Android 13 comes early for adventurous Nothing Phone 1 owners
The Nothing Phone 1 is an unconventional phone in more ways than one. Its design is an instant conversation starter — whether it was the semi-transparent back panel or the relatively stock Android user interface, it certainly made some buzz when it first hit our radars. Less spectacular is the software support as the Android 13 update won't arrive for the device until the first half of 2023. Thankfully, there are other ways to get Google's latest software release running on the device and that's through Paranoid Android.
Samsung Galaxy S23 leak indicates battery improvements
Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineup was an iterative upgrade over the 2021 Galaxy S21 series. The non-Ultra models used a newer primary camera sensor and a faster chip, but overall these phones were not significantly different from their predecessors. Considering how good Samsung's flagship phones are, the company not changing too many things was not a wrong move. The Korean company is expected to follow the same formula for the Galaxy S23 next year with some minor design changes in tow. A new leak further confirms this, with Samsung possibly making some tweaks to address two major issues plaguing its current baby flagship.
New Pixel Ultra intelligence suggests rumored phone could live up to 'Ultra' name
There's been plenty of hay to go around when it comes to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, but what we've mostly forgotten about in the lead-up to and since their announcement is that there was also a third device in the mix. No, we're not talking about the Pixel Fold, but a device based on a board which Google dubbed "Lynx." Today, we're learning more about what it actually holds.
If you missed out on preorders, Google Store will still give you a free Pixel 7 for your old phone
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are finally here, making an impressive debut with some big improvements over their predecessors. If you waited patiently for reviews to drop before pre-ordering, today's the day to hit that add-to-cart button. If you aren't sold on a retailer, Google's trade-in program offers an enticing deal for anyone looking to ditch their older hardware. In fact, with the right phone, you might be able to get your Pixel 7 — or even a Pixel 7 Pro — completely free.
Fossil is going Wear OS 3 with the new Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch
Wear OS 3 has been around for over a year at this point, but the platform has been positively sluggish to come to hardware. For the longest time, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 was your only option, and while that's now joined by the Watch 5 lineup and Google's recently-launched Pixel Watch, that's still not a lot of choice. While there is the Montblanc Summit 3, we've been very curious to learn when the OS would additional third-party watches. Thankfully, Fossil is stepping into the fray as it announces the Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch — its very first watch shipping with Wear OS 3 — as well as plans to update other Gen 6 devices.
Google Photos: Everything you need to know
Google Photos is Google's AI-based default gallery app on the top Android phones, and it remains one of the best company products in recent years. It's packed with editing tools, a neat media organization, cloud backup, seamless sharing, and cross-platform availability. Whether you are looking for a beginner's guide or want to level up your Google Photos experience, we covered everything you need to know about Google's media storage service.
Android 13 could finally give us a feature first promised in Android 11
More than two years ago, Google announced that it would bring a new capability to Android. The then just released Android 11 introduced a revamped media player that sits in an extra area above your notifications. As part of this redesign, a quick output switcher was added to the top right corner of the player, and it was supposed to show you both Bluetooth and Cast devices for “seamless transfer.” However, the latter never appeared for anyone after Android 11 went stable. Two years and two Android versions later, evidence has surfaced showing that Cast devices might soon finally make it to the quick output switcher.
The best wireless earbuds for Samsung Galaxy S21 in 2022
8.50/10 4. Nothing ear (1) The Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been out for over a year, and it remains one of the most competitive smartphones, offering an excellent balance between performance, battery life, and camera features. That said, the S21 series, like other phones, benefit from connected devices, and wireless earbuds are among the best complimentary options you can pick up to elevate your smartphone experience.
Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Which flagship is right for you?
With the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google has taken two of the best phones from last year and made them even better. Refined designs, better camera performance, and some new software tricks help make for some of the best Android phones you can buy today. Of course, with such a wide price difference between these models, we've found ourselves again with a tough question: should you buy the Pixel 7 or the Pixel 7 Pro?
Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6: Should you upgrade?
The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro were finally released in October 2022 and are now available for purchase. But if you just got a Google Pixel 6 last year, one of the best smartphones you can get, you might wonder if it’s already worth the upgrade. After all, both phones look and feel pretty similar on the surface. To find out how they stack up against each other, read our deep dive into what the Pixel 7 actually brings to the table compared to its predecessor.
Nothing Ear 1 headphones will cost 50% more next week
The Nothing Ear 1 headphones were the first product from the relatively new tech brand that launched the Nothing Phone 1 earlier this year. Since the Ear 1 headphones arrived in 2021, they’ve cost $99, but the company has now confirmed it’s increasing the price by $50 to $149 for those in the US. If you want to buy the headphones for $50 less, you can continue to do so until October 26. After that, it appears this price increase will be permanent.
Google Tensor G2: All the details on the Pixel 7's custom chipset
The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are official and are already among the best smartphones we've ever tested. That's partly thanks to Google's custom silicon that does the heavy lifting inside, the Google Tensor G2. It's the second-generation chip to be made by Google. While it only offers choice upgrades compared to the first Tensor chip that launched with the Google Pixel 6 series, it offers improvements in all the right areas.
Google Pixel 7's free VPN will arrive just before the year ends
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are packed to the brim with features, making them among the best Android phones on the market. However, Google has not just stuffed these phones with high-end hardware and features. It has also focused on security, with the Titan M2 chip inside them certified under Common Criteria PP0084. This standard is also used for hardware security components in SIM cards and debit/credit cards. For added peace of mind, the company is even bundling free VPN service for up to five years with these phones, but it is listed as "coming soon." How soon, though?
6 essential Google Pixel Watch tips and tricks to try today
Although the Google Pixel Watch is a gorgerous wearable, its Wear OS-based software isn't revolutionary. The OS has most of the same features you'll find on the best Android smartwatches. However, there are a few unique tricks to the Pixel Watch that veteran Wear OS users might not notice. Along...
New budget phone vs. old flagship: Which is best for you?
Newer technology is always exciting, but there's also that excellent flagship from the previous year that you can snag for a sweet discount. It's a classic tech conundrum: to buy a new budget phone or an old flagship. And with modern mid-rangers getting increasingly better in almost every sphere, it is quite confusing to pick between the two. However, your preferences will tell you if you're better off with a new budget phone or an old premium flagship.
Google Pixel 7 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22: Battle of the 'small' flagships
Last year's Pixel 6 series was a reinvention of the Pixel line, and the Google Pixel 7 come close to perfecting this new era of Google phones. It has strong competition, though, as Samsung's Galaxy S22, while eight months older, gives the new Pixel a run for its money. Both phones are without a doubt among the best Android phones you can buy today, but of course, only one can be your digital lifeline — so which deserves your love and your hard-earned money?
Can you use normal watch straps with the Google Pixel Watch?
Quick answer: No, the Google Pixel Watch straps are proprietary, meaning that you cannot use standard-lug watch bands with it. Instead, you'll have to buy special dedicated Pixel Watch straps, and selection right now is slim. Google has recently launched its new Google Pixel Watch, and with it, a handful...
Buy a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro and Amazon will pay you hundreds of dollars
You really don't have to look very hard for a reason to want pick up Google's latest phones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. We were already big fans of the Pixel 6 series, and these new models only refine that existing design, delivering some smart upgrades while making us feel secure about our purchase with years of software support ahead. Retailers have been offering some fantastic deals for shoppers looking to pick one up, but if you haven't pulled the trigger yet, this latest might be the best yet.
Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro’s factory and OTA images are now available
After being announced at the Made by Google event on October 6, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro went up for sale starting October 13. The phones are a solid upgrade over their predecessors and fix many of their annoyances. With the devices officially shipping, Google has made the factory and OTA images for the Pixel 7 series available for download.
Mint Mobile is taking $400 off your new Pixel 7 Pro and throwing in six months of 5G service, too
Carrier deals have been among the best Pixel 7 Pro deals so far, and while the big three have been rolling out their usual charms, Mint Mobile is getting in on the fun, too. If you buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro and 12 months of service, Mint Mobile will knock $400 off the phone and pay for 6 months of your service plan, for any plan from the 4GB plan all the way up to the Unlimited Plan. That gets you a year of Unlimited 4G/5G service for the price of the 4GB plan all while getting the 7 Pro for almost 50% off.
