airport for a few hours this evening (Oct. 13, 2022). Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) Coordinator for the airport Cory Hoffroggee says emergency responders from Pierre, Fort Pierre, Hughes County and Stanley County will be participating in a training drill.
College or university student 2023 legislative internship application deadline extended to Oct. 21, 2022
The deadline for college or university students to apply to serve as legislative interns for the 2023 Legislative Session has been extended by one week to Oct. 21, 2022, to give all interested students an opportunity to submit their application materials.. The initial deadline for students to file intern applications...
State Finals Snowfighter Roadeo tests skills, readies drivers for winter season
There was a roadeo in Pierre yesterday afternoon (Oct. 12, 2022), but this one involved snowplow drivers, plows and orange construction zone markers rather than cowboys, cowgirls, horses and bulls. Jason Humphrey is a Pierre Region Engineer for the South Dakota Department of Transportation. He says the State Finals Snowfighter...
“Roadeo” course tests skills of SDDOT snowfighter team
There was a roadeo of a different kind earlier this week (Oct. 12, 2022) in Pierre. The South Dakota Department of Transportation held its State Finals Snowfighter Roadeo, pitting the top five snowplow drivers from each region of the state against each other in a friendly contest to see who scored the highest.
Pierre Competitive Cheer And Dance Completes Regular Season At ESD Event
YANKTON – In their last regular season event for 2022, Pierre Competitive Cheer was ninth and Competitive Dance was fifth Thursday at the ESD event at the Summit Activities Center. The Governors’ cheer score was 190. The dance score was 231.75, with a third-place finish in pom with 235.5...
65+ mile per hour wind gusts clocked at Pierre, Vivian
It’s been a blustery few days across central South Dakota. Weatherology meteorologist Michael Karow says some gusts were clocked at over 60mph. He says the windy conditions will continue today (Oct. 14, 2022). Today’s forecast shows an expected high of 55 degrees with northwesterly winds at 20-25mp.
Both Pierre Teams Second At Roger Loecker Cross Country Invitational
HURON – Both Pierre Governor Cross Country teams were second Thursday in the Roger Loecker Invitational at Broadland Creek Golf Course. The boys scored 61 points, led by Jared Lutmer, who ran the course in 17:22.96 for second place, his third second-place finish of the season to go with two first-place finishes.
Governor Volleyball Sweeps Yankton
PIERRE – Pierre Governor Volleyball fought through some inconsistency Thursday in a three-set win over Yankton, 25-11, 25-16, 25-22 at the Riggs High Gym. Ayvrie Kaiser led Pierre (12-4) with 10 kills. Reese Terwilliger had eight kills, four aces and three blocks. Lily Sanchez notched five kills with two aces. Makayla Sherwood scored three blocks.
Stanley County Loses Regular-Season Finale, But Makes Playoffs
FORT PIERRE – Stanley County made the 9AA playoffs, but ran into a strong Faith team in the regular season-closer. Jess Harper threw four touchdown passes, including three to Rylan Palmer, as Faith ran past Stanley County 42-16 at Ole Williamson Field. The Longhorns raced to a 22-0 lead,...
